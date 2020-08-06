Joey Logano will start on the pole position in the starting lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup race at Michigan International Speedway (4 p.m. ET, NBCSN).
The No. 22 Team Penske driver, who won last year at the 2-mile oval and has three career Cup victories at Michigan, was awarded the top starting spot in a random draw Thursday afternoon.
Denny Hamlin will start second for the second consecutive race, followed by Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola, who has received seven consecutive top-five starting positions in the random qualifying draws used by NASCAR this season.
Here are the next four rows in order:
Brad Keselowski (fifth), Alex Bowman (sixth), Kyle Busch (seventh), Chase Elliott (eighth), Clint Bowyer (ninth), Kurt Busch (10th), Ryan Blaney (11th) and Martin Truex Jr. (12th).
Other notables in the Michigan starting lineup:
Tyler Reddick (14th); Cole Custer (16th), Bubba Wallace (24th); William Byron (19th); Erik Jones (23rd); Matt DiBenedetto (15th); Jimmie Johnson (17th); Matt Kenseth (20th); Austin Dillon (18th).
The Michigan Cup starting lineup was ordered Thursday afternoon through a random draw of the following groups:
- Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
- Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
- Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
- Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points
The starting lineup for Sunday’s race will be set based on the finishing order from Saturday. The top starters in Sunday’s race will be an inversion of the top 20 finishers Saturday. The 21st through 40th starting positions Sunday will match the finishing positions from Saturday.
NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan
Race Time: 4 p.m. ET Saturday
Track: Michigan International Speedway; Brooklyn, Michigan (2-mile speedway)
Length: 156 laps (312 miles)
Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 40. Stage 2 ends Lap 85
TV coverage: NBCSN
Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
