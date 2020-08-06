Truck starting lineup at Michigan

Chandler Smith will be on the pole after a random draw set the Truck starting lineup for Friday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.
Brett Moffitt will join Smith on the front row of the Truck starting lineup. Rookie Christian Eckes will start third and be followed by Matt Crafton, who won at Kansas in the most recent Truck race, and Austin Hill.
Here is how the lineup was set:
- Positions 1 -10: The first 10 NGROTS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up Eligibility will be assigned starting positions 1st – 10th using a random draw.
- Positions 11 – 21: The next 11 NGROTS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 11- 21 using a random draw.
- positions 22 – 32: The next 11 NGROTS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 22nd – 32nd using a random draw.
- Any vehicles that are eligible for the Event in position 33rd – 40th will be assigned starting positions based on their order of eligibility.
NASCAR Truck Series at Michigan
Race Time: 6 p.m. ET Friday
Track: Michigan International Speedway: Brooklyn, Michigan (2-mile speedway)
Length: 100 laps (200 miles)
Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 20. Stage 2 ends Lap 40.
TV coverage: FS1
Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
Next Cup race: Saturday at Michigan (156 laps, 312 miles) 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN
Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Road America (45 laps, 182.16 miles) noon ET on NBCSN