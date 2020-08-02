Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR suspends crew chiefs for Bubba Wallace, Corey LaJoie

By Dustin LongAug 2, 2020, 2:13 PM EDT
NASCAR has suspended the crew chiefs for Bubba Wallace and Corey LaJoie, stripped both cars of its starting spot and penalized the drivers and car owners 10 points each after a pre-race inspection discovered improperly mounted ballast.

Wallace was to have started 15th in today’s Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN). LaJoie was to have started 33rd.

Wallace will be without crew chief Jerry Baxter. LaJoie will be without crew chief Ryan Sparks.

Wallace falls to 21st in the points entering Sunday’s race with the 10-point penalty. That drops him to 318 points and allowed Chris Buescher, who has 321 points, to move ahead of him. LaJoie remains 29th after the penalty.

Report: Richard Petty Motorsports offers Bubba Wallace ownership stake

By Dustin LongAug 2, 2020, 12:37 PM EDT
Richard Petty Motorsports owner Andrew Murstein told Forbes SportsMoney that Bubba Wallace has been offered an ownership stake as part a new deal. Wallace’s contract expires after this season.

“We’re in discussions with him about an extension that includes ownership in the team,” Murstein told Forbes SportsMoney. 

Murstein told Forbes SportsMoney that he expects an agreement to be finalized “within the next couple of weeks.”

MORE: Sunday Cup race at New Hampshire – start time, TV channel, lineup

Sports Business Journal reporter Adam Stern, citing unnamed sources, stated Friday that another possibility for Wallace is with Chip Ganassi Racing and sponsor McDonald’s. Kurt Busch signed a multi-year contract extension with the team in 2019. In April, Matt Kenseth replaced Kyle Larson after the team fired Larson.

Wallace, 26, is in his third season with Richard Petty Motorsports. He enters Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway 20th in the points. Wallace finished a career-best second in the 2018 Daytona 500. His best finish this season is sixth at Las Vegas.

 

Sunday Cup race at New Hampshire: Start time, TV channel, lineup

By Dustin LongAug 2, 2020, 11:04 AM EDT
After a few days off, NASCAR is back with a Sunday Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports App).

This is the first Cup race since July 23 at Kansas Speedway, a race won by Denny Hamlin. The Sunday Cup race at New Hampshire marks the first of seven series races in the month of August. Those are the final races before the playoffs begin next month.

The series returns to the 1-mile track after a dramatic battle for the win between Kevin Harvick and Hamlin in last year’s race. Harvick prevailed for his second consecutive win at this track.

Aric Almirola will start from the pole and have Hamlin next to him on the front row. Harvick starts seventh.

Here’s all the info for the Sunday Cup race at New Hampshire:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Jason Guyot, interim CEO & SVP of Resort Operations at Foxwoods Resort Casino, will give the command to start engines at 3:03 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:13 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 8 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 2:45 p.m. Moment of silence at 2:55 p.m., followed by the invocation by Alec Kindred. The Canadian anthem and national anthem will be performed by Todd Angilly, official anthem singer of the Boston Bruins, beginning at 2:57 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 301 laps (318.46 miles) around the 1.058-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 75. Stage 2 ends on Lap 185.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 30

PACE LAP: At the direction of race control, NASCAR will run the entire field down pit road during one of the pace laps for pit road speed verification. If you stop anywhere on pit road for any reason you will start at the rear of the field.

TO THE REAR: Bubba Wallace (15th) and Corey LaJoie (33rd) have lost their starting positions will start from the rear after NASCAR issued penalties for improperly mounted ballast on their cars. Austin Dillon (23rd) will also start from the rear (unapproved adjustment).

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. with NASCAR America, followed by Countdown to Green at 2:30 p.m. and the race broadcast. Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 2 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 83 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Denny Hamlin won at Kansas Speedway on July 23. Brad Keselowski finished second. Martin Truex Jr. was third.

LAST RACE AT NEW HAMPSHIRE: Kevin Harvick held off Denny Hamlin on the last lap to win. Erik Jones placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Cup starting lineup

IMSA driver Earl Bamber to compete in Xfinity race on Daytona road course

By Daniel McFadinJul 31, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT
IMSA driver Earl Bamber will make his Xfinity Series debut Aug. 15 in the series’ inaugural race on the Daytona International Speedway road course.

Bamber will drive Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet with sponsorship from KC Motorgroup Ltd.

More: NASCAR adds second chicane to Daytona road course

A native of New Zealand, Bamber has raced on the Daytona road course seven times, earning four podium finishes in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Series. Bamber is also a two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans champion (2015 & 2017).

“I’ve dreamed about competing in NASCAR my entire life, so I am so thankful to Richard Childress, KCMG and everyone who has played a role in creating this opportunity for me,” Bamber said in a press release. “I know that RCR has a storied history of cultivating talent and will give me all of the tools I need to succeed. I’m looking forward to the race.”

KC Motorgroup Ltd will also serve as a sponsor of Tyler Reddick in the Cup Series later this year.

“It’s extremely special for KCMG to be aligned with Earl Bamber and Tyler Reddick this year,” Richard Childress said in a press release. “These two up-and-coming drivers have shown talent and promise. I’ve been watching Earl for a number of years, and I’m pleased to have him join RCR’s strong NASCAR Xfinity Series program.”

Poll: Vote for NASCAR’s greatest driver

By Daniel McFadinJul 31, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT
1 Comment

On Friday, NASCAR.com revealed the results of poll it conducted with 19 Cup drivers that covered six categories.

Among the topics drivers were polled:

# Greatest driver of all-time

# Driver who will win the 2020 championship

# Best active crew chief

We decided to take those questions, tweak them a little bit and pose them to you.

Greatest Driver of All-Time

With 37% of the vote, Jimmie Johnson‘s peers voted him the greatest NASCAR driver to grace the track, besting four other choices: Dale Earnhardt, Richard Petty, Kyle Busch and David Pearson.

We’re giving you one more option in our poll, with the addition of four-time champion Jeff Gordon.

 

2020 Cup Championship Pick

The 19 drivers polled by NASCAR.com voted Denny Hamlin as their choice to win the title with 53% of the vote. Kevin Harvick got 47%.

We’re opening the choices to the current top 10 drivers in the Cup point standings, plus an “other” option.

 

Best Crew Chief

Behind every great driver is a crew chief calling the shots. NASCAR.com’s poll saw Rodney Childers, who works with Kevin Harvick, voted best crew chief with 63% of the vote. Second place, Chris Gabehart (Denny Hamlin’s crew chief), received 16%.

Who do you think is the best crew chief who can be found in the Cup Series garage?