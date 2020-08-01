Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Sunday Cup race at New Hampshire: Start time, TV channel, lineup

By Dustin LongAug 1, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
After a few days off, NASCAR is back with a Sunday Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports App).

This is the first Cup race since July 23 at Kansas Speedway, a race won by Denny Hamlin. The Sunday Cup race at New Hampshire marks the first of seven series races in the month of August. Those are the final races before the playoffs begin next month.

The series returns to the 1-mile track after a dramatic battle for the win between Kevin Harvick and Hamlin in last year’s race. Harvick prevailed for his second consecutive win at this track.

Aric Almirola will start from the pole and have Hamlin next to him on the front row. Harvick starts seventh.

Here’s all the info for the Sunday Cup race at New Hampshire:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Jason Guyot, interim CEO & SVP of Resort Operations at Foxwoods Resort Casino, will give the command to start engines at 3:08 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:18 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 8 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 2:50 p.m. Moment of silence at 3 p.m., followed by the invocation by Alec Kindred. The Canadian anthem and national anthem will be performed by Todd Angilly, official anthem singer of the Boston Bruins, beginning at 3:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 301 laps (318.46 miles) around the 1.058-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 75. Stage 2 ends on Lap 185.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 30

PACE LAP: At the direction of race control, NASCAR will run the entire field down pit road during one of the pace laps for pit road speed verification. If you stop anywhere on pit road for any reason you will start at the rear of the field.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. with NASCAR America, followed by Countdown to Green at 2:30 p.m. and the race broadcast. Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 2 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 85 degrees and a 7% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Denny Hamlin won at Kansas Speedway on July 23. Brad Keselowski finished second. Martin Truex Jr. was third.

LAST RACE AT NEW HAMPSHIRE: Kevin Harvick held off Denny Hamlin on the last lap to win. Erik Jones placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Cup starting lineup

By Daniel McFadinJul 31, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT
IMSA driver Earl Bamber will make his Xfinity Series debut Aug. 15 in the series’ inaugural race on the Daytona International Speedway road course.

Bamber will drive Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet with sponsorship from KC Motorgroup Ltd.

More: NASCAR adds second chicane to Daytona road course

A native of New Zealand, Bamber has raced on the Daytona road course seven times, earning four podium finishes in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Series. Bamber is also a two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans champion (2015 & 2017).

“I’ve dreamed about competing in NASCAR my entire life, so I am so thankful to Richard Childress, KCMG and everyone who has played a role in creating this opportunity for me,” Bamber said in a press release. “I know that RCR has a storied history of cultivating talent and will give me all of the tools I need to succeed. I’m looking forward to the race.”

KC Motorgroup Ltd will also serve as a sponsor of Tyler Reddick in the Cup Series later this year.

“It’s extremely special for KCMG to be aligned with Earl Bamber and Tyler Reddick this year,” Richard Childress said in a press release. “These two up-and-coming drivers have shown talent and promise. I’ve been watching Earl for a number of years, and I’m pleased to have him join RCR’s strong NASCAR Xfinity Series program.”

New Hampshire weekend schedule

By Daniel McFadinJul 31, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
NASCAR begins the month of August with a Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The Cup series is the only event on the New Hampshire weekend schedule.

The wunderground.com’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 83 degrees and 8% chance of rain for the start of the race.

More: Entry list for New Hampshire

Kevin Harvick beat Denny Hamlin in a door-banging finish in last year’s race. They enter this weekend as the top two drivers. Hamlin has won a series-high five races this season, including last week’s race at Kansas Speedway. Harvick has four wins this season. Harvick has won the past two races at New Hampshire and three of the last five at the 1-mile track.

Here is the New Hampshire weekend schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times ET)

Saturday, Aug. 1

3:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Driver motorhome parking (screening in progress)

4 p.m. – Rookie meeting (electronic communication)

5 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)

Sunday, Aug. 2

8 a.m. – Cup garage opens

8 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Garage access screening in progress

2:50 p.m. – Drivers report to cars

3 p.m. – Cup race; 301 laps/318.46 miles (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7 p.m. – Haulers exit