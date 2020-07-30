Chad Knaus, wife welcome baby girl

Hendrick Motorsports crew chief Chad Knaus and his wife Brooke welcomed a baby girl on Wednesday.
Brooke Knaus posted on Instagram Thursday announcing the birth of Vivienne Mae Knaus.
She is the second child for the couple, joining their son Kipling who was born in 2018.
“We’re proud to welcome into this world our daughter, Vivienne Mae Knaus,” Brooke said in the post. “She was born on July 29 at 4:48pm at 7 lbs 14 oz and 20.5 inches. She is healthy, happy, and eager to meet her big brother Kipling.”
NASCAR revealed competition details Thursday for the Aug. 15-16 races on the Daytona International Speedway road course, including the addition of a second chicane, making it a 14-turn, 3.57-mile course.
Among the details announced were the Cup rules package and the length of the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series races.
Cup teams will use the high downforce package with a 750 horsepower engine.
A chicane is being added to the exit of Turn 4 on the oval to help slow speeds before entering the infield portion of the course. There is already a chicane on the backstretch of the oval.
Race lengths
“NASCAR and its OEMs ran several simulations to determine the course layout and engine/aero package for the inaugural NASCAR race on the Daytona International Speedway road course,” said John Probst, NASCAR’s senior vice president of racing innovation, in a media release. “Due to the predicted high speeds and loads on the braking system, NASCAR will add a chicane off oval Turn 4 at Daytona and move to a high downforce 750 hp aero/engine package for the NASCAR Cup Series race on Aug. 16. We believe this will combine vehicle performance and safety to provide the best possible road course race for our fans.”
Track President Chip Wile said in a press release “The Turn 4 chicane gives the drivers a final shot to make a pass coming to the famed finish line. The fans in the venue are going to be in for a treat on the Daytona road course – just like the races on the old Daytona beach/road course that were put on by Bill France Sr. in the 1940s and ‘50s.”
In a Zoom press conference Wile said the rumble strips used for the chicane are the same ones used for the Charlotte Roval. Wile also said temporary lights will be brought in for the infield in case the race has to be run into then night.
“You guys got to think three weeks ago we weren’t even running this race, so for NASCAR competition to figure out what we needed to do and give it to us to execute is pretty remarkable,” Wile said. “I think it will certainly keep the speeds down. There are a lot of folks that had a say in getting us to this place and I just applaud our competition department getting the right people in the room and making the decision quickly.”
Roush Fenway Racing’s Ryan Newman, who once competed on the road course in an IROC race, shared his thoughts on the possibility of adding the chicane earlier this week.
“Controlling the speed is obviously very important no matter what racetrack we go to and as we get to this situation with different angles of impact and walls and things like that, that we’re not used to, I guess my personal opinion on safety is not necessarily the slower the better, but the slower the safer,” Newman said in a Zoom press conference. “That’s just something that definitely needs to be considered and obviously has been considered otherwise you wouldn’t be talking about it, but I feel like if you are gonna do this, you have to err towards the side of safety and that will be with lesser speeds and trying to calculate what risk is involved with, again, the angle of impacts that we could have to entertain.”
Aric Almirola draws the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at New Hampshire
Aric Almirola will start first for the third time this season in the NASCAR Cup Series after drawing the pole position in the starting lineup for Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN).
Almirola, who finished third at New Hampshire two years ago, also started first June 27 at Pocono Raceway and July 19 at Texas Motor Speedway. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver’s No. 10 Ford has drawn a top-five starting spot in the last five Cup races set by random draws.
Denny Hamlin, who finished second at New Hampshire last year, will start second in his No. 11 Toyota.
The following week, Clements will pilot his No. 51 Chevrolet in the series’ first race on the Daytona International Speedway road course.
The back-to-back road course races come as Clements sits 32 points behind the cutoff for the 12 driver playoff field. He’s chasing fellow independent driver Brandon Brown for the final spot.
Clements, 35, isn’t bothered by the attention that shifts his way every year when the series arrives at a road course, specifically the 4.048-mile Road America.
“I enjoy it,” Clements told NBC Sports. “I didn’t even grow up a road-course racer. I just kind of latched on to it after I did it a few times and really enjoy it and feel like I can make up for lack of speed that we have at a mile-and-a-half-track against the big teams. … The road courses just seem to fall in that category with what I’m in and I enjoy it. … I’m always excited for it and yeah, I like the attention. Hopefully we can win again, man, so we can just prove it wasn’t a fluke, which I feel like we can definitely do.”
Clements enters Road America with six consecutive top-13 finishes, which ties a career best. That’s on top of finishing 13th or better in 10 of the 13 races held since the series returned to action in May, including a third-place finish at Pocono.
“I think it’s pretty good,” Clements said. “I want to be a top 10 every week. But man, we’re just right there, outside the line there, racing against the big teams. In my opinion, I want to try to be the first small, non-big team that finishes right behind those guys. And if you can beat a few of them, that’s even a better day. So we’ve done that here and there. Then we’ve had other little problems, of course, which everybody has.”
Clements believes he’ll have “a little bit of an advantage” at the road courses over Brown. In nine starts at Road America, Clements has three tops 10s, all coming in the last six starts.
Brown will make just his second Road America start. Last year, he dropped out on Lap 10 due to a suspension issue.
Earlier this month in the race on the Indianapolis road course, Clements finished 13th and Brown placed 11th.
“We can get some stage points and just try to reel off a top 10 or better (at Road America)” Clements said. “We finished eighth there last year, we’ve won there before, obviously. We can run good at Road America.”
One difference between the Jeremy Clements Racing that won at Road America in 2017 and now is the quality of the cars it owns. When Chip Ganassi Racing closed its Xfinity program at the start of 2019, JCR purchased some of its cars and has been fielding them since.
“We never had equipment like that, “Clements said. “They were about to race those cars. Usually we get the chassis, and then you don’t get the good suspension or the right suspension for it, so you got a puzzle and you got like half the pieces for it. So we got cars that came with everything like they’re supposed to.”
Like almost everyone else in the field, Clements will soon get his first shot at the Daytona road course with no practice or qualifying beforehand, just like every remaining race this season.
“With no practice, really don’t know how that’s gonna go,” Clements said. “Especially when you got a draw, you don’t qualify and you’re starting wherever. So going into Turn 1 at Daytona should be really interesting and hopefully everybody will … have some patience.”
In preparing for the Daytona race, Clements’ approach will be slightly different than it was for Indianapolis road course.
This time he’ll have more than an Xbox game at his disposal. While larger teams had access to simulators to get acclimated with the course, Clements couldn’t even use iRacing, which did not have the updated course. Instead, he could only make laps on the latest version of the Forza racing series.
“They had NASCAR-style cars and just drove for a couple hours, literally a day or two before (the race),” Clements said. “And shoot it was really accurate, I was surprised. I mean, I played a bunch of tracks on those kind of games and you get familiar with them that way. So I knew if I could just get familiar with the track that would help. So it really helped, first lap out in practice was fast, we were fifth fastest. It was really cool. And I’ll definitely do that again for the Daytona road course. And I’m pretty sure iRacing has that track on it because it’s been around forever.”
Regardless of how he’s preparing for the road courses, Clements doesn’t want to worry himself with how he’s performing in relation to Brown, who has four top 10s this year and has finished 13th or better in five of the last seven races.
“I just want to do the best I can and not make mistakes and hopefully, mechanical gremlins stay away because if we have one of those we will be out of contention,” Clements said. “I’m just gonna do my thing and not make mistakes, stay on track, not doing anything stupid. …
“So just gonna do all that like I usually do and really not worry about that part and what happens will happen. So we’ll just race our tails off and hopefully it’ll be enough.”
It marks the first time in the track’s 63-year history that no track championships will be awarded. The track, which hosted Cup races intermittently from 1960-71 and Xfinity races from 1982-91 and 1994-2000, is an example of the challenges short tracks throughout the country face during the pandemic with limits on mass gatherings.
“We still remain optimistic that we will be able to host some races in 2020 if the COVID-19 restrictions are loosened,” said South Boston Speedway CEO Nick Igdalsky in a statement. “If we do have an opportunity to race up to December, we will!”
“We are not able to hold any racing events with the current state limitation of 1,000 total people including both participants and patrons without making huge compromises to put on the event,” Igdalsky said in a statement.
“It is our passion to provide exciting and affordable family entertainment for all of our loyal fans in South Boston, Halifax County and surrounding communities. But, we will only do so when we don’t need to charge our fans two times what they usually pay, reduce the number of races each night, cut competitors’ purses, or cut any corners that would jeopardize the safety and conveniences of our competitors and fans.
“We acknowledge that some Virginia tracks have opened, and we are very proud of their efforts and hope our regular competitors support the tracks that are able to make it work right now.”