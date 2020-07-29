Fans attending Sunday’s Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN) will be required to wear face masks in common areas, the track announced Wednesday.
Common areas include gate entries, restrooms, concessions, souvenir stands, elevators, concourses and suite-level hallways.
Masks can be removed once fans are socially distance in their assigned seats.
New Hampshire’s race, which is expected to have up to 19,000 fans in attendance, will be just the fourth Cup Series event that’s permitted fans since NASCAR’s return amid the COVID-19 pandemic in May.
The mask requirement was just one of the safety precautions New Hampshire Motor Speedway detailed in its announcement.
Ticketing
- All ticketing, from purchase to scanning, will be conducted digitally to eliminate contact points
- Seating is assigned at the time of purchase to ensure adequate social distancing
- No will-call or in-person ticket pickup will be available (all ticketing will be conducted digitally)
- Guest Services personnel will be available to help answer questions and provide guidance
Transportation
- Golf cart shuttles will be reserved for guests with limited mobility
- Free parking will be available in the S1, S2, S3 and S9 lots on race day
Face Coverings
- Guests are required to put on masks or other appropriate face coverings, which cover the nose and mouth, once they enter the property
- Face coverings, which cover the nose and mouth, are required in common areas such as gate entries, restrooms, concessions, souvenir stands, elevators, concourses and suite-level hallways
- Masks may be removed once guests are socially distanced in their assigned grandstand seats
Wellness
- If a guest purchases a ticket and then becomes ill, a refund will be issued
- All fans, NHMS personnel and NASCAR team members will be temperature screened on event day. NHMS and NASCAR team personnel will wear masks at all times and gloves, as needed
- Whether on grounds or off, NHMS encourages all residents and guests to observe the practices of social distancing, frequent hand washing, wearing a face covering in all public spaces and using hand sanitizer
Social Distancing
- Guests are asked to socially distance at all times while on grounds (floor markings at concourse, concession and souvenir stands and directional traffic flow signage will be provided)
- NHMS’s Ticket Office will stagger seating throughout the stands to provide for a minimum of six feet of distance between groups
- Suites will operate at a reduced capacity, in line with guidance from health officials
Cleanliness
- Hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the grounds
- Prior to gates opening and throughout the event, NHMS will follow enhanced cleaning procedures, especially in high-touch surface areas such as handrails and bathrooms
Concessions and Souvenirs
- All purchases from food and souvenir stands will be electronic transactions (debit and credit cards only, no cash or checks)
- Only clear, soft-sided bags 14”x14”x14” and smaller will be allowed in
- No coolers or glass containers permitted