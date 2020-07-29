Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR reveals pit procedures for Road America, Gateway

By Daniel McFadinJul 29, 2020, 11:57 AM EDT
NASCAR announced on Wednesday the pit procedures that will be used for the Aug. 8 Xfinity Series road course race at Road America and the Aug. 30 Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

The pit procedures detail what will happen under cautions for incidents, stage break caution periods, as well as pit crew rules, restart order and pit penalty guidelines.

Xfinity at Road America

  • At stage breaks, a full pit cycle will give teams two opportunities to pit.
  • At non-stage break cautions, a full pit cycle will give teams two opportunities to pit. An optional quickie yellow provides one opportunity to pit.
  • Pit crews will consist of six crew members. Five crew members to service the car only, including one fueler and one to assist the driver.
  • Pit stops must be completed in a certain time period, measured from the yellow lines at each end of pit road: Green flag stops have a 60-second minimum; yellow flag have an 80-second minimum.
  • Teams may add fuel OR change four tires per pit stop.

Restart order

  1. Lead lap cars that did not pit.
  2. Lead lap cars that pitted one time.
  3. Lead lap cars that pit twice.
  4. Lap(s) down cars that did not pit.
  5. Lap(s) down cars that pit once.
  6. Lap(s) down cars that pit twice.
  7. Free pass, wave around and penalty cars.

Pit penalties

Restart at tail end: Exceeding yellow flag 80-second maximum on pit road; pitting after first missed opportunity to pit; cars that do not maintain speed, do not maintain position or fail to stay nose to tail at all times; Cars that do no immediately catch up to field between pit stops during full pit cycle; competitors that impede or interfere with another’s ability to enter/exit pit road.

Pass through: Leaving pit road prior to the green flag 60-second minimum.

Two-lap penalty: Changing tires and adding fuel on any pit stop; change tires under green (unless approved by NASCAR).

Xfinity Road America

Truck Series at Gateway

  • All caution periods will be Quickie Yellows. This is everyone’s opportunity to pit to add fuel and/or make adjustments (Lead Lap and Lap Down trucks all pit together). 
  • No changing tires except during stage breaks. NASCAR will work with teams on flat tires or damaged rims.
  • Fuel may be added at any time.
  • There will be three stages – Stage 1 ends at Lap 55, Stage 2 will end on Lap 110 and the final stage is scheduled to end on Lap 160.
  • During the stage cautions, teams may perform any normal pit stop adjustments. They may add fuel and change tires.
  • If teams choose not to pit during the stage caution, their trucks will stop on the backstretch behind the caution truck.
  • When instructed by NASCAR officials, teams have three minutes to complete their work. If they continue to work after the three-minute mark, they will restart at the rear of the field. The order they entered pit road is the order they will line up off of pit road.
  • Trucks that elected to pit will line up behind those trucks remaining on track – lead lap trucks followed by lap down trucks, the free pass, waive around trucks, and any penalty trucks.
  • All safety equipment is required during pit stops, including stage cautions.

“We believe these updated procedures are the best fit for the lone NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series standalone race of 2020,” Brad Moran, Managing Director of the Truck Series, said in a media release. “Given the importance of this race in the Triple Truck Challenge and the Gander Trucks playoffs, we wanted to provide our fans with more green-flag racing and place the fate of the bonus in the drivers’ hands. These procedures have worked well for us at Eldora Speedway, and we know our fans will be treated to the same type of excitement expected from the Gander Trucks.”

Face masks among precautions for New Hampshire Cup race

By Daniel McFadinJul 29, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT
Fans attending Sunday’s Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN) will be required to wear face masks in common areas, the track announced Wednesday.

Common areas include gate entries, restrooms, concessions, souvenir stands, elevators, concourses and suite-level hallways.

Masks can be removed once fans are socially distance in their assigned seats.

New Hampshire’s race, which is expected to have up to 19,000 fans in attendance, will be just the fourth Cup Series event that’s permitted fans since NASCAR’s return amid the COVID-19 pandemic in May.

The mask requirement was just one of the safety precautions New Hampshire Motor Speedway detailed in its announcement.

Ticketing

  • All ticketing, from purchase to scanning, will be conducted digitally to eliminate contact points
  • Seating is assigned at the time of purchase to ensure adequate social distancing
  • No will-call or in-person ticket pickup will be available (all ticketing will be conducted digitally)
  • Guest Services personnel will be available to help answer questions and provide guidance

 

Transportation

  • Golf cart shuttles will be reserved for guests with limited mobility
  • Free parking will be available in the S1, S2, S3 and S9 lots on race day

 

Face Coverings

  • Guests are required to put on masks or other appropriate face coverings, which cover the nose and mouth, once they enter the property
  • Face coverings, which cover the nose and mouth, are required in common areas such as gate entries, restrooms, concessions, souvenir stands, elevators, concourses and suite-level hallways
  • Masks may be removed once guests are socially distanced in their assigned grandstand seats

 

Wellness

  • If a guest purchases a ticket and then becomes ill, a refund will be issued
  • All fans, NHMS personnel and NASCAR team members will be temperature screened on event day. NHMS and NASCAR team personnel will wear masks at all times and gloves, as needed
  • Whether on grounds or off, NHMS encourages all residents and guests to observe the practices of social distancing, frequent hand washing, wearing a face covering in all public spaces and using hand sanitizer

 

Social Distancing

  • Guests are asked to socially distance at all times while on grounds (floor markings at concourse, concession and souvenir stands and directional traffic flow signage will be provided)
  • NHMS’s Ticket Office will stagger seating throughout the stands to provide for a minimum of six feet of distance between groups
  • Suites will operate at a reduced capacity, in line with guidance from health officials

 

Cleanliness

  • Hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the grounds
  • Prior to gates opening and throughout the event, NHMS will follow enhanced cleaning procedures, especially in high-touch surface areas such as handrails and bathrooms

 

Concessions and Souvenirs

  • All purchases from food and souvenir stands will be electronic transactions (debit and credit cards only, no cash or checks)
  • Only clear, soft-sided bags 14”x14”x14” and smaller will be allowed in
  • No coolers or glass containers permitted

Xfinity team owners’ appeal of COVID-19 protocol penalty denied

By Daniel McFadinJul 29, 2020, 3:20 PM EDT
Xfinity Series team owner Anthony Clements’ appeal of a fine by NASCAR for violating its COVID-19 protocols earlier this month was denied by the National Motorsports Appeals Panel on Wednesday.

Clements, who owns Jeremy Clements‘ No. 51 Chevrolet, was fined $10,000 on July 14 for violating the protocol during the series’ doubleheader weekend at Kentucky Speedway.

The panel affirmed and upheld the original penalty assessed by NASCAR.

Clements violated section 12.8.1.b of the Member Conduct Guidelines and section 7.7.2.j Team Event Roster Guidelines in the rulebook.

Among the potential violations in Section 12.8.1.b is that a member can be fined $5,000-$25,000 for: “Failure to comply with NASCAR’s COVID-19 Event Protocol Guidelines and/or instructions from NASCAR including screenings, social distancing, compartmentalization, and use of required personal protective equipment, etc.”

The appeals panel was made up of Tom DeLoach, David Hall and Kelly Housby.

Clements has the right to appeal the decision of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel to the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer.

NASCAR Power Rankings: Kevin Harvick No. 1 for 4th straight week

By NBC Sports StaffJul 29, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Can Kevin Harvick be stopped?

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver finished fourth in last Thursday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway, but he’s still No. 1 in the latest NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings.

While it’s his fourth consecutive week at No. 1, it’s the first time Harvick hasn’t been unanimous.

Eleven drivers received votes this week and Harvick beat out Brad Keselowski by just one point.

Here are this week’s power rankings.

1. Kevin Harvick (19 points): Has scored half a dozen top-five finishes in a row. He’s closing in on his career long streak of eight such finishes in 2014-15. Last week: No. 1.

2. Brad Keselowski (18 points): His runner-up finish in Kansas was his 12th top-10 finish in the last 14 races. Last week: Fourth.

3. Denny Hamlin (16 points): Claimed his series-leading fifth win of the season in Kansas. Last week: Unranked.

4. Aric Almirola (15 points): Sixth at Kansas extended career-long streak of top-10 finishes to eight consecutive races. Last week: Third.

(Tie) 5. Kyle Busch (10 points): Earned his first stage win of the season in Kansas before placing 11th after he cut a tire. Last week: Second.

(Tie) 5. Cole Custer (10 points): Finished seventh in Kansas for this third top 10 in the last four races, including his Kentucky win. Last week: Unranked.

(Tie) 7. Austin Cindric (7 points): Has finished in the top two in the last four Xfinity races, including three wins. Won both stages in Kansas before being passed on the last lap by Brandon Jones. Last week: 10th.

(Tie) 7. Martin Truex Jr (7 points): Third-place finish was his fourth top 10 in the last six races. Last week: Unranked.

9. Tyler Reddick (4 points): Has placed in the top 10 in three of the last four Cup races. Last week: Fifth.

10. Austin Hill (3 points): The Truck Series points leader earned his first win of the year in Kansas. He’s finished outside the top 10 just once through 10 races. Last week: Unranked.

Also receiving votes: Erik Jones (1 point).

Kyle Busch faces challenging path to win back-to-back titles

By Dustin LongJul 28, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT
Kyle Busch faces a challenge to reach the championship race for a record-extending sixth consecutive year and win back-to-back titles.

No Cup driver winless at the end of July has made it to the championship race since stages were introduced in 2017.

Since the playoffs began in 2014, two drivers winless after July advanced to the title race. Neither won the championship.

Busch heads into August without a Cup victory this season.

NASCAR on NBC analyst Kyle Petty said on this week’s “Splash and Go” that Busch is someone who could still challenge for the title despite not winning a race to this point.

“Kyle Busch, that we haven’t heard from, that we haven’t heard from all year long, may get hot, and we all know that Cup racing can come and go,” Petty said. “Hot streaks. Cold streaks. Hot streaks. Cold streaks. Kyle is in a cold streak. When he gets hot, everybody better watch out because as cold as he is, when he gets hot, he’s going to melt a racetrack. He’s going to burn it down.”

Busch has three runner-up finishes this season. He also has eight top-five results but only one such finish in the last five races.

Busch is one of four former Cup champs winless at this point of the year. 

Former champs Jimmie Johnson, Kurt Busch and Matt Kenseth also do not have a Cup victory this season. Of those four, only Kyle and Kurt Busch are in a playoff spot heading into Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN). Busch has two wins at New Hampshire since 2015 and has six top-10 finishes in the last eight races there.

“It’s definitely a challenging racetrack – not one of my best racetracks, I’ll admit that,” Busch said in a media release this week. “I’ve won there twice so, if we get a good car – I guess I’ll need to have a really good car, apparently – then we might have a shot to win there.”

New Hampshire is one of seven races remaining in the regular season before the 16-driver playoff field is set. Between New Hampshire and the playoffs are doubleheader weekends at Michigan and Dover, the inaugural Cup race on Daytona’s road course and the regular-season finale on Daytona’s oval.

Advancing deep into the playoffs and reaching the title race in Phoenix could prove difficult for Kyle Busch and other former champions if they don’t score more playoff points by winning stages or races. The Busch brothers and Jimmie Johnson have one playoff point each. Kenseth has none.

With so few playoff points, those drivers would have little margin for error in the playoffs to advance provided they did not win in the postseason.

Combined, the Busch brothers, Johnson and Kenseth have won three of the last 20 playoff races. All three of those wins were by Kyle Busch, including last year’s title race in Miami.

Kenseth’s last win in the playoffs came in 2017. Johnson’s last playoff win came in 2016. Kurt Busch’s last victory in the playoffs was in 2011.

Ryan Newman (2014) and Jeff Gordon (2015) are the only drivers who were winless after July to advance to the championship race. Newman finished second to Kevin Harvick for the series crown.

“It does become more difficult as you get to this point in the season if you haven’t been successful to play catch-up,” Newman said. “It doesn’t mean it’s impossible. I do believe that the math is there to do what we did in 2014. Now keep in mind, we did that with quite a bit of drama among the rest of our peers to get to that point. There was some crashing, there was some fighting and a little bit of laying low and playing it safe that helped progress us to that point to where we were in the final four.”