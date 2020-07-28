Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Two truck crew chiefs fined for lug nut violations

By Dustin LongJul 28, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT
NASCAR has fined two Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series crew chiefs $2,500 each for having a lug nut not secure and safe after last Saturday’s race at Kansas Speedway.

NASCAR fined Truck crew chiefs Kevin Bellicourt, crew chief for rookie Derek Kraus, and Danny Stockman, crew chief for Brandon Jones, for the lug nut violations.

Kyle Busch faces challenging path to win back-to-back titles

By Dustin LongJul 28, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT
Kyle Busch faces a challenge to reach the championship race for a record-extending sixth consecutive year and win back-to-back titles.

No Cup driver winless at the end of July has made it to the championship race since stages were introduced in 2017.

Since the playoffs began in 2014, two drivers winless after July advanced to the title race. Neither won the championship.

Busch heads into August without a Cup victory this season.

NASCAR on NBC analyst Kyle Petty said on this week’s “Splash and Go” that Busch is someone who could still challenge for the title despite not winning a race to this point.

“Kyle Busch, that we haven’t heard from, that we haven’t heard from all year long, may get hot, and we all know that Cup racing can come and go,” Petty said. “Hot streaks. Cold streaks. Hot streaks. Cold streaks. Kyle is in a cold streak. When he gets hot, everybody better watch out because as cold as he is, when he gets hot, he’s going to melt a racetrack. He’s going to burn it down.”

Busch has three runner-up finishes this season. He also has eight top-five results but only one such finish in the last five races.

Busch is one of four former Cup champs winless at this point of the year. 

Former champs Jimmie Johnson, Kurt Busch and Matt Kenseth also do not have a Cup victory this season. Of those four, only Kyle and Kurt Busch are in a playoff spot heading into Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN). Busch has two wins at New Hampshire since 2015 and has six top-10 finishes in the last eight races there.

“It’s definitely a challenging racetrack – not one of my best racetracks, I’ll admit that,” Busch said in a media release this week. “I’ve won there twice so, if we get a good car – I guess I’ll need to have a really good car, apparently – then we might have a shot to win there.”

New Hampshire is one of seven races remaining in the regular season before the 16-driver playoff field is set. Between New Hampshire and the playoffs are doubleheader weekends at Michigan and Dover, the inaugural Cup race on Daytona’s road course and the regular-season finale on Daytona’s oval.

Advancing deep into the playoffs and reaching the title race in Phoenix could prove difficult for Kyle Busch and other former champions if they don’t score more playoff points by winning stages or races. The Busch brothers and Jimmie Johnson have one playoff point each. Kenseth has none.

With so few playoff points, those drivers would have little margin for error in the playoffs to advance provided they did not win in the postseason.

Combined, the Busch brothers, Johnson and Kenseth have won three of the last 20 playoff races. All three of those wins were by Kyle Busch, including last year’s title race in Miami.

Kenseth’s last win in the playoffs came in 2017. Johnson’s last playoff win came in 2016. Kurt Busch’s last victory in the playoffs was in 2011.

Ryan Newman (2014) and Jeff Gordon (2015) are the only drivers who were winless after July to advance to the championship race. Newman finished second to Kevin Harvick for the series crown.

“It does become more difficult as you get to this point in the season if you haven’t been successful to play catch-up,” Newman said. “It doesn’t mean it’s impossible. I do believe that the math is there to do what we did in 2014. Now keep in mind, we did that with quite a bit of drama among the rest of our peers to get to that point. There was some crashing, there was some fighting and a little bit of laying low and playing it safe that helped progress us to that point to where we were in the final four.”

Brad Daugherty joins NBC Sports NASCAR broadcast team

By NBC Sports StaffJul 28, 2020, 3:13 PM EDT
Brad Daughterty has joined the NBC Sports team for NASCAR broadcasts this season, NBC Sports announced Tuesday. Daugherty is scheduled to make his debut with NBC Sports during the Michigan doubleheader weekend Aug. 8-9.

He will primarily join the team of studio analysts for pre- and post-race coverage alongside current NBC Sports NASCAR analysts Dale Jarrett and Kyle Petty. Daugherty also will join the broadcast booth for select Xfinity Series races.

“I’m extremely excited and I’m looking forward to spending time with all of the folks at NBC Sports and talk racing,” said Daugherty, who also has served as an analyst for ESPN. “I want to thank NBC Sports for giving me this historic opportunity and share my passion and insight about this sport that I’ve loved for more than 30 years. I’m boisterous, I love to laugh and talk, and I think my excitement will translate to the viewers watching at home.”

“Brad’s energy, emotion and passion for NASCAR make him a perfect fit for the NBC Sports team,” said Jeff Behnke, vice president of NASCAR production and motorsports, NBC Sports. “His ability to inform, entertain and simply share his love of the sport will be terrific for the fans and viewers.”

Daugherty, co-owner of JTG Daugherty Racing, has been involved in racing for much of his life. He wore the No. 43 during his eight-year NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers as a tribute to Richard Petty.

Daugherty grew up in Black Mountain, North Carolina and was friends with former NASCAR driver Robert Pressley. Daugherty and Pressley built a late model car together. They eventually paired together on a Busch Series car and Pressley won in his rookie year in 1989 in a car owned by Daugherty.

NBC Sports’ coverage of NASCAR continues this weekend with the Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

JR Motorsports extends sponsors for Noah Gragson’s car

By Dustin LongJul 28, 2020, 10:47 AM EDT
JR Motorsports announced Tuesday that sponsors Bass Pro Shops, TrueTimber Camo and Black Rifle Coffee Company will extend their partnership on Noah Gragson‘s car for an additional 16 races this Xfinity season.

Team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Gragson made the announcement in a video posted to social media.

The Xfinity Series is off this weekend. The series races next on Aug. 8 at Road America.

Gragson, who is third in the points after 17 of 33 series races, has two wins this season. The JR Motorsports driver won at Daytona in February and at Bristol in June. Gragson finished 15th last weekend at Kansas Speedway.

 

Cup entry list for New Hampshire

By Dustin LongJul 28, 2020, 10:24 AM EDT
Thirty-eight cars are on the NASCAR Cup entry list for Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The race airs at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

The entry list has JJ Yeley in the No. 27 for Rick Ware Racing. Joey Gase is in the No. 51 for RWR. James Davison will make his third start of the season but first for RWR. Garrett Smithley will drive the No. 77 for Spire Motorsports.

Click here for Cup entry list

The Xfinity and the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series are both off this weekend.

