JR Motorsports extends sponsors for Noah Gragson’s car

By Dustin LongJul 28, 2020, 10:47 AM EDT
JR Motorsports announced Tuesday that sponsors Bass Pro Shops, TrueTimber Camo and Black Rifle Coffee Company will extend their partnership on Noah Gragson‘s car for an additional 16 races this Xfinity season.

Team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Gragson made the announcement in a video posted to social media.

The Xfinity Series is off this weekend. The series races next on Aug. 8 at Road America.

Gragson, who is third in the points after 17 of 33 series races, has two wins this season. The JR Motorsports driver won at Daytona in February and at Bristol in June. Gragson finished 15th last weekend at Kansas Speedway.

 

Cup entry list for New Hampshire

By Dustin LongJul 28, 2020, 10:24 AM EDT
Thirty-eight cars are on the NASCAR Cup entry list for Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The race airs at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

The entry list has JJ Yeley in the No. 27 for Rick Ware Racing. Joey Gase is in the No. 51 for RWR. James Davison will make his third start of the season but first for RWR. Garrett Smithley will drive the No. 77 for Spire Motorsports.

Click here for Cup entry list

The Xfinity and the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series are both off this weekend.

MORE: What upcoming NASCAR races fans can attend

Bump and Run: Hamlin or Harvick at New Hampshire and more

By Daniel McFadinJul 28, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin have combined to win four of the last five Cup races at New Hampshire. Which one would you take for Sunday’s race there?

Dustin Long: Denny Hamlin. He will gain his revenge for coming up just short in his battle with Kevin Harvick for the win last year at New Hampshire

Daniel McFadin: I’ll take Harvick. He’s been more consistent over the last few weeks and he’s won the last two races at NHMS.

Dustin: True but I’m looking for Hamlin to buck a trend. Three times he’s followed a win by finishing outside the top 10. I think he breaks that trend this weekend.

Daniel: Kevin Harvick’s never heard of a non-top 10 finish.

 

The races at the Daytona road course and the Daytona oval are among the final seven races in the regular season for the Cup series. Which Daytona race will be more of a wild card?

Daniel: The one that takes place on a track NASCAR’s never competed on, the road course. Remember all the concern over Turn 1 on the Charlotte Roval two years ago? Well, at least they got to practice then.

Dustin: That’s what simulators are for. The wild card race will be the Daytona oval event. Regular-season finale. Last chance for some to make the playoffs. Desperation. Yes, it has all the ingredients for a wild card race.

Daniel: Everybody in the field and their mother has had their fair share of superspeedway races. While some drivers have tried out the road course before, they never have in a Cup/Xfinity/Truck vehicle. That first lap at speed will be wild.

Dustin: Just as wild as those final laps on the oval.

 

NASCAR sets the starting lineup by a random draw. A series official recently said that there could be some change once the playoffs begin. How should the starting lineup be set for the playoffs?

Dustin: Inversion from the previous race. Invert the top 20, maybe even the top 25. You don’t perform the race before, you don’t get a good starting spot. Simple. No reliance on the luck of a random draw. Adds a performance element. That should be a part of the playoffs. Don’t give playoff teams the right to the best starting spots. Let them earn it.

Daniel: This is reasonable to me. Almost too reasonable.

Bubba Wallace All-Star bumper raises $20,034 for charity

By Daniel McFadinJul 27, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT
How much is someone willing to pay for the torn front bumper off a Bubba Wallace race car that failed to finish an exhibition race?

Well, if it’s the front bumper Wallace deposited at Michael McDowell‘s Front Row Motorsports hauler after the July 15 All-Star Open, someone is willing to pay $20,034.

That’s how much the bumper was auctioned for Monday on eBay. The identity of the buyer is not available.

The torn bumper from Wallace’s No. 43 Chevrolet was a result of a wreck after contact from McDowell’s No. 34 Ford at Bristol Motor Speedway. The All-Star Open was the final chance for drivers to qualify for the All-Star Race that night.

Front Row Motorsports teamed up with the NASCAR Foundation to auction the bumper. The proceeds will go to Motor Racing Outreach.

 

What upcoming NASCAR Cup races fans can attend

By Daniel McFadinJul 27, 2020, 11:29 AM EDT
Monday saw Dover International Speedway announce it would not be allowed by Delaware state officials to host fans for its upcoming NASCAR race weekend.

In total, seven Cup points races at four tracks remain in the regular season, beginning with Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, not all tracks are allowing fans to attend.

Here are the fan policies for the remainder of the Cup Series regular season.

 

New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Aug. 2)

Roughly 19,000 fans will be able to attend.

 

Michigan International Speedway (Aug. 8-9)

Fans will not be able to attend.

 

Daytona International Speedway (Aug. 16 and Aug. 29)

A limited number of fans will be able to attend both races.

 

Dover International Speedway (Aug. 22 – 23)

Track announced Monday fans will not be able to attend.