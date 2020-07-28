Brad Daugherty joins NBC Sports NASCAR broadcast team

Brad Daughterty has joined the NBC Sports team for NASCAR broadcasts this season, NBC Sports announced Tuesday. Daugherty is scheduled to make his debut with NBC Sports during the Michigan doubleheader weekend Aug. 8-9.
He will primarily join the team of studio analysts for pre- and post-race coverage alongside current NBC Sports NASCAR analysts Dale Jarrett and Kyle Petty. Daugherty also will join the broadcast booth for select Xfinity Series races.
“I’m extremely excited and I’m looking forward to spending time with all of the folks at NBC Sports and talk racing,” said Daugherty, who also has served as an analyst for ESPN. “I want to thank NBC Sports for giving me this historic opportunity and share my passion and insight about this sport that I’ve loved for more than 30 years. I’m boisterous, I love to laugh and talk, and I think my excitement will translate to the viewers watching at home.”
“Brad’s energy, emotion and passion for NASCAR make him a perfect fit for the NBC Sports team,” said Jeff Behnke, vice president of NASCAR production and motorsports, NBC Sports. “His ability to inform, entertain and simply share his love of the sport will be terrific for the fans and viewers.”
Daugherty, co-owner of JTG Daugherty Racing, has been involved in racing for much of his life. He wore the No. 43 during his eight-year NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers as a tribute to Richard Petty.
Daugherty grew up in Black Mountain, North Carolina and was friends with former NASCAR driver Robert Pressley. Daugherty and Pressley built a late model car together. They eventually paired together on a Busch Series car and Pressley won in his rookie year in 1989 in a car owned by Daugherty.
NBC Sports’ coverage of NASCAR continues this weekend with the Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).