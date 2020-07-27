Xfinity Series playoff grid after Kansas

The Xfinity Series heads into its first off weekend since May following Brandon Jones’ overtime win Saturday at Kansas Speedway.

The victory was Jones’ second of the season and kept any new drivers from locking themselves into the 12-driver playoff field.

Six playoff spots remain up for grabs on the Xfinity Series playoff grid with nine races left in the regular season. Brandon Brown is 12th on the playoff grid after his 11th-place finish at Kansas. Brown is 32 points above the cutline and Jeremy Clements. Clements finished 12th at Kansas.

In the graphic below, drivers in green have won at least a race to earn a playoff spot, those drivers in yellow don’t have a win but have enough points to be in a playoff spot at the moment, those drivers in the red are currently outside a playoff spot.

Xfinity Series playoff grid

