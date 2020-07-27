Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

What upcoming NASCAR Cup races fans can attend

By Daniel McFadinJul 27, 2020, 11:29 AM EDT
Monday saw Dover International Speedway announce it would not be allowed by Delaware state officials to host fans for its upcoming NASCAR race weekend.

In total, seven Cup points races at four tracks remain in the regular season, beginning with Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, not all tracks are allowing fans to attend.

Here are the fan policies for the remainder of the Cup Series regular season.

 

New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Aug. 2)

Roughly 19,000 fans will be able to attend.

 

Michigan International Speedway (Aug. 8-9)

Fans will not be able to attend.

 

Daytona International Speedway (Aug. 16 and Aug. 29)

A limited number of fans will be able to attend both races.

 

Dover International Speedway (Aug. 22 – 23)

Track announced Monday fans will not be able to attend.

Xfinity Series playoff grid after Kansas

By Daniel McFadinJul 27, 2020, 10:46 AM EDT
The Xfinity Series heads into its first off weekend since May following Brandon Jones’ overtime win Saturday at Kansas Speedway.

The victory was Jones’ second of the season and kept any new drivers from locking themselves into the 12-driver playoff field.

Six playoff spots remain up for grabs on the Xfinity Series playoff grid with nine races left in the regular season. Brandon Brown is 12th on the playoff grid after his 11th-place finish at Kansas. Brown is 32 points above the cutline and Jeremy Clements. Clements finished 12th at Kansas.

In the graphic below, drivers in green have won at least a race to earn a playoff spot, those drivers in yellow don’t have a win but have enough points to be in a playoff spot at the moment, those drivers in the red are currently outside a playoff spot.

Xfinity Series playoff grid

Xfinity Series playoff grid

Dover NASCAR weekend to be held without fans

By Dustin LongJul 27, 2020, 9:28 AM EDT
Dover International Speedway’s Aug. 21-23 NASCAR weekend, which includes doubleheaders for both the Cup and Xfinity Series, will be held without fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The track made the announcement Monday morning.

The track, which will host six NASCAR races that weekend, stated in a media release that Delaware officials did not approve the track’s request to host a limited number of fans.

“We submitted a comprehensive plan to state officials outlining our planned procedures and protocols for keeping our fans safe throughout our August race weekend,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover International Speedway’s president and CEO. “Unfortunately, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, the decision was made to not allow fans. We understand it, and while we are disappointed, we also realize that we need to err on the side of caution and yield to the opinions of public health experts to help reduce the further spread of COVID-19.”

Dover ticket holders can receive a full refund or move funds, including an extra 20% bonus, to Dover’s 2021 NASCAR weekend. Fans can go to the track’s site here to register their preference or call 1-800-441-RACE.

Here is the Dover NASCAR weekend schedule:

Friday, Aug. 21 – ARCA Menards Series East race at 2 p.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 21 – NASCAR Truck Series race at 5 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, Aug. 22 – Xfinity race at 12:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Saturday, Aug. 22 – Cup race at 4 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Sunday, Aug. 23 – Xfinity race at 1 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Sunday, Aug. 23 – Cup race at 4 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

 

 

Cup Series playoff grid after Kansas Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJul 26, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
After two consecutive Cup races with surprise winners, Denny Hamlin won at Kansas Speedway for his fifth win of the year.

Meanwhile, there was a big shakeup around the cutline to get into the 16-driver playoff field

After being involved in a mid-race wreck, Jimmie Johnson finished 32nd and dropped from 16th on the grid to 19th. He is 18 points back from the cutline now.

His teammate, William Byron is now 16th. He is 10 points above the cutline. Rookie Tyler Reddick is the first driver outside the top 16. Behind him are Erik Jones (-12 points), Johnson and Bubba Wallace (-100).

In the graphic below, drivers in green have won at least a race to earn a playoff spot, those drivers in yellow don’t have a win but have enough points to be in a playoff spot at the moment, those drivers in the red are currently outside a playoff spot.

Cup playoff grid Kansas

Results, point standings after Xfinity Series race at Kansas

By Daniel McFadinJul 25, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT
Brandon Jones used a last-lap pass in overtime to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway.

It’s his second win of the year and his second Xfinity Series win at Kansas Speedway.

The top five was completed by Austin Cindric, Harrison Burton, Ryan Sieg and Ross Chastain.

Click here for the race results.

Point standings

Brandon Brown continues to hold the last playoff spot in 12th.

He has a 32-point advantage over Jeremy Clements.

Click here for the point standings.