What upcoming NASCAR Cup races fans can attend

Monday saw Dover International Speedway announce it would not be allowed by Delaware state officials to host fans for its upcoming NASCAR race weekend.

In total, seven Cup points races at four tracks remain in the regular season, beginning with Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, not all tracks are allowing fans to attend.

Here are the fan policies for the remainder of the Cup Series regular season.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Aug. 2)

Roughly 19,000 fans will be able to attend.

Michigan International Speedway (Aug. 8-9)

Fans will not be able to attend.

Daytona International Speedway (Aug. 16 and Aug. 29)

A limited number of fans will be able to attend both races.

Dover International Speedway (Aug. 22 – 23)

Track announced Monday fans will not be able to attend.

