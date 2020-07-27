Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Can Kevin Harvick be stopped?

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver finished fourth in last Thursday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway, but he’s still No. 1 in the latest NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings.

While it’s his fourth consecutive week at No. 1, it’s the first time Harvick hasn’t been unanimous.

Eleven drivers received votes this week and Harvick beat out Brad Keselowski by just one point.

Here are this week’s power rankings.

1. Kevin Harvick (19 points): Has scored half a dozen top-five finishes in a row. He’s closing in on his career long streak of eight such finishes in 2014-15. Last week: No. 1.

2. Brad Keselowski (18 points): His runner-up finish in Kansas was his 12th top-10 finish in the last 14 races. Last week: Fourth.

3. Denny Hamlin (16 points): Claimed his series-leading fifth win of the season in Kansas. Last week: Unranked.

4. Aric Almirola (15 points): Sixth at Kansas extended career-long streak of top-10 finishes to eight consecutive races. Last week: Third.

(Tie) 5. Kyle Busch (10 points): Earned his first stage win of the season in Kansas before placing 11th after he cut a tire. Last week: Second.

(Tie) 5. Cole Custer (10 points): Finished seventh in Kansas for this third top 10 in the last four races, including his Kentucky win. Last week: Unranked.

(Tie) 7. Austin Cindric (7 points): Has finished in the top two in the last four Xfinity races, including three wins. Won both stages in Kansas before being passed on the last lap by Brandon Jones. Last week: 10th.

(Tie) 7. Martin Truex Jr (7 points): Third-place finish was his fourth top 10 in the last six races. Last week: Unranked.

9. Tyler Reddick (4 points): Has placed in the top 10 in three of the last four Cup races. Last week: Fifth.

10. Austin Hill (3 points): The Truck Series points leader earned his first win of the year in Kansas. He’s finished outside the top 10 just once through 10 races. Last week: Unranked.

Also receiving votes: Erik Jones (1 point).

