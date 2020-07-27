Dover NASCAR weekend to be held without fans

Dover International Speedway’s Aug. 21-23 NASCAR weekend, which includes doubleheaders for both the Cup and Xfinity Series, will be held without fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The track made the announcement Monday morning.

The track, which will host six NASCAR races that weekend, stated in a media release that Delaware officials did not approve the track’s request to host a limited number of fans.

“We submitted a comprehensive plan to state officials outlining our planned procedures and protocols for keeping our fans safe throughout our August race weekend,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover International Speedway’s president and CEO. “Unfortunately, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, the decision was made to not allow fans. We understand it, and while we are disappointed, we also realize that we need to err on the side of caution and yield to the opinions of public health experts to help reduce the further spread of COVID-19.”

Dover ticket holders can receive a full refund or move funds, including an extra 20% bonus, to Dover’s 2021 NASCAR weekend. Fans can go to the track’s site here to register their preference or call 1-800-441-RACE.

Here is the Dover NASCAR weekend schedule:

Friday, Aug. 21 – ARCA Menards Series East race at 2 p.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 21 – NASCAR Truck Series race at 5 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, Aug. 22 – Xfinity race at 12:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Saturday, Aug. 22 – Cup race at 4 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Sunday, Aug. 23 – Xfinity race at 1 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Sunday, Aug. 23 – Cup race at 4 p.m. ET (NBCSN)