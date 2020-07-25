Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Saturday Truck starting lineup at Kansas

By Dustin LongJul 25, 2020, 12:35 PM EDT
Chase Purdy will start on the pole for Saturday’s Truck race at Kansas Speedway, the second race in a doubleheader weekend for the series.

The top 15 finishers from Friday’s Truck race were inverted for the start of Saturday’s race. Purdy finished 15th on Friday, putting him on the pole for Saturday’s event. Brandon Jones is on the front row with Purdy.

The race also marks the return of Travis Pastrana, who is making his first series start since 2017. He’s driving in the Truck that Ross Chastain raced Friday night. Pastrana will start at the rear of the 38-truck field for the driver change.

TO THE REAR: 

Backup trucks: Sheldon Creed (was to have started 8th), Stewart Friesen (27th), Spencer Davis (29th), Jordan Anderson (30th)

Transmission change: Ty Majeski (5th)

Driver change: Tyler Hill for Timmy Hill (19th), Kevin Donahue in 00 for Dawson Cram (25th), Travis Pastrana for Ross Chastain (34th), Ryan Huff for Kevin Donahue in 33 (38th)

Click here for Truck starting lineup

 

NASCAR Truck Series at Kansas 

Race Time: 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Kansas Speedway; Kansas City, Kansas (1.5-mile speedway)

Length: 134 laps (201 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 30. Stage 2 ends Lap 60

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Cup race: August 2 at New Hampshire (301 laps, 318.4 miles) 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Kansas (167 laps, 250.5 miles) 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Saturday’s Xfinity race at Kansas: Start time, forecast and more

By Dustin LongJul 25, 2020, 12:18 PM EDT
Austin Cindric goes for his fourth straight win in Saturday’s Xfinity race at Kansas Speedway.

Cindric won both series races at Kentucky earlier this month and followed it by winning last weekend at Texas after Kyle Busch‘s car was disqualified.

Saturday’s race marks the fourth consecutive series event on a 1.5-mile speedway.

Here are the details for the Xfinity race at Kansas (all times ET):

START: Kansas University men’s basketball coach Bill Self will give the command to start engines at 5:08 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:18 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 10 a.m. Engine prime and final adjustments are at 3 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 4:45 p.m. The invocation will be given at 5 p.m. by Father Daniel Weger of the Parochial Vicar St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish. The national anthem will be performed at 5:01 p.m. by Chris Mann, a contestant on Season 2 of NBC’s “The Voice” and a Kansas native.

DISTANCE: The race is 167 laps (250.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

PACE LAP: At the direction of race control, the entire field will go down pit road during a pace lap for pit road speed verification. If a driver stops in the pit box for any reason, pulls over or slows down, they will start at the rear of the field.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 40. Stage 2 ends on Lap 80.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. followed by the race broadcast at 5 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast will begin at 4:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App by clicking here.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 91 degrees and a 15% of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Austin Cindric won his third consecutive race last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway when Kyle Busch’s winning car was disqualified after the race. Chase Briscoe was second. Justin Allgaier placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for lineup

Kaz Grala ‘knocking the rust off’ with first Xfinity start of year

By Daniel McFadinJul 25, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Kaz Grala is a little bit late to the very strange party that is the 2020 NASCAR season.

The 21-year-old driver is set to make his first Xfinity Series start of the season in Saturday’s race at Kansas Speedway (5 p.m. ET on NBCSN), the 17th race of the season. He’ll do it in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet, which Grala drove in five races last year. He last drove the car at Road America in August.

Grala hasn’t made a NASCAR start since.

“I’m definitely going to be knocking the rust off, not only because I haven’t raced in a year, but I’ve only done one mile-and-a-half (track) in the last two years,” Grala said, referring to the March 2019 Texas race.

On top of that, this will be only Grala’s second race at Kansas. His first came in 2017 in the Truck Series.

“So I look back on my track notes from Kansas, I’ve got a little bit of information to go off of from my first time there,” Grala said this week in a Zoom media conference. “But my note-taking process has gotten significantly better over the last three years. I didn’t have as much written down as I wished I had looking back on it.”

Grala, who is set to make five starts this year, said he’ll also lean on feedback he received from RCR Cup drivers Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon after they competed on the track Thursday night.

“I feel like I’ll be pretty prepared with my track knowledge and everything that I can be going into it,” Grala said. “I’ve run a lot of laps on the simulator, but when you roll off third in dirty air in Turn 1 trying to hold it wide open for the first time … it’s definitely gonna be different in real life then in theory with all the preparation.”

Grala will start third thanks to the random draw via owner points. It’s his first top-five start in 28 career Xfinity starts.

Grala’s first start, of course, takes place in a COVID-19 world where NASCAR doesn’t hold practice or qualifying and has strict screening protocols.

“It’s a big challenge and particularly being a driver running part-time,” Grala said. “That’s a huge challenge for me. But I kind of liked the idea of the format to be honest. If I was running full-time, I think I would enjoy it a lot. But it certainly does put me in a little bit of a disadvantage for this weekend. But luckily these are long races. They’re not sprint races. So I’ll have time to get comfortable out there and to get where I need to be by the end of the race, but I’m just looking forward to seeing what this is all like this weekend.

“Every other driver, for the most part, is now used to these COVID procedures and protocols and how the screening works and what the weekend schedule is like. This will be my first time ever because of these procedures I haven’t been able to attend any race since quarantine. Even though I am one of the other drivers of the car, I still can’t go to the race when somebody else is driving the car. So I have no idea what the weekend is going to look like. I’ve gotten some information here and there from my crew chief, from the other team members, but I can tell you it’s gonna be weird pulling into the track with so much different from what I’m used to.”

Friday night Truck race results from Kansas

By Dustin LongJul 24, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT
Austin Hill scored his first NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race of the season Friday night at Kansas Speedway.

Brett Moffitt placed second in the Truck race results. Grant Enfinger was third and was followed by reigning series champion Matt Crafton and rookie Derek Kraus.

Hill’s victory is the first win for Hattori Racing Enterprises at Kansas Speedway.
POINTS REPORT
Derek Kraus moved to 10th in the points.  He has what would be the final playoff spot. He leads Tyler Ankrum by four points. Ankrum fell out of a playoff spot after his 33rd-place finish. Matt Crafton is ninth in the standings, leading Kraus by seven points and Ankrum by 11 points.

Austin Hill wins Friday night Truck race at Kansas

By Dustin LongJul 24, 2020, 8:56 PM EDT
Points leader Austin Hill secured a playoff spot by winning Friday night’s NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway for his first victory of the season.

“It’s just a big relief to be locked into the playoffs, just to have that momentum going forward,” Hill said after his fifth career series victory.

Hill led 65 of the race’s 134 laps. Brett Moffitt finished second and was followed by Grant Enfinger, Matt Crafton and rookie Derek Kraus. With the top-five finish, Kraus moved into what would be the last playoff spot. He leads Tyler Ankrum for that spot by four points after Ankrum fell out of a playoff spot with his 33rd-place finish.

The top 15 finishers will be inverted for the start of Saturday’s race at Kansas Speedway (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1).

STAGE 1 WINNER: Brett Moffitt

STAGE 2 WINNER: Austin Hill

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Tyler Ankrum had to go to the garage early because of brake problems after he had a right rear tire go down. He returned to the race 22 laps down. Ankrum finished 33rd. … Ross Chastain, who won last year’s Truck race at Kansas, had to pit twice for flat tires under green. Chastain finished 34th.

NEXT: The series races the second half of the weekend doubleheader at Kansas at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1.