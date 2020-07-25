Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR Truck Series
Getty Images

Results, point standings after Saturday’s Truck race at Kansas

By Daniel McFadinJul 25, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT
Matt Crafton led the final 22 laps and held of Christain Eckes to win Saturday’s Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway.

It is Crafton’s first win since July 2017 at Eldora Speedway.

The top five was completed by Grant Enfinger, Tanner Gray and Ben Rhodes.

Point standings

Crafton is the fourth driver to lock himself into the Truck Series playoffs.

Todd Gilliland dropped from eighth to 10th, the final spot on the playoff grid. He is 22 points ahead of Tyler Ankrum.

Hall of Famer Maurice Petty dies at 81

Maurice Petty
Richard Petty Motorsports
By Daniel McFadinJul 25, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT
NASCAR Hall of Famer Maurice Petty, brother of Richard Petty, died Saturday morning at the age of 81, Richard Petty Motorsports announced.

The team said he passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.

Maurice Petty was the chief engine builder at Petty Enterprises and is credited with 212 Cup series wins as an engine builder with six different drivers.

Nicknamed “Chief,” he was the first engine builder to be elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He was inducted in 2014.

Petty was the crew chief for Pete Hamilton when he won two races in 1970, the Daytona 500 and a race at Talladega.

NASCAR released the following statement from CEO and Chairman Jim France:

“The ‘Chief’ was one of the most talented mechanics in NASCAR history. He provided the power that helped Petty Enterprises define dominance in sports. While he was known for his work under the hood, Maurice played multiple ‘behind-the-scenes; roles, doing whatever it took to help deliver his cars to Victory Lane. On behalf of the France family, I offer my condolences to the friends and family of Maurice Petty, a true NASCAR giant.”

Matt Crafton wins Saturday’s Truck Series race at Kansas

Matt Crafton Kansas
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 25, 2020, 3:56 PM EDT
Matt Crafton won Saturday’s Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway, snapping a winless streak that began in July 2017.

Crafton, the defending series champion, led the final 22 laps and held off a furious charge from Christian Eckes to score the win. His last victory came at Eldora Speedway in 2017.

The victory came in the second race of a doubleheader at the 1.5-mile track. Austin Hill won the first race Friday night.

The top five was completed by Grant Enfinger, Tanner Gray and Ben Rhodes.

“It’s very, very sweet,” Crafton told FS1. “Not a lot of give up in these guys … The 18 (Eckes) had a little bit of speed, he was making me nervous right there. … I drove it in too deep a couple times, slid the nose. I’d slide the nose and he’d make up ground.”

With his win Crafton is the fourth driver to lock themselves into the Truck Series playoffs.

Todd Gilliland fell from eighth to 10th in the playoff standings. 10th is the last spot on the playoff grid. He has a 22-point advantage over Tyler Ankrum.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Zane Smith

STAGE 2 WINNER: Zane Smith

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Christain Eckes earned his sixth career top-five finish and his third of the year … Tanner Gray earned his first career top-five finish in his 13th series start … Grant Enfinger finished third in both races of the doubleheader.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Ty Majeski placed 30th after he had to pit early for damage from contact with Tyler Ankum in the first two laps … Travis Pastrana, making his first NASCAR start since 2017, finished 22nd after he spun through the infield grass on Lap 73 … Johnny Sauter, Stewart Friesen and Natalie Decker were eliminated in a large multi-car wreck on a Lap 83 restart … Teammates Brett Moffitt and Tyler Ankrum were eliminated in a Lap 94 wreck. It began with contact between Ankrum and teammate Zane Smith.

 

WHAT’S NEXT: Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway at 6 p.m. ET Aug. 7 on FS1.

 

Saturday Truck starting lineup at Kansas

By Dustin LongJul 25, 2020, 12:35 PM EDT
Chase Purdy will start on the pole for Saturday’s Truck race at Kansas Speedway, the second race in a doubleheader weekend for the series.

The top 15 finishers from Friday’s Truck race were inverted for the start of Saturday’s race. Purdy finished 15th on Friday, putting him on the pole for Saturday’s event. Brandon Jones is on the front row with Purdy.

The race also marks the return of Travis Pastrana, who is making his first series start since 2017. He’s driving in the Truck that Ross Chastain raced Friday night. Pastrana will start at the rear of the 38-truck field for the driver change.

TO THE REAR: 

Backup trucks: Sheldon Creed (was to have started 8th), Stewart Friesen (27th), Spencer Davis (29th), Jordan Anderson (30th)

Transmission change: Ty Majeski (5th)

Driver change: Tyler Hill for Timmy Hill (19th), Kevin Donahue in 00 for Dawson Cram (25th), Travis Pastrana for Ross Chastain (34th), Ryan Huff for Kevin Donahue in 33 (38th)

NASCAR Truck Series at Kansas 

Race Time: 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Kansas Speedway; Kansas City, Kansas (1.5-mile speedway)

Length: 134 laps (201 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 30. Stage 2 ends Lap 60

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Cup race: August 2 at New Hampshire (301 laps, 318.4 miles) 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Kansas (167 laps, 250.5 miles) 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Saturday’s Xfinity race at Kansas: Start time, forecast and more

By Dustin LongJul 25, 2020, 12:18 PM EDT
Austin Cindric goes for his fourth straight win in Saturday’s Xfinity race at Kansas Speedway.

Cindric won both series races at Kentucky earlier this month and followed it by winning last weekend at Texas after Kyle Busch‘s car was disqualified.

Saturday’s race marks the fourth consecutive series event on a 1.5-mile speedway.

Here are the details for the Xfinity race at Kansas (all times ET):

START: Kansas University men’s basketball coach Bill Self will give the command to start engines at 5:08 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:18 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 10 a.m. Engine prime and final adjustments are at 3 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 4:45 p.m. The invocation will be given at 5 p.m. by Father Daniel Weger of the Parochial Vicar St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish. The national anthem will be performed at 5:01 p.m. by Chris Mann, a contestant on Season 2 of NBC’s “The Voice” and a Kansas native.

DISTANCE: The race is 167 laps (250.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 20

PACE LAP: At the direction of race control, the entire field will go down pit road during a pace lap for pit road speed verification. If a driver stops in the pit box for any reason, pulls over or slows down, they will start at the rear of the field.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 40. Stage 2 ends on Lap 80.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. followed by the race broadcast at 5 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast will begin at 4:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App by clicking here.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 91 degrees and a 15% of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Austin Cindric won his third consecutive race last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway when Kyle Busch’s winning car was disqualified after the race. Chase Briscoe was second. Justin Allgaier placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: