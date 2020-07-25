Matt Crafton wins Saturday’s Truck Series race at Kansas

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Matt Crafton won Saturday’s Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway, snapping a winless streak that began in July 2017.

Crafton, the defending series champion, led the final 22 laps and held off a furious charge from Christian Eckes to score the win. His last victory came at Eldora Speedway in 2017.

The victory came in the second race of a doubleheader at the 1.5-mile track. Austin Hill won the first race Friday night.

The top five was completed by Grant Enfinger, Tanner Gray and Ben Rhodes.

“It’s very, very sweet,” Crafton told FS1. “Not a lot of give up in these guys … The 18 (Eckes) had a little bit of speed, he was making me nervous right there. … I drove it in too deep a couple times, slid the nose. I’d slide the nose and he’d make up ground.”

With his win Crafton is the fourth driver to lock themselves into the Truck Series playoffs.

Todd Gilliland fell from eighth to 10th in the playoff standings. 10th is the last spot on the playoff grid. He has a 22-point advantage over Tyler Ankrum.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Zane Smith

STAGE 2 WINNER: Zane Smith

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Christain Eckes earned his sixth career top-five finish and his third of the year … Tanner Gray earned his first career top-five finish in his 13th series start … Grant Enfinger finished third in both races of the doubleheader.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Ty Majeski placed 30th after he had to pit early for damage from contact with Tyler Ankum in the first two laps … Travis Pastrana, making his first NASCAR start since 2017, finished 22nd after he spun through the infield grass on Lap 73 … Johnny Sauter, Stewart Friesen and Natalie Decker were eliminated in a large multi-car wreck on a Lap 83 restart … Teammates Brett Moffitt and Tyler Ankrum were eliminated in a Lap 94 wreck. It began with contact between Ankrum and teammate Zane Smith.

WHAT’S NEXT: Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway at 6 p.m. ET Aug. 7 on FS1.