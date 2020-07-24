Austin Cindric goes for his fourth straight win in Saturday’s Xfinity race at Kansas Speedway.
Cindric won both series races at Kentucky earlier this month and followed it by winning last weekend at Texas after Kyle Busch‘s car was disqualified.
Saturday’s race marks the fourth consecutive series event on a 1.5-mile speedway.
Here are the details for the Xfinity race at Kansas (all times ET):
START: Kansas University men’s basketball coach Bill Self will give the command to start engines at 5:08 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:18 p.m.
PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 10 a.m. Engine prime and final adjustments are at 3 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 4:45 p.m. The invocation will be given at 5 p.m. by Father Daniel Weger of the Parochial Vicar St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish. The national anthem will be performed at 5:01 p.m. by Chris Mann, a contestant on Season 2 of NBC’s “The Voice” and a Kansas native.
DISTANCE: The race is 167 laps (250.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.
PACE LAP: At the direction of race control, the entire field will go down pit road during a pace lap for pit road speed verification. If a driver stops in the pit box for any reason, pulls over or slows down, they will start at the rear of the field.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 40. Stage 2 ends on Lap 80.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. followed by the race broadcast at 5 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast will begin at 4:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.
STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App by clicking here.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 91 degrees and a 4% of rain at the start of the race.
LAST RACE: Austin Cindric won his third consecutive race last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway when Kyle Busch’s winning car was disqualified after the race. Chase Briscoe was second. Justin Allgaier placed third.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for lineup