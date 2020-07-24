Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Saturday’s Xfinity race at Kansas: Start time, forecast and more

By Dustin LongJul 24, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT
Austin Cindric goes for his fourth straight win in Saturday’s Xfinity race at Kansas Speedway.

Cindric won both series races at Kentucky earlier this month and followed it by winning last weekend at Texas after Kyle Busch‘s car was disqualified.

Saturday’s race marks the fourth consecutive series event on a 1.5-mile speedway.

Here are the details for the Xfinity race at Kansas (all times ET):

START: Kansas University men’s basketball coach Bill Self will give the command to start engines at 5:08 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:18 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 10 a.m. Engine prime and final adjustments are at 3 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 4:45 p.m. The invocation will be given at 5 p.m. by Father Daniel Weger of the Parochial Vicar St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish. The national anthem will be performed at 5:01 p.m. by Chris Mann, a contestant on Season 2 of NBC’s “The Voice” and a Kansas native.

DISTANCE: The race is 167 laps (250.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

PACE LAP: At the direction of race control, the entire field will go down pit road during a pace lap for pit road speed verification. If a driver stops in the pit box for any reason, pulls over or slows down, they will start at the rear of the field.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 40. Stage 2 ends on Lap 80.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. followed by the race broadcast at 5 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast will begin at 4:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App by clicking here.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 91 degrees and a 4% of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Austin Cindric won his third consecutive race last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway when Kyle Busch’s winning car was disqualified after the race. Chase Briscoe was second. Justin Allgaier placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for lineup

Former New Hampshire Motor Speedway owner Bob Bahre passes away

Bob Bahre
Photo by Gordon Chibroski/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 24, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT
Bob Bahre, who built New Hampshire Motor Speedway and also formerly owned Oxford Plains Speedway in Maine, has died. He was 93.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway opened in 1990. NASCAR ran its first Cup race there in 1993. Rusty Wallace won that first race. Kevin Harvick and NASCAR on NBC analyst Jeff Burton each share the track record for most Cup wins with four. The Cup Series races there next on Aug. 2.

Bahre was known in the racing community for his generosity, often providing tow money to competitors who failed to make races.

Bahre purchased half of North Wilkesboro Speedway in 1995 and moved one of the track’s dates to New Hampshire Motor Speedway, giving it a second date. Bruton Smith purchased the other half of North Wilkesboro Speedway and moved that date to Texas Motor Speedway.

Bahre and his son Gary sold New Hampshire Motor Speedway to Speedway Motorsports in 2007 for $340 million.

Bruton Smith, Speedway Motorsports Executive Chairman, said: “Bob Bahre was a true pioneer for motorsports in New England. He wanted to grow our sport and build things that people will remember. He was a smart businessman and I have a lot of respect for that, but I have even more respect for the positive impact he had on people. I’ll pray for Sandy and Gary during this tough time, and I know they are proud of the legacy Bob leaves behind.”

Marcus Smith, Speedway Motorsports President and CEO said of Bahre: “What I’ll remember most about Bob Bahre will be his character, understated yet charming. Every time I saw him he had on khakis and a white shirt. I always enjoyed our genuine conversations. He was very generous to people in the motorsports industry and to the New England communities where he did business. He went about things in a quiet, dignified manner and often times that simple approach is the most impactful. It’s truly an honor to have known Bob. He lived a meaningful life. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. ”

David McGrath, NHMS executive vice president and general manager, said of Bahre: “On behalf of our team at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, I’d like to extend our deepest condolences to Sandy, Gary and the entire Bahre family. Bob left an incredible mark on auto racing through the New England region, and his love of motorsports was legendary. He had a passionate commitment to both drivers and race fans, and that commitment was evident when he built our facility in 1990. I am proud to have known Bob. It was a true pleasure to have spent time getting to know him and learning from him over the years. He will be missed, but his legacy of supporting and building motorsports in New England will live on forever.”

 

Racing community mourns death of spotter Brad Campbell

Spotter Brad Campbell
Photo: Jesse Vaughan
By Dustin LongJul 24, 2020, 12:29 PM EDT
Spotter Brad Campbell died Friday after he was involved in an accident last weekend on the way to the airport to travel to Texas Motor Speedway, DGM Racing announced.

The team posted a link to a GoFundMe me page for Campbell’s family.

Campbell also was an EMT and spent time in New York City as an EMT during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city. The team stated that Campbell was an organ donor.

The DGM Racing cars of Josh Williams, Alex Labbe and Dexter Bean will honor Campbell with decals on their cars for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Kansas Speedway (5 p.m. ET on NBCSN). Williams’ car will have Campbell’s name over the driver side door.

 

Truck Series doubleheader at Kansas all about ‘balancing aggression’

NASCAR Truck Series
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 24, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Austin Hill is thinking about his rear bumper.

Todd Gilliland is concerned about scraping up the right side of his truck.

These may seem like normal things to worry about damaging during a NASCAR race, but they take on more significance when the Truck Series is preparing for its first ever doubleheader.

After the Cup and Xfinity Series each got shots at doubleheaders this year, the Truck Series gets the opportunity at Kansas Speedway with races Friday night (7 p.m. ET on FS1) and Saturday afternoon (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1).

Gilliland said “balancing aggression” will be one of the biggest challenges for drivers in Friday’s race.

“Obviously, we want to race the same truck the second day to maintain our starting position and also it’s just a better truck,” Gilliland said Wednesday in a Zoom press conference. “That’s what the guys have spent more time on. That’s what we plan to do is race that truck two times. It’s a balance and last year the groove was pretty close to the wall. If you scrape up the right-side of the truck, it’s a little tougher to get that back to exactly perfect as an Xfinity car is with the composite body.”

MORE: No practice, qualifying for rest of season

MORE: Look who is back in NASCAR for a race

Hill, who leads the point standings through eight races, wants to get through Friday’s 134-lap race without forcing his team to have to fix a bashed in rear bumper.

“I’ve been doing everything I can on restarts to not get my bumper knocked off,” Hill said Wednesday in a Zoom press conference. “It seems like every race we come in and the bumper’s caved in really bad. So your first race you really want to just try to keep the truck clean, but we also want to go fight for a win. So it’s gonna be tough to kind of balance that aggressiveness on restarts.”

Hill’s crew chief, Scott Zipadelli, said “a lot of lists, a lot of notes (and) a lot of parts” have gone into getting ready for the two races. That includes bringing tools to the track he wouldn’t normally.

“(With) only two hours post race to work on your truck and then two hours the next morning … I’m just taking some of my tools out of my fab shop just to be more prepared and more organized and just to be able to repair things quicker and faster,” Zipadelli said. “We have everything we need in the hauler, I’m just bringing extra stuff that I work with every single day so that I can be more efficient.”

Teams and drivers are also having to prepare for two races ran in different parts of the day. But the doubleheader is also being held in July. The Truck Series hasn’t competed at Kansas later than May since 2006.

“A lot of these places that we’ve ran so far are usually run the end of February or the beginning of March, the beginning of May, which is way cooler (temperatures),” Gilliland said. “I remember practicing at Kansas (in 2019) and it being freezing. … Places like Kansas are places that put on really great racing, you can run from the bottom to the top. I feel like the warmer the weather, probably the more you’ll see people trying to move around and search for grip. I think it’s a balance. …

“I think the temperature swing is definitely going to change the race track a lot. It’s probably going to be two completely different races for the Truck Series. That’s the fun part. Really, no one knows. We’re going to guess the best we can and pretty much that’s what we’ve been doing all year. We have pretty good notes to go off of at this point and just guess our best.”

Winners and losers at Kansas

By Dustin LongJul 24, 2020, 8:30 AM EDT
Winners and losers from Thursday night’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway:

WINNERS

Denny Hamlin Scored his series-best fifth win of the season. Snapped a streak of three consecutive finishes outside the top 12 in points races, a stretch that started with him crashing while in the lead late at Indianapolis.

Brad KeselowskiRunner-up finish was his 12th top-10 in the last 14 races.

Kevin Harvick Fourth-place finish was his sixth consecutive top-five finish, top active streak in the series.

Clint BowyerHe finished 14th but it was enough to move him up a spot in the owners points to 12th. That’s significant. The top 12 in owner points draw for starting positions 1-12. Bowyer will have a chance to start on the pole next week at New Hampshire. Had he remained 13th in owner points, he would have started between 13th-24th.

Quin Houff Finished 24th a few days after his crash at Texas raised questions about his ability. “Man, it felt good to just get back on track,” Houff said in a video message on social media.

LOSERS

JTG Daugherty Racing — Team finished last for the fourth consecutive race. Ryan Preece finished last in the previous three races. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished last on Thursday after a cockpit fire ended his race.

Matt DiBenedettoWhile Clint Bowyer was happy with climbing into 12th in the owner points, Matt DiBenedetto was left with the frustration of falling to 13th after he was hit and crashed. Now, DiBenedetto can start only between 13th-24th next week at New Hampshire. By falling out of the top 12 in car owner points, he no longer is are eligible for positions 1-12 in the random draw.

Jimmie JohnsonCollected in a crash and finished 32nd. Team couldn’t make enough repairs for him to reach minimum speed and they had to exit the race. Johnson falls out of a playoff spot with seven races left in the regular season. He is 18 points out of what is the last playoffs spot and has two other drivers between that spot and him.