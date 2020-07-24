Todd Gilliland is concerned about scraping up the right side of his truck.
These may seem like normal things to worry about damaging during a NASCAR race, but they take on more significance when the Truck Series is preparing for its first ever doubleheader.
After the Cup and Xfinity Series each got shots at doubleheaders this year, the Truck Series gets the opportunity at Kansas Speedway with races Friday night (7 p.m. ET on FS1) and Saturday afternoon (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1).
Gilliland said “balancing aggression” will be one of the biggest challenges for drivers in Friday’s race.
“Obviously, we want to race the same truck the second day to maintain our starting position and also it’s just a better truck,” Gilliland said Wednesday in a Zoom press conference. “That’s what the guys have spent more time on. That’s what we plan to do is race that truck two times. It’s a balance and last year the groove was pretty close to the wall. If you scrape up the right-side of the truck, it’s a little tougher to get that back to exactly perfect as an Xfinity car is with the composite body.”
Hill, who leads the point standings through eight races, wants to get through Friday’s 134-lap race without forcing his team to have to fix a bashed in rear bumper.
“I’ve been doing everything I can on restarts to not get my bumper knocked off,” Hill said Wednesday in a Zoom press conference. “It seems like every race we come in and the bumper’s caved in really bad. So your first race you really want to just try to keep the truck clean, but we also want to go fight for a win. So it’s gonna be tough to kind of balance that aggressiveness on restarts.”
Hill’s crew chief, Scott Zipadelli, said “a lot of lists, a lot of notes (and) a lot of parts” have gone into getting ready for the two races. That includes bringing tools to the track he wouldn’t normally.
“(With) only two hours post race to work on your truck and then two hours the next morning … I’m just taking some of my tools out of my fab shop just to be more prepared and more organized and just to be able to repair things quicker and faster,” Zipadelli said. “We have everything we need in the hauler, I’m just bringing extra stuff that I work with every single day so that I can be more efficient.”
Teams and drivers are also having to prepare for two races ran in different parts of the day. But the doubleheader is also being held in July. The Truck Series hasn’t competed at Kansas later than May since 2006.
“A lot of these places that we’ve ran so far are usually run the end of February or the beginning of March, the beginning of May, which is way cooler (temperatures),” Gilliland said. “I remember practicing at Kansas (in 2019) and it being freezing. … Places like Kansas are places that put on really great racing, you can run from the bottom to the top. I feel like the warmer the weather, probably the more you’ll see people trying to move around and search for grip. I think it’s a balance. …
“I think the temperature swing is definitely going to change the race track a lot. It’s probably going to be two completely different races for the Truck Series. That’s the fun part. Really, no one knows. We’re going to guess the best we can and pretty much that’s what we’ve been doing all year. We have pretty good notes to go off of at this point and just guess our best.”
Brad Keselowski — Runner-up finish was his 12th top-10 in the last 14 races.
Kevin Harvick — Fourth-place finish was his sixth consecutive top-five finish, top active streak in the series.
Clint Bowyer — He finished 14th but it was enough to move him up a spot in the owners points to 12th. That’s significant. The top 12 in owner points draw for starting positions 1-12. Bowyer will have a chance to start on the pole next week at New Hampshire. Had he remained 13th in owner points, he would have started between 13th-24th.
JTG Daugherty Racing — Team finished last for the fourth consecutive race. Ryan Preece finished last in the previous three races. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished last on Thursday after a cockpit fire ended his race.
Matt DiBenedetto — While Clint Bowyer was happy with climbing into 12th in the owner points, Matt DiBenedetto was left with the frustration of falling to 13th after he was hit and crashed. Now, DiBenedetto can start only between 13th-24th next week at New Hampshire. By falling out of the top 12 in car owner points, he no longer is are eligible for positions 1-12 in the random draw.
Jimmie Johnson — Collected in a crash and finished 32nd. Team couldn’t make enough repairs for him to reach minimum speed and they had to exit the race. Johnson falls out of a playoff spot with seven races left in the regular season. He is 18 points out of what is the last playoffs spot and has two other drivers between that spot and him.
Friday 5: Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart are NASCAR’s dynamic duo
This from a driver who went winless in 2018 and heard the whispers that his future at Joe Gibbs Racing could be in jeopardy. But Gabehart joined the No. 11 team last year, created a winning expectation and reinforced it not only to the team but to Hamlin.
It’s that mentality that has led to such a strong beginning for Hamlin and Gabehart.
“I think it really boils down to trust,” Hamlin said. “I do my job, he does his. I don’t venture into his department, he don’t really venture into mine.
“He knows I’ve been doing this long enough, when I give him the information I need to make my car faster, he just goes to work on it. He doesn’t try to change how I’m driving to adapt to maybe what someone else is doing. He works on the car to get it where I need it.
“That relationship really works well. We’re building a notebook. That notebook is getting thicker and thicker. The knowledge is getting greater and greater. That’s why you’re seeing the results you’re seeing.”
What they’ve done ranks among the best starts for a driver-crew chief pairing in recent years.
Crew chief Rodney Childers and Kevin Harvick won seven times in their first 52 races together (13.5% winning percentage). Crew chief Adam Stevens and Kyle Busch won nine of their first 52 races together (17.3%).
The main difference is that Childers and Harvick won a title in their first year in 2014, and Stevens and Busch won the championship in 2015 in their first year.
Hamlin and Gabehart might have joined them last year in their first full season together but an aggressive call by Gabehart backfired. A large piece of tape placed over the front grille overheated the engine and forced Hamlin to pit. He never got a chance to race for the lead because the pit stop had put him too far back.
Hamlin and Gabehart rebounded by winning the next points race, this year’s Daytona 500.
When the duo of Chad Knaus and Jimmie Johnson was mentioned to Gabehart after Thursday’s race, he quickly demurred at any such comparison.
“Let me be very blunt,” Gabehart said, “I think Chad Knaus and Jimmie Johnson are the two greatest ever to get it done, period. Write it down, that’s my opinion. Doesn’t mean anything more than the piece of paper you’re writing it on, but I think they’re the two greatest ever to get it done.
“The reason is sustainability. The years upon years upon years upon years that they did it, it’s hard to burn the candle that hot for that long. Bar none, I would never put myself in that category. That’s not for me to do. I’m really embarrassed to even be talking about it to be honest with you.
“But I look at Rodney and Kevin, they’ve had lots of sustainability. Adam and Kyle have had years of success together.
“I think for us, again, all I can say is it’s about the process. Right now the 11 team, we have that figured out to where if we execute to our ability every week we’re going to have a shot to win. Hopefully that doesn’t change any time soon.”
What stands out about Hamlin and Gabehart is the variety of tracks they’ve won.
They’ve won on a short track, on a 1-mile track, on a track between 1 and 1.5 miles and on tracks 2.5 miles. This isn’t a team taking advantage of a setup at one particular track but showing strength everywhere.
“I think he believes in his race team,” Gabehart said of Hamlin. “That puts him at ease. All great athletes really and truly want to do it in a lot of ways on their own. They want them to be the differentiator between winning and losing. But this is a team sport. There’s a million moving pieces every week to give Denny the platform he needs to make that the case.
“I think he knows he’s got that now. Every single week if we execute, he’s going to have a shot to win, and he knows it. I think that puts him at ease and lets him really focus on the mental aspect of winning these races.”
2. Reward for a long night
William Byron raced without crew chief Chad Knaus at the track, overcame a pit road penalty, fought a car’s handling throughout the night, yo-yoed through the field on pit strategy and ended Thursday night with a 10th-place finish that put him in a playoff spot with seven races to go.
Byron entered the race two points behind Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson for the final playoff spot. Johnson was collected in a crash and finished 32nd, falling out of a playoff spot. Byron took his place. Byron leads rookie Tyler Reddick by 10 points for the final playoff spot.
Byron did all that with Knaus remaining in Charlotte for the birth of his second child. Keith Rodden, a former crew chief, was on the pit box for Byron on Thursday night.
“We had a crazy night,” Rodden said in a video posted by Hendrick Motorsports. “Car was super loose for William to start. Guys battled hard. Made a ton of adjustments. I mean, we made huge adjustments. It took three to four stops to make the car right.
“Did a little strategy to get out front. Then probably got a little too aggressive on that last (pit) call, taking two. We needed to control the restart and move on and have it run green and it didn’t. You hate to see that, but at the end of the day, it’s a good run for us considering how we started and hopefully a momentum builder as they head into Loudon (New Hampshire on Aug. 2).”
3. Preparing for the unknown
It is less than a month before NASCAR races on the Daytona road course for the first time. The Cup Series races there Aug. 16. Even though it is new to the series, drivers will have no practice before the race.
Another challenge is that the course isn’t set yet. NASCAR is expected to add a chicane off Turn 4 of the oval to slow the cars down the frontstretch before they turn into the infield portion of the course.
Just as challenging is preparing cars for that race. That’s what crew chiefs face.
“It’s going to be difficult for everybody,” said Alan Gustafson, crew chief for Chase Elliott. “You’re not going to have any references really. Certainly there are some characteristics of the Roval, but it’s obviously a bigger oval and the speeds are going to be higher. The infield is pretty unique. In my experience, a million years ago road racing there, it’s a track that’s hard to get ahold of.
“That infield is not the easiest to navigate and get the car hooked up on. It’s going to present some unique challenges. Certainly the speed of the banking, it’s a pretty dedicated true chicane unlike what we’ve run at the Roval. That will be different for everybody to get a hold of.”
Jason Ratcliff, crew chief for Christopher Bell, said he expects the inaugural Daytona road course race to be “about as challenging as the (Charlotte) Roval was.”
Cup teams had multiple test sessions before he race weekend at the Roval and then multiple practice sessions that weekend to prepare for the first race there in 2018.
“I think the biggest concern right now, the biggest difference that I see right nowfrom the Roval to Daytona is the entry speed into Turn 1 is going to be huge (into the infield road course),” he said. “I don’t know if we can keep brakes on the car for 10 laps if they don’t do something, but they’re working on it.”
4. Now what?
For the first time since NASCAR returned on May 17, Cup teams will have a Sunday off.
So what to do on a free day during a pandemic?
“You get an idea and go down that path and that doesn’t work,” Clint Bowyer said. “I’ve been going over to the lake a lot and I enjoy that. But it’s like, I want to go somewhere different, I want to take my family somewhere. The kids are fixin’ to go back to school or whatever the heck that’s going to look like. It’s just hard, you know.
“Camping. I love to camp, you know, we camp every weekend anyway. And it’s kind of funny to say, oh, let’s take the bus and go camp somewhere. We were going to do that. Good luck finding a campground somewhere you can get into to do that. I would say we’ll probably end up back over at the lake. It makes the most sense.”
Erik Jones says he will head back to Michigan for his best friend’s wedding. Jones is the best man.
“A little bit different wedding than what we all were planning on, but still going to get to do it,” he said. “Little different, but it’s definitely nice to have this coming up. We’ve been working really hard between the doubleheader races and the Sunday and Wednesday races, it’s really been busy for everybody. For the drivers, for the teams – it’s nice to have an off-weekend coming up.”
5. Streakin’
Kyle Larson remains indefinitely suspended by NASCAR for uttering a racial slur during an online race in April, but he has dominated the sprint and midget car races he’s entered this year.
From early May to earlier this week, Larson had won 21 of 38 races in the various dirt track divisions and had separate winning streaks of eight and five consecutive races.
Larson’s friend, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who also races sprint cars, provided a perspective on what Larson has accomplished.
“I think a lot of people look at it as, ‘Oh, he’s going to a lower series and running and dominating.’ That’s not the case at all. These people, the teams and competitors that he’s racing against are the best of the best in those divisions. In the midgets and USAC we battled hard and he came out on top.
“He’s raced throughout Pennsylvania and raced against our Outlaw teams and what he’s doing is tough to do. It’s not only when you look at the feature wins. I’ve been racing sprint cars over the last few weeks and just thinking back to winning heat races, qualifying first, winning features, battling for wins. …It’s impressive.
“And, I don’t think you’ll see many people be able to go do that in a USAC midget, in Pennsylvania, with the Outlaws; there’s just so much that goes into sprint car racing and what him and Paul Silva have built together and the speed that they have is pretty fascinating to watch and kind of unreal.”
Brad Keselowski: 2020 is ‘Silently one of the best years of my career’
With his runner-up finish, Keselowski notched his 14th top-10 finish as the series completed its 19th race. Twelve of those have come in the last 14 races.
His worst finish in that span was 19th at Talladega. The other non-top 10 result was an 11th in the second Pocono race.
The most top 10s Keselowski has earned in a season was 25 in 2015. Last year he had 19.
With his result in Kansas, Keselowski is the only driver to finish in the top 10 in all eight races at 1.5-mile tracks this season.
Has Keselowski begun sizing up Hamlin and Kevin Harvick, who have a combined nine wins, as likely championship competitors?
“It’s always so hard to say. You look at the way the playoffs are, a lot of wild card races in there with the Roval. Roval is in there, Bristol is in there,” Keselowski said. “I sure would be glad if we were one of them, I can tell you that. … I’m very, very happy. Hopeful we can get up another notch so we can dominate and showcase ourselves as the Ford to beat.”
With two wins already, Keselowski sees the remaining seven races in the regular season as “lower pressure” for the No. 2 team.
“I mean, you got two races that are fun but really don’t mean anything at Daytona with the road course and the plate race,” Keselowski said. “You got two races at Michigan, which are a big deal to me because I’m from Michigan. Total honesty, they don’t mean much to the playoffs.
“I think you look at the stretch of races right here, they’re mostly just kind of fun races. There’s somewhat lower pressure, chance to kind of work on yourself and the team. There’s not a lot that’s going to carry over to the playoffs.”
Off track, the 2012 Cup champion is still figuring out what he’ll be doing in 2021. His contract with Team Penske expires after this season.
“It’s a work in progress,” Keselowski said. “The good thing is there’s progress. But nothing is done until it’s done, so … I feel very hopeful.”
It helps when you’re having one of the best seasons of your career.
Denny Hamlin — Winner: “He (Kevin Harvick) got loose there and when you get in clean air, I think it was probably the first time he was in clean air all day. I saw him get loose and I saw kind of blood in the water there, so we just ran him down. Obviously, I thought (Brad Keselowski) had a really, really fast car and there were a couple others. We just did a great job of getting it right when it really, really mattered. This is how you win them.”
BRAD KESELOWSKI — Finished 2nd: “I thought Denny (Hamlin) and I were probably pretty close to equal the second half of the night. It was just a matter of who got out in front. We didn’t get out in front on the restarts there and he was able to take advantage and bring home the win. All in all, it was still a really good day.”
Martin Truex Jr. — Finished 3rd: “We were catching them; I just needed more time. I don’t know, every time we got the lead, the caution would come out and guys with two tires (in front of us) and we would be sixth or seventh and battle our way back. That was really the difference tonight. Every time we got the lead, we gave it up on strategy and then had to battle back. At the end, ultimately, we just ran out of time.”
KEVIN HARVICK — Finished 4th: “We needed a miracle. Our Busch Light Apple Ford Mustang was really loose. We got a couple good restarts and had a couple good laps but we were in trouble there regardless if it didn’t just keep going yellow. Our guys did a good job keeping us in the fight all night but we definitely have some work to do.”
Erik Jones — Finished 5th: “This is what we needed; we needed a really good points day. It kind of seems like we’ve been in this spot the last couple of years unfortunately. It feels good to climb out of it. The Reser’s Camry was really good. We started really deep and just could never quite get up to the front and get some clean air. I kind of made a mistake on that last restart, I was trying to push too hard to get to the outside and gave up some ground there on those guys and had to make that back up. Good effort. Pit crew did good and the team gave me a good car. We just have to keep doing that and keep wracking these points up and hopefully get a win.”
Aric Almirola — Finished 6th: “I am pretty eager to get a W. This race team has been doing a great job. We have been running really good. A long time ago I would have given anything to just run top 10 every week and run like we have been running but when you start tasting victory and run up front and race around those guys, you want to seal the deal and go to victory lane. Tonight we were just a little bit off. We didn’t have as good of a car compared to the field as we have the last several weeks. I am proud of my guys. We keep chipping away and building up that points buffer to the cutoff which is nice but now we are ready to go get the W and some bonus points for the playoffs.”
Cole Custer — Finished 7th: “Thanks to the guys for fighting all day. It definitely wasn’t the prettiest day, but we made something of it. Right there at the end was the best I had been in the top groove all day. It feels good to get another top-10 and take a few days off before we go to New Hampshire next weekend.”
Alex Bowman — Finished 8th: “Rough night. We threw about every adjustment at our Camaro that we possibly could. Thankfully, we were able to finally get it a little better there towards the end and go back towards the front a little bit. Hate that we lost a bunch of spots on that last restart – just wide open and some people drove around us. We’ve got some work to do, for sure, we know that. But getting a good, solid finish this week was good and a good momentum-builder back in the right direction.”
Kurt Busch — Finished 9th: “The car was a little tough at times throughout the race. We struggled on some of the restarts with tires on heat cycles, but thanks to my guys on this Monster Energy Chevy. We battled hard together and never gave up on working to make it better and try to find the sweetest spot to run. We just need to keep after it and turn these top 10’s into better results.”
William Byron — Finished 10th: “It was a solid finish for us – we needed that for sure for the playoffs. We started the race way off. We were really loose – just really struggling. The guys, Keith (Rodden, filling in as crew chief) and everybody made a lot of great adjustments throughout the race. It really got us in a position where we could attack. As soon as we got probably 10 laps on our tires, the car felt pretty good. We just stayed out there on no tires, really ran there with(Brad Keselowski) and was able to pass him back for the lead. I thought we were looking really good. Unfortunately, the two tires didn’t really work out for us there at the end. I think we just had too many laps on the left side and struggled there.”
Kyle Busch — Finished 11th: “That wasn’t the finish this M&M’S Fudge Brownie Camry deserved today. We were tight most of the race and I just got into the wall there. We are making progress and think we showed that tonight. We will go back, get ready and head to New Hampshire next week.”
Chase Elliott — Finished 12th:“Man, that was a long night. I appreciate the effort of my NAPA team. We just need to clean it up and are going to move on to New Hampshire.”
Tyler Reddick — Finished 13th: “We had a fast No. 8 I Am Second Chevrolet on the long runs tonight at Kansas Speedway. We just needed a little more on the short runs. It was a tale of two extremes almost, where we fired off extremely loose but about halfway through the race built way too tight. I was able to run the top during Stage 1 before anyone else really could, and that allowed us to climb well up into the top 10 to get some valuable stage points. As the night went on and our car got tighter, I wasn’t able to run up there as well and had to search around for speed to try to keep up with the changing track conditions. Luckily, we were able to avoid a handful of wrecks during Stage 3 and started to climb back up through the field once we were able to loosen our Chevrolet back up a little bit. In the end, we just needed a couple more longer runs to really be able to get back into the top 10 tonight.”
Clint Bowyer — Finished 14th: “Man, we were so loose in the first two stages. We worked hard on it and got it better in the final stage. I don’t know how the heck I didn’t wreck in that (Lap 177) big wreck. We got some damage then we dodged a couple more (wrecks) after that. It was a tough race, but nobody on our One Cure team gave up and our pit crew helped us out a bunch tonight. It’s good to be back in the top 12 in points. That will help our qualifying spot in New Hampshire. It’s always good to be back home in Kansas. I just wish we could have had the fans here tonight. We really missed them and ready to get them back to the track.”
Ty Dillon — Finished 15th: “My GEICO guys fought for it tonight. We had a rough start to the race, but we never stopped chipping away at it. Everyone on this Germain Racing team kept digging, (crew chief Matt Borland) made our Camaro ZL1 1LE better with adjustments and we brought home another top-15 finish. This is our third top-16 finish in four races and I’m proud of our team for working hard. We will look to keep this momentum rolling in Loudon.”
Michael McDowell — Finished 16th: “That was a very eventful night. Our car was super loose to start the race, but (crew chief Drew Blickensderfer) and our guys worked really hard all race long to make consistent improvements to our No. 34 Dockside Logistics Ford Mustang. Missing some of those wrecks near the end definitely helped and we took the checkered flag P16, which is another solid run for us and a good points day.”
Daniel Suarez — Finished 18th: “It was another good execution day, I’m proud of everyone. It took a while for the track to come in and we struggled with the rear end being loose and trying to make the Toyota Certified Used Vehicles Camry turn in the first part of the race. Dave (Winston, crew chief) did a good job with the adjustments and we were running pretty good at the end. Communication was really good tonight. I have to say good job by my spotter (Steve Barkdoll) for helping me get through all the trouble that happened in front of me. We all know we need to get faster. We just need to keep building. Once we get all the pieces together, we’re going to be good.”
John Hunter Nemechek — Finished 19th: “We weren’t too bad to fire off, just a little on the tighter side, and the track freed up as the night went on. I didn’t have a lot of front grip at the top, so couldn’t really run the same line as some of those other guys. Restarts were crazy tonight and we managed to stay out of trouble for most of the race, but the car came around on me towards the end there. I’m still proud of the effort from everyone at Front Row Motorsports to still bring home a top-20 finish after the night we had. We’ll shake it off and get ready for New Hampshire next week.”
Ryan Blaney — Finished 20th: “We had a decent DEX Imaging Ford today. We were loose most of the race and tried to get the car tighten up with the track conditions constantly changing. Unfortunately, I got in the wall and we had to make an unscheduled stop. We’ll put this behind us and move on to New Hampshire next week.”
Austin Dillon — Finished 27th: “We headed into Kansas Speedway with goals of backing up RCR’s 1-2 finish from Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway, and I really think we could have done it if it weren’t for the wreck we were involved in. Our handling was off to begin with, but we stayed in it and kept making the American Ethanol Chevrolet better and better. We finally got it dialed in and were battling for 12th on a restart in Stage 3 when chaos broke out in front of us. We had nowhere to go and ended up with a lot of damage. We were missing a lot of parts, but we did the best we could to nurse our Chevy to the finish. It’s just a shame because we were just as good, if not better, than the cars who finished up front. We could have had a top 10, easily, if it weren’t for that wreck. That’s how it goes sometimes.”
Ryan Preece — Finished 34th: “To be honest with you, we had a fast race car right there at the end. It’s frustrating for all of us at JTG Daugherty because we’ve been working really hard and probably had a top-10 car there at the end. I’m alright, just ready for this year to turn around.”
Joey Logano — Finished 35th: “I felt it going into (Turn) 3 right before we took the green and I felt it kind of landing on the splitter and honestly thought that the left front shock went bad. It wasn’t like it was flat, it was just down a little bit. Maybe it was bad judgement on my part. I just thought it wasn’t that bad and didn’t want to lose all our track position for something I wasn’t sure of. Hindsight is 20-20 and I apologize to everyone that was involved in it. It just stinks. It is one of those judgement calls. You are coming to the green and swerving your tires and something feels funny and you just aren’t sure.”
Matt DiBenedetto — Finished 36th: “I couldn’t tell what was going on. I just tried to go low. I saw guys checked up off of (Turn) 2. I didn’t see it. I just got clipped in the right side. Nothing I could do different. I am not going to lie. I am pretty frickin irritated. We have had garbage luck the last couple of weeks.”
Bubba Wallace — Finished 37th: “It was a frustrating ending. I thought our Richard Petty Motorsports team could overcome our obstacles today at the Kansas Speedway. We were really free – I think we had a tire going down right before we spun. And then got it too tight, so we kind of went through the full end of the spectrum. Started to get our way back right and just got caught up in someone else’s mess with nowhere to go.”
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — Finished 40th: “A fire started in the cockpit. Something electrical under the dash. So, it’s a bummer to end the day like that for our Kroger team. I felt like we had a really good shot at a top 10 if we kept dialing our car in. I really like Kansas. I’m glad we’ve got kind of an off-week now before New Hampshire so we can regroup.”