After a weekend spent in Texas, NASCAR heads to the Midwest to race at Kansas Speedway.
The weekend begins Thursday with the Cup Series’ fourth event in 12 days and includes four others races, two Truck Series events, a Xfinity race and an ARCA race.
wunderground.com’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 88 degrees and a 7% chance of rain at the start of Thursday’s Cup race.
The site calls for mostly sunny skies, a high of 88 degrees and a 11% chance of rain for the start of Friday’s Truck Series race.
For Saturday, wunderground.com forecasts mostly sunny skies, a high of 87 degrees and a 2% chance of rain for the start of the Truck Series race. For the Xfinity race, it forecasts partly cloudy skies, a high of 88 degrees and no chance of rain.
Here is the full NASCAR weekend schedule for Texas with TV and radio info: (All times ET)
Wednesday, July 22
2 p.m. – Cup rookie meeting (Electronic communication)
6 p.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting (Electronic communication)
6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Driver motorhome parking (Screening in progress)
Thursday, July 23
10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Cup haulers enter (Screening and equipment unload)
12:30 p.m. – Cup garage opens
12:30 – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage access screening in progress
3:30 p.m. – ARCA driver-crew chief meeting (Electronic communication)
4 – 4:30 p.m. – ARCA rookie meeting (Teleconference)
4:30 – 5 p.m. – ARCA crew chief meeting (Teleconference)
5:30 – 6:30 p.m. – Cup engine prime and final adjustments (Garage area)
5:30 p.m. – Truck Series rookie meeting (Teleconference)
6 p.m. – Truck Series driver-crew chief meeting (Electronic communication)
7:20 p.m. – Cup drivers report to cars
7:30 p.m. – Cup race; 267 laps/400.5 miles; (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and streaming on the NBC Sports App)
10:30 p.m. – Cup haulers exit
Friday, July 24
10 a.m. – Noon – Truck Series haulers enter (Screening and equipment unload)
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – ARCA haulers enter (Screening in progress)
Noon – 9 p.m. – Truck Series garage access screening in progress
Noon – 11 p.m. – Truck Series garage open
12:30 p.m. – ARCA garage opens
12:30 – 9 p.m. – ARCA garage access screening in progress
4:30 p.m. – Xfinity rookie meeting (Electronic communication)
5 – 6:30 p.m. – Truck Series final adjustments (Garage area)
5:30 – 6:30 p.m. – ARCA practice (groups)
6 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting (Electronic communication)
6:50 p.m. – Truck Series drivers report to vehicles
7 p.m. – Truck Series race No. 1; 134 laps/201 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
9:50 p.m. – ARCA drivers report to cars
10 p.m. – ARCA race; 100 laps/150 miles (FS1)
12:30 a.m. – ARCA haulers exit
Saturday, July 25
7:30 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens
7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Truck Series garage screening in progress
8 – 10 a.m. – Xfinity haulers enter (Screening and equipment unload)
10 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Xfinity garage entry screening in progress
11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Truck Series engine prime and final adjustments (Pit road)
1:20 p.m. – Truck Series drivers report to vehicles
1:30 p.m. – Truck race No. 2; 134 laps/201 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
3 – 4:30 p.m. – Xfinity engine prime and final adjustments (Garage area)
4:30 p.m. – Truck Series haulers exit
4:45 – Xfinity drivers report to cars
5 p.m. – Xfinity race; 167 lap/250.5 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
7:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers exit