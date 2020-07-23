Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

18 questions entering final 18 Cup races of the season

By Dustin LongJul 23, 2020, 3:59 PM EDT
Tonight’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports App) marks the beginning of the second half of the Cup season. So here are 18 questions for the final 18 Cup races of the season.

1. Will Jimmie Johnson win another race?

The Dover doubleheader is coming up on the schedule (Aug. 22 and 23) and that was the site of his last Cup win in 2017. Heading into tonight’s race at Kansas Speedway, Johnson’s winless streak is 112 races. His best finish this year is third at Bristol and the series will be back there in September in the playoffs.

2. Who will drive the No. 48 car in 2021?

There’s plenty of interest in this high-profile ride that has a full-season sponsor already in place. Will car owner Rick Hendrick go with an established star or pick a younger driver with plenty of potential? What Hendrick decides could greatly impact the upcoming Silly Season.

3. What will Silly Season be like?

Before the season, this was viewed as a year where Silly Season could overshadow most of what happens on the track. Ryan Blaney signed a contract extension with Team Penske in May. Alex Bowman signed a one-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports in May.

Among the drivers without announced rides for next season are Brad Keselowski, Erik Jones, Clint Bowyer, Matt DiBenedetto and Kyle Larson, who remains indefinitely suspended by NASCAR for uttering a racial slur during an online race in April.

Stewart-Haas is a wonderful organization,” Bowyer said this week. “I want to be there. I want to retire there, and I love the opportunity and the people behind it.”

Said Jones, who is battling for a playoff spott, this week: “I’ve had a really good relationship with (Joe Gibbs Racing) for quite a few years now. I put probably the most pressure on myself. I wouldn’t say JGR ever comes to me and asks questions or questions why you’re in this spot. They see the same things we do and the same things we struggle each weekend and why we’re in this spot. People aren’t blind to that.”

4. Will Ryan Blaney’s luck change?

He led 150 laps last weekend at Texas, won the first two stages but didn’t win the race when a caution came out at the wrong time. He finished seventh. He ranks third in laps led this season but has one Cup win. He could have a few more wins. Instead, those are playoff points lost. Will that hurt him later in the year?

5. Who is next to surprise?

Rookie Cole Custer scored a stunning win at Kentucky. Austin Dillon followed it up last weekend at Texas with the help of some decision-making at RCR’s command center. Both were outside a playoff spot before they won. Now they are in the playoffs. This marks the first time since 2017 that a driver outside a playoff spot won a race.

In 2014 and 2016, a record three drivers outside a playoff spot won a Cup race. Could there be a third such winner this year? Among those outside a playoff spot entering tonight’s race at Kansas Speedway are William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Erik Jones, Bubba Wallace and Chris Buescher.

6. Will Kyle Busch make it to the championship race a sixth year in a row?

One of the most intriguing elements this season has been Kyle Busch failing to win in the first half of the Cup season. He hasn’t even won a stage. He has no playoff points. He had the most playoffs points at the halfway mark of the season each of the past two years.

Busch has talked about the struggles at Joe Gibbs Racing this season and how the lack of practice has made it more difficult to fix the issues. With NASCAR announcing this week that it will go the rest of the season without practice and qualifying, Busch’s task has become more difficult.

7. What drivers in last year’s playoff could miss it this year?

Kyle Larson will since he’s not in the series. William Byron enters Kansas two points out of what would be the final playoff spot. Erik Jones enters Kansas outside a playoff spot. As does Ryan Newman, who missed three races because of his head injury suffered in a last-lap crash in the Daytona 500. He has a waiver and would make the playoffs should he win a race. Newman is too far back in points to make the playoffs that way.

8. Which will be more of a wildcard race: Daytona road course or Daytona oval?

Oh boy.

Drivers will have no practice before running the road course for the first time in Cup cars (same for Xfinity and Trucks). And the Daytona oval race is the final regular-season race, so desperation to make the playoffs will be high.

Both races in August could prove quite interesting.

9. Who will win rookie of the year?

Cole Custer has a win and is in the playoffs. Tyler Reddick has a rookie-high six top-10 finishes, including three in a row. Christopher Bell is showing signs of progress after a rotten start to the season. John Hunter Nemechek has had a few highlights this season.

This will be worth watching as the season progresses. Some are suggesting this could be among the best rookie crop in years.

10. How will NASCAR change the starting lineup draw?

With no qualifying, the random draw will remain. Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said this week on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that series officials were looking at changes to the draw once the playoffs begin. NASCAR has yet to announce its plans in this matter.

11. Martinsville moves to the final race before the championship. What type of chaos could be seen there?

Well, let’s see. Last year’s playoff race saw Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano scuffle after the race. In 2018, Martin Truex Jr. was upset with Logano for his bump-and-run to win. In 2017, Hamlin and Chase Elliott had a heated exchange after Hamlin’s contract wrecked Elliott late. In 2015, Matt Kenseth wrecked Logano in retaliation for an incident earlier in the playoffs at Kansas.

Now, Martinsville is the last race before the championship field is set? Safe to say plenty of tempers will be on display that day.

12. How big will the crowds be at upcoming races?

There will be no fans allowed tonight at Kansas. Next week’s race at New Hampshire can have up to 19,000. The following weekend features the Cup doubleheader at Michigan before no fans. The races at Daytona — both on the road course and oval — will have fans but no total has been announced. Nothing has been announced for the playoffs. Among the playoffs tracks is Bristol Motor Speedway, which hosted an estimated 20-25,000 for the All-Star Race earlier this month.

13. What happens if a playoff driver tests positive for COVID-19 in the playoffs?

NASCAR gave Jimmie Johnson a waiver when he missed Indianapolis for testing positive for COVID-19, but what happens if a playoff driver has to miss one or two races in a round? Will that driver be allowed to advance to the next round and just make one more driver advancing than scheduled?

14. How high a stack of pennies will Corey LaJoie have at the end of the season?

Corey LaJoie’s mantra is stacking pennies, meaning a little progress can grow into greater success over time.

He had seven top-20 finishes last year for Go Fas Racing. LaJoie already has six top-20 finishes this season. He’s stacked plenty of pennies so far.

15. Will Matt Kenseth be back after this season?

Kenseth was coy about that when asked about his future recently, saying he was focused on improved finishes. He has had four top-20 finishes in the last five races heading into Kansas. With the number of drivers available for next season, Chip Ganassi Racing could have many options.

16. Is this Kevin Harvick’s year to win a second Cup title?

He has had a fantastic season with four wins, a series-high 11 top-five finishes, including five in a row, and a series-best 15 top 10s. He’s finished in the top 10 in 83.3% of the races. Remarkable. So far so good.

17. Or is this Denny Hamlin’s year?

The Daytona 500 winner is tied with Harvick for most wins this year with four. Hamlin had a four-race streak of top-five finishes, including two wins, before struggles the past three weeks. Heading into Kansas, Hamlin has not finished better than 12th the past three races. Still, he has nine top-five finishes and 10 top 10s this year.

18. What about 2021?

NASCAR is working on a 2021 schedule. No date has been set on an announcement.

Thursday night Cup race at Kansas: Start time, TV channel, lineup

By Daniel McFadinJul 23, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT
NASCAR’s premier series will complete a stretch of four events in 12 days with the Thursday Cup race at Kansas Speedway (7:30 pm ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app).

The race comes four days after Cup raced at Texas Motor Speedway. It is the first scheduled Cup race on a Thursday since the July 4, 1985 Firecracker 400 at Daytona, won by Greg Sacks.

Kevin Harvick will start from the pole for the first time this year.

Here’s all the info for the Thursday Cup race at Kansas:

(All times are Eastern)

START:  Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones will give the command to start engines at 7:38 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:48 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 12:30 p.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments at 5:30 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 7:20 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:30 p.m. The national anthem will be performed at 7:31 p.m. by country music artist RaeLynn, followed by a flyover of 4 A-10s from the 303rd Fighter Squadron, 442nd Fighter Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 25

TO THE REAR: Josh Bilicki (unapproved adjustment)

PACE LAPS: At the direction of race control, we will run the entire field down pit road during one of our pace laps for pit road speed verification. If you stop anywhere on pit road for any reason you will start at the rear of the field.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. with NASCAR America, followed by Countdown to Green at 7 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 88 degrees and 7% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Austin Dillon won at Texas Motor Speedway over Tyler Reddick and Joey Logano.

LAST RACE AT KANSAS: Denny Hamlin won over Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

By Dustin LongJul 23, 2020, 2:06 PM EDT
Travis Pastrana, the founder of the Nitro Circus franchise, will make his return to the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series on Saturday at Kansas Speedway. It will mark his first Truck start since 2017.

Pastrana is scheduled to drive the No. 40 Niece Motorsports truck Saturday. Ross Chastain will drive the truck in Friday night’s race at Kansas. Chastain will compete in Saturday’s Xfinity race at Kansas and skip the Truck race earlier that day.

MORE: Kansas Speedway weekend schedule 

The action sports star ran the full Xfinity season in 2013 for Roush Fenway Racing. Pasrana ran 42 races in that series and three Truck races in his career.

Pastrana announced his return on Instagram and the team confirmed the change.

 

How Austin Dillon’s Texas win was set in motion 1,100 miles away

By Dustin LongJul 23, 2020, 11:48 AM EDT
When the caution flag waved 27 laps from the end of last weekend’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway, crew chief Justin Alexander had a decision to make.

Austin Dillon was seventh. Pitting was the easy call — all the leaders came to pit road.

The key question was if to take two tires, four tires or no tires. Figuring a few of the leaders would take two tires, Alexander contemplated a quicker no-tire stop to pass those cars on pit road to gain track position.

In a command center 1,100 miles away at Richard Childress Racing in Welcome, North Carolina, a different option was presented.

Pit for two tires. Specifically, pit for two left-side tires.

Alexander made that call, Dillon exited pit road second to teammate Tyler Reddick, whose team changed no tires. Dillon took the lead and went on to win the race and earn a playoff spot.

“The call was the win,” Dillon said after his third career Cup victory.

Many things had to happen — Dillon’s pit crew needed a fast stop and he had to hold off the field on multiple restarts — for Dillon to win, but the role the command center played was critical.

The sport’s top teams have places in their race shop dedicated for engineers and team officials to use to study in-race data and provide input for the crew chief at the track. Such centers have become more valuable this season with teams not practicing and qualifying before races, meaning a car’s first laps at speed are when the green flag waves. NASCAR announced this week that there will be no practice and no qualifying the rest of the season.

NBCSN’s Marty Snider will give fans an inside look at the RCR command center during tonight’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports App), showing what takes place and how the decisions there impact a race.

RCR’s command center, which was built about five years ago, has 10 stations for engineers and others to work and a wall-sized screen that can show various data about the RCR cars or any other car in the field along with the race broadcast. Computer programs also provide instant analysis of when to pit, how many tires to change and where each option is likely to put the car.

Austin Dillon and his team after winning Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

“Definitely the command center has helped,” said Alexander, who led the organization’s research and development and worked race days in the command center before reuniting as Dillon’s crew chief this season. “There’s more eyes on things than I can look at on my computer.”

With crew rosters limited, Alexander does not have either of his engineers with him at the the track. They work from RCR.

“As they feed me data, I can make better decisions,” Alexander said.

Dr. Eric Warren, RCR’s chief technology officer, spearheaded the effort to build the center. The technology has grown from analyzing timing and scoring to deciphering the car’s performance and strategies each team is likely to use in the race.

“The basic foundation of it is trying to learn what is the real performance of the car,” Warren told NBC Sports. “That way you are taking out things like weather, track position and laps on tires, all those things. As it gets more accurate in really understanding you’re an eighth-place car, then you can make those tradeoffs. If I take two tires and gain five seconds of track position, what’s my fall-off going to be and what’s my performance going to be?”

With such knowledge, teams can decide if such gambles are worth making.

Computer programs also study other teams and learn their tendencies and that can help plot strategy against.

Warren noted the key for Dillon came well before that last pit stop. Dillon had a four-tire stop on Lap 213 of the 334-lap race. That allowed the team to go with two-tire stops later since lap times did not significantly increase the longer the car ran on the same set of tires.

Dillon came in for a two-tire stop on Lap 245 under caution, a move that allowed him to go from 11th before the stop to eighth. The top six cars did not pit, meaning Dillon was second among those that had stopped.

A caution on Lap 307 when rookie Quin Houff made contact with Christopher Bell and Matt DiBenedetto trapped five of those six cars that had not pitted on Lap 245 a lap down, forcing them to take a wave around and not pit during that caution. That all but eliminated Ryan Blaney, who led 150 laps and pole-sitter Aric Almirola, among others.

“We knew, even an entire stop before, there were a lot of people that the way they did their pit strategy, they were going to be left exposed for a long period of time,” Warren said, noting Blaney, Almirola and others who pitted under green around Lap 290 and would remain a lap down until the rest of the field cycled through under green. “We actually altered our strategy way before those (late) cautions came out and kind of knew the likelihood of a caution happening (near Lap 307) was pretty high.”

That caution is when Dillon came in for two left-side tires, as the computer program suggested, and Reddick changed no tires, also as the program suggested. Dillon and Reddick went on to give RCR its first 1-2 finish in a Cup race since 2011.

“It’s starting to show that the speed of the cars are there,” Reddick told NBCSN’s Kyle Petty on this week’s Splash and Go. “Just taking advantage of some track position, taking advantage of some strategy calling played into our strengths, and it really showed that our cars had the speed on the older tires to be able to hold off the guys on four fresh tires.”

Warren also notes that while technology plays a key role in races, the human factor remains important.

“The relationship between the crew chief and the driver is critical because we might say 100% we definitely think you need to take right-side tires here,” Warren said. “The crew chief is going to know, even a little bit more than us, how far is the driver on the edge and maybe we’re not seeing a little damage on the car. My way of thinking about it has always been like we used to not have computers to do word processing, right? Well, now you have that and you can, so now you can spend time doing the next advanced thing. That’s the same with us.

“I don’t think the human element ever really is going to be replaced, at least not short term. I think it allows you to think about things more complex.”

Like winning races.

Weekend schedule for Kansas Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJul 23, 2020, 8:57 AM EDT
After a weekend spent in Texas, NASCAR heads to the Midwest to race at Kansas Speedway.

The weekend begins Thursday with the Cup Series’ fourth event in 12 days and includes four others races, two Truck Series events, a Xfinity race and an ARCA race.

MORE: Entry lists for Kansas

wunderground.com’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 88 degrees and a 7% chance of rain at the start of Thursday’s Cup race.

The site calls for mostly sunny skies, a high of 88 degrees and a 11% chance of rain for the start of Friday’s Truck Series race.

For Saturday, wunderground.com forecasts mostly sunny skies, a high of 87 degrees and a 2% chance of rain for the start of the Truck Series race. For the Xfinity race, it forecasts partly cloudy skies, a high of 88 degrees and no chance of rain.

Here is the full NASCAR weekend schedule for Texas with TV and radio info: (All times ET)

Wednesday, July 22

2 p.m. – Cup rookie meeting (Electronic communication)

6 p.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting (Electronic communication)

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Driver motorhome parking (Screening in progress)

Thursday, July 23

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Cup haulers enter (Screening and equipment unload)

12:30 p.m. – Cup garage opens

12:30 – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage access screening in progress

3:30 p.m. – ARCA driver-crew chief meeting (Electronic communication)

4 – 4:30 p.m. – ARCA rookie meeting (Teleconference)

4:30 – 5 p.m. – ARCA crew chief meeting (Teleconference)

5:30 – 6:30 p.m. – Cup engine prime and final adjustments (Garage area)

5:30 p.m. – Truck Series rookie meeting (Teleconference)

6 p.m. – Truck Series driver-crew chief meeting (Electronic communication)

7:20 p.m. – Cup drivers report to cars

7:30 p.m. – Cup race; 267 laps/400.5 miles; (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and streaming on the NBC Sports App)

10:30 p.m. – Cup haulers exit

Friday, July 24

10 a.m. – Noon – Truck Series haulers enter (Screening and equipment unload)

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – ARCA haulers enter (Screening in progress)

Noon – 9 p.m. – Truck Series garage access screening in progress

Noon  – 11 p.m. – Truck Series garage open

12:30 p.m. – ARCA garage opens

12:30 – 9 p.m. – ARCA garage access screening in progress

4:30 p.m. – Xfinity rookie meeting (Electronic communication)

5 – 6:30 p.m. – Truck Series final adjustments (Garage area)

5:30 – 6:30 p.m. – ARCA practice (groups)

6 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting (Electronic communication)

6:50 p.m. – Truck Series drivers report to vehicles

7 p.m. – Truck Series race No. 1; 134 laps/201 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

9:50 p.m. – ARCA drivers report to cars

10 p.m. – ARCA race; 100 laps/150 miles (FS1)

12:30 a.m. – ARCA haulers exit

Saturday, July 25

7:30 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens

7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Truck Series garage screening in progress

8 – 10 a.m. – Xfinity haulers enter (Screening and equipment unload)

10 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

10 a.m.  – 4 p.m. – Xfinity garage entry screening in progress

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Truck Series engine prime and final adjustments (Pit road)

1:20 p.m. – Truck Series drivers report to vehicles

1:30 p.m. – Truck race No. 2; 134 laps/201 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3 – 4:30 p.m. – Xfinity engine prime and final adjustments (Garage area)

4:30 p.m. – Truck Series haulers exit

4:45 – Xfinity drivers report to cars

5 p.m. – Xfinity race; 167 lap/250.5 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers exit