Michael Annett will be on the pole after a random draw set the Xfinity starting lineup for Saturday’s race at Kansas Speedway (5 p.m. ET on NBCSN).
It marks the second race in a row Annett has started on the pole with the random draw.
The JR Motorsports driver will be joined on the front row by Joe Gibbs Racing’s Brandon Jones. Kaz Grala, competing in his first series race of the season, starts third for Richard Childress Racing. Austin Cindric, who has won the past three series races, starts fourth. Harrison Burton completes the top five.
Click here for Xfinity starting lineup
Here’s how the Xfinity starting lineup random draw worked.
- Positions 1-12 in Xfinity starting lineup: The first 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up Eligibility will be assigned starting positions 1st – 12th using a random draw.
- Positions 13-24: The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 12th- 24th using a random draw.
- Starting positions 25-36: The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 25th -36th using a random draw.
- Any vehicles that are eligible for the Event in position 37th – 40th will be assigned starting positions based on their order of eligibility.
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Kansas
Race Time: 5 p.m. ET Saturday
Track: Kansas Speedway; Kansas City, Kansas (1.5-mile speedway)
Length: 167 laps (250.5 miles)
Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 40. Stage 2 ends Lap 80
TV coverage: NBCSN
Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
Next Cup race: Thursday at Kansas (267 laps, 400.5 miles) 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN
Next Truck race: Friday at Kansas (134 laps, 201 miles) 7 p.m. ET on FS1