Christian Eckes will be on the pole after a random draw set the Truck starting lineup for Friday night’s race at Kansas Speedway (7 p.m. ET on FS1).
The Kyle Busch Motorsports driver finished second to Kyle Busch in last week’s race at Texas Motor Speedway. Eckes will be joined on the front row by GMS Racing’s Brett Moffitt.
Todd Gilliland will start third in the Truck starting lineup and be followed by Brandon Jones and Ben Rhodes. Series points leader Austin Hill will start sixth.
Click here for Kansas Truck starting lineup
Here is how the lineup was set:
- Positions 1 -10: The first 10 NGROTS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up Eligibility will be assigned starting positions 1st – 10th using a random draw.
- Positions 11 – 21: The next 11 NGROTS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 11- 21 using a random draw.
- positions 22 – 32: The next 11 NGROTS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 22nd – 32nd using a random draw.
- Any vehicles that are eligible for the Event in position 33rd – 40th will be assigned starting positions based on their order of eligibility.
The starting lineup for Saturday’s Truck race (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1) will be based off Friday night’s race. The top 15 finishers from Friday night’s race will be inverted.
NASCAR Truck Series at Kansas
Race Time: 7 p.m. ET Friday
Track: Kansas Speedway; Kansas City, Kansas (1.5-mile speedway)
Length: 134 laps (201 miles)
Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 30. Stage 2 ends Lap 60
TV coverage: FS1
Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
Next Cup race: Thursday at Kansas (267 laps, 400.5 miles) 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN
Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Kansas (167 laps, 250.5 miles) 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN