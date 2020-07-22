Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Truck starting lineup for Friday night’s race at Kansas

By Dustin LongJul 22, 2020, 2:01 PM EDT
Christian Eckes will be on the pole after a random draw set the Truck starting lineup for Friday night’s race at Kansas Speedway (7 p.m. ET on FS1).

The Kyle Busch Motorsports driver finished second to Kyle Busch in last week’s race at Texas Motor Speedway. Eckes will be joined on the front row by GMS Racing’s Brett Moffitt.

Todd Gilliland will start third in the Truck starting lineup and be followed by Brandon Jones and Ben Rhodes. Series points leader Austin Hill will start sixth.

Click here for Kansas Truck starting lineup

Here is how the lineup was set:

  • Positions 1 -10: The first 10 NGROTS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up Eligibility will be assigned starting positions 1st – 10th using a random draw.
  • Positions 11 – 21: The next 11 NGROTS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 11- 21 using a random draw.
  • positions 22 – 32: The next 11 NGROTS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 22nd – 32nd  using a random draw.
  • Any vehicles that are eligible for the Event in position 33rd – 40th will be assigned starting positions based on their order of eligibility.

The starting lineup for Saturday’s Truck race (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1) will be based off Friday night’s race. The top 15 finishers from Friday night’s race will be inverted.

NASCAR Truck Series at Kansas 

Race Time: 7 p.m. ET Friday

Track: Kansas Speedway; Kansas City, Kansas (1.5-mile speedway)

Length: 134 laps (201 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 30. Stage 2 ends Lap 60

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Cup race: Thursday at Kansas (267 laps, 400.5 miles) 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Kansas (167 laps, 250.5 miles) 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Thursday night Cup race at Kansas: Start time, TV channel, lineup

By Daniel McFadinJul 22, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT
NASCAR’s premier series will complete a stretch of four events in 12 days with the Thursday Cup race at Kansas Speedway.

The race comes four days after Cup raced at Texas Motor Speedway. It is the first scheduled Cup race on a Thursday since the July 4, 1985 Firecracker 400 at Daytona, won by Greg Sacks.

Kevin Harvick will start from the pole for the first time this year.

Here’s all the info for the Thursday Cup race at Kansas:

(All times are Eastern)

START:  The command to start engines will be given by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones at 7:38 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:48 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 12:30 p.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments at 5:30 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 7:20 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:30 p.m. The national anthem will be performed at 7:31 p.m. by country music artist RaeLynn.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. with NASCAR America, followed by Countdown to Green at 7 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 88 degrees and 1% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Austin Dillon won at Texas Motor Speedway over Tyler Reddick and Joey Logano.

LAST RACE AT KANSAS: Denny Hamlin won over Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

By Daniel McFadinJul 22, 2020, 3:43 PM EDT
Andy Lally, the 2011 Cup Series rookie of the year, announced Wednesday on Twitter he’ll compete in the Xfinity Series races at Road America (Aug. 8) and the Daytona road course (Aug. 15).

He’s the first road course specialist to announce he’ll compete in either race.

Lally will drive Our Motorsports’ No. 02 Chevrolet. He’ll be the fourth driver to pilot the car this season for the first-year team, joining Truck Series driver Brett Moffitt (14 starts), Jairo Avila, Jr. (one start) and Patrick Emerling (one start).

Lally, a four-time winner of the 24 Hours at Daytona, last competed in NASCAR in 2018 when he drove in the Xfinity races at Mid-Ohio, Road America and the Charlotte Roval.

Xfinity starting lineup for Saturday’s race at Kansas

By Dustin LongJul 22, 2020, 2:01 PM EDT
Michael Annett will be on the pole after a random draw set the Xfinity starting lineup for Saturday’s race at Kansas Speedway (5 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

It marks the second race in a row Annett has started on the pole with the random draw.

The JR Motorsports driver will be joined on the front row by Joe Gibbs Racing’s Brandon Jones. Kaz Grala, competing in his first series race of the season, starts third for Richard Childress Racing. Austin Cindric, who has won the past three series races, starts fourth. Harrison Burton completes the top five.

Click here for Xfinity starting lineup

Here’s how the Xfinity starting lineup random draw worked.

  • Positions 1-12 in Xfinity starting lineup: The first 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up Eligibility will be assigned starting positions 1st – 12th using a random draw.
  • Positions 13-24: The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 12th- 24th using a random draw.
  • Starting positions 25-36: The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 25th -36th using a random draw.
  • Any vehicles that are eligible for the Event in position 37th – 40th will be assigned starting positions based on their order of eligibility.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Kansas 

Race Time: 5 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Kansas Speedway; Kansas City, Kansas (1.5-mile speedway)

Length: 167 laps (250.5 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 40. Stage 2 ends Lap 80

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Cup race: Thursday at Kansas (267 laps, 400.5 miles) 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Truck race: Friday at Kansas (134 laps, 201 miles) 7 p.m. ET on FS1

Kevin Harvick draws pole for Thursday Cup race at Kansas

By Nate RyanJul 22, 2020, 1:59 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick will start from the pole position Thursday night at Kansas Speedway, the first time he will lead the NASCAR Cup starting lineup to the green flag this season.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver’s previous best starting position in 2020 was second in qualifying for the March 8 race at Phoenix Raceway.

Since NASCAR’s return during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic (with the majority of fields set by a random draw), the No. 4 Ford’s best starting spot had been a third at Kentucky Speedway. Harvick had started outside the top five in seven of the past 10 Cup races, but his luck changed when NASCAR randomly set the lineup Wednesday for Kansas.

STARTING LINEUP: Where everyone will start in the Cup race at Kansas

Harvick has three Cup victories at Kansas, most recently in the May 12, 2018 race at the 1.5-mile speedway.

Joey Logano‘s No. 22 will start second beside Harvick, making it an all-Ford front row for the second consecutive race. Fords also will comprise the second row with Aric Almirola starting third and Ryan Blaney fourth.

Martin Truex Jr.‘s No. 19 Toyota will start fifth beside the No. 88 Chevrolet of Alex Bowman in sixth.

Here are the next three rows in order:

Brad Keselowski (seventh), Kyle Busch (eighth), Kurt Busch (ninth), Denny Hamlin (10th), Chase Elliott (11th) and Matt DiBenedetto (12th).

Other notables:

Matt Kenseth (14th), William Byron (15th), Austin Dillon (16th), Bubba Wallace (17th), Clint Bowyer (19th), Jimmie Johnson (20th), Erik Jones (21st), Tyler Reddick (23rd).

The field was ordered Wednesday afternoon through a random draw of the following groups:

  • Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points

Click here for the Kansas Cup starting lineup for Thursday’s race.

NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas 

Race Time: 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday

Track: Kansas Speedway; Kansas City, Kansas (1.5-mile speedway)

Length: 267 laps (400.5 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 80. Stage 2 ends Lap 160

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Kansas (167 laps, 250.5 miles) 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Truck race: Friday at Kansas (134 laps, 201 miles) 7 p.m. ET on FS1