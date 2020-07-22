Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Power Rankings: Kevin Harvick leads Kyle Busch after Texas

By Daniel McFadinJul 22, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Kevin Harvick‘s reign atop the NBC Sports NASCAR Cup power rankings rumbles on.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver earned his fifth straight top-five finish Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway and his sixth consecutive top 10.

It’s resulted in Harvick being voted the unanimous No. 1 choice in the power rankings for the third consecutive week.

Fourteen drivers received votes this week. The biggest jump was Kyle Busch, who went from unranked to No. 2 on the list.

Cole Custer, the winner at Kentucky, dropped from No. 3 to outside the top 10.

Here are this week’s power rankings.

1. Kevin Harvick (30 points): Series-leading 11 top fives through 18 races. Tied with Denny Hamlin for four wins. Last week: No. 1.

2. Kyle Busch (21 points): Hasn’t won a Cup race or a stage yet this year. But he earned his eighth top five of the year at Texas and won his third Truck Series race of the year on Saturday. Also was second in the All-Star Race. Last week: Unranked

3. Aric Almirola (20 points): The best stretch of his career continued with a 10th-place finish in Texas for his seventh consecutive top 10. Has led 228 laps in the last five races. Last week: Second.

4. Brad Keselowski (17 points): The silent but efficient Keselowski finished ninth at Texas. It was his 13th top 10 of the year, which trails only Harvick (15). His only finish worst than 11th in the last 13 races was 19th at Talladega. Last week: Tied for fifth.

5. Tyler Reddick (15 points): The rookie continues to show his worth. Finished second to teammate Austin Dillon in Texas for his second top five of the year. Has six top 10s, which is one more than William Byron, Christopher Bell, Clint Bowyer, Matt DiBenedetto and Alex Bowman each has. Last week: 10th.

6. Ryan Blaney (14 points): Led 150 laps and won both stages at Texas but had to settle for seventh. Has two consecutive top 10s. Last week: Unranked.

7. Kurt Busch (12 points): Finished eighth at Texas for his second straight top 10. Has 11 top 10s, the third most in the series. Last week: Eighth.

(Tie) 8. Austin Dillon (10 points): Earned the most convincing win of his Cup career at Texas while earning his first top 10 in six races. Last week: Unranked.

(Tie) 8. Joey Logano (10 points): Surprisingly earned his first top-five finish since his Phoenix win in March. Even though he has two wins, the No. 22 has turned out to be the weak link at Team Penske so far this year. Last week: Unranked.

10. Austin Cindric (7 points): Remember when this kid couldn’t win on ovals? Thanks to Kyle Busch’s disqualification Saturday, Cindric has three straight Xfinity wins, all on ovals. Last week: Seventh.

Others receiving votes: Chase Elliott (4 points), Denny Hamlin (2 points), Cole Custer (1 point), Erik Jones (1 point).

Weekend schedule for Kansas Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJul 22, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
After a weekend spent in Texas, NASCAR heads to the Midwest to race at Kansas Speedway.

The weekend begins Thursday with the Cup Series’ fourth event in 12 days and includes four others races, two Truck Series events, a Xfinity race and an ARCA race.

wunderground.com’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 85 degrees and a 10% chance of rain at the start of Thursday’s Cup race.

The site calls for mostly sunny skies, a high of 87 degrees and a 2% chance of rain for the start of Friday’s Truck Series race.

For Saturday, wunderground.com forecasts mostly sunny skies, a high of 87 degrees and a 2% chance of rain for the start of the Truck Series race. For the Xfinity race, it forecasts partly cloudy skies, a high of 88 degrees and no chance of rain.

Here is the full NASCAR weekend schedule for Texas with TV and radio info: (All times ET)

Wednesday, July 22

2 p.m. – Cup rookie meeting (Electronic communication)

6 p.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting (Electronic communication)

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Driver motorhome parking (Screening in progress)

Thursday, July 23

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Cup haulers enter (Screening and equipment unload)

12:30 p.m. – Cup garage opens

12:30 – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage access screening in progress

3:30 p.m. – ARCA driver-crew chief meeting (Electronic communication)

4 – 4:30 p.m. – ARCA rookie meeting (Teleconference)

4:30 – 5 p.m. – ARCA crew chief meeting (Teleconference)

5:30 – 6:30 p.m. – Cup engine prime and final adjustments (Garage area)

5:30 p.m. – Truck Series rookie meeting (Teleconference)

6 p.m. – Truck Series driver-crew chief meeting (Electronic communication)

7:20 p.m. – Cup drivers report to cars

7:30 p.m. – Cup race; 267 laps/400.5 miles; (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

10:30 p.m. – Cup haulers exit

Friday, July 24

10 a.m. – Noon – Truck Series haulers enter (Screening and equipment unload)

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – ARCA haulers enter (Screening in progress)

Noon – 9 p.m. – Truck Series garage access screening in progress

Noon  – 11 p.m. – Truck Series garage open

12:30 p.m. – ARCA garage opens

12:30 – 9 p.m. – ARCA garage access screening in progress

4:30 p.m. – Xfinity rookie meeting (Electronic communication)

5 – 6:30 p.m. – Truck Series final adjustments (Garage area)

5:30 – 6:30 p.m. – ARCA practice (groups)

6 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting (Electronic communication)

6:50 p.m. – Truck Series drivers report to vehicles

7 p.m. – Truck Series race No. 1; 134 laps/201 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

9:50 p.m. – ARCA drivers report to cars

10 p.m. – ARCA race; 100 laps/150 miles (FS1)

12:30 a.m. – ARCA haulers exit

Saturday, July 25

7:30 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens

7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Truck Series garage screening in progress

8 – 10 a.m. – Xfinity haulers enter (Screening and equipment unload)

10 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

10 a.m.  – 4 p.m. – Xfinity garage entry screening in progress

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Truck Series engine prime and final adjustments (Pit road)

1:20 p.m. – Truck Series drivers report to vehicles

1:30 p.m. – Truck race No. 2; 134 laps/201 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3 – 4:30 p.m. – Xfinity engine prime and final adjustments (Garage area)

4:30 p.m. – Truck Series haulers exit

4:45 – Xfinity drivers report to cars

5 p.m. – Xfinity race; 167 lap/250.5 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers exit

Hendrick Motorsports’ struggles continue after All-Star Race win

By Daniel McFadinJul 21, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Last week’s All-Star Race at Bristol was an oasis in the middle of a drought for Hendrick Motorsports.

Chase Elliott held off Kyle Busch to win his first All-Star Race and claim the $1 million prize. But in Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway, it was back to an unfortunate norm for the organization that’s won just twice in 18 points races this year.

The Texas race saw two HMS drivers, Alex Bowman and William Byron, eliminated by wrecks. A third Jimmie Johnson, finished 26th and 12 laps off the lead pace due to a Stage 2 incident. That left Elliott, who has one win this year, to finish 12th for his fifth finish outside the top 10 in the last six races.

Aside from the second Pocono race, where Elliott, Byron and Bowman all placed in the top 10, Hendrick has failed to have a driver finish in the top 10 in four of the last five points races. That includes at Indianapolis where Justin Allgaier drove in Johnson’s place and was eliminated due to an early pit road crash.

Hendrick takes their struggles to Kansas Speedway (7:30 p.m. Thursday on NBCSN), the 1.5-mile track where they led all teams in top-10 finishes last year (six).

In last year’s Kansas playoff race, Elliott was second, Byron was fifth, Johnson was 10th and Bowman placed 11th. In the first Kansas race, Bowman was second, Elliott was fourth, Johnson was sixth and Byron placed 20th.

The current five-race stretch, where Hendrick has led only 45 laps, is a stark comparison to the first 13 races of 2020. In those races Hendrick failed to put a car in the top 10 only once, in the Daytona 500.

While Elliott, Bowman and Byron’s last top 10s came at Pocono, it’s been seven starts since Johnson’s most recent, a 10th-place finish at Martinsville.

Elliott goes to Kansas hoping to earn his fifth top five in his last six starts there.

Byron will try to build on his top five at Kansas last fall, which followed three finishes of 20th or worse there. He’ll do so with Keith Rodden serving as his crew chief as Chad Knaus awaits the birth of his daughter.

Johnson will try to earn his third consecutive Kansas top 10 and his fourth career win at the track. His last victory at the 1.5-mile track was in 2015. He hasn’t led a lap there in his last eight starts.

Bowman will make his sixth start at Kansas for Hendrick. He has three top 10s and two finishes of 11th or worse in the first five starts. He led a total of 70 laps in last year’s races, with 63 coming in the spring race.

Angela Ruch’s husband fined for COVID-19 protocol violation

Angela Ruch
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 21, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT
NASCAR has fined Michael Ruch, husband of Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver Angela Ruch, $10,000 for violating its COVID-19 protocols.

Ruch, who was listed as the hauler driver for Reaume Brothers Racing’s No. 00 truck at Texas, violated sections 12.8.1.b of NASCAR’s Member Conduct Guidelines and 7.7.2.j of the Team Event Roster Guidelines.

Those were the same violations noted by NASCAR when it fined Xfinity Series team owner Anthony Clements $10,000 following the Kentucky race weekend.

Among the potential violations in Section 12.8.1.b is that a member can be fined $5,000-$25,000 for: “Failure to comply with NASCAR’s COVID-19 Event Protocol Guidelines and/or instructions from NASCAR including screenings, social distancing, compartmentalization, and use of required personal protective equipment, etc.”

Section 7.7.2.j says “If a team is not in compliance with the Team Event Roster Rules and guidelines, that team will be subject to a Penalty as outlined in Section 12 Violations and Disciplinary Action.”

Earlier this season Angela Ruch honored her father-in-law with a tribute paint scheme at Charlotte after his death from COVID-19.

NASCAR also issued a $10,000 fine to Drew Blickensderfer, crew chief for Michael McDowell in the Cup Series, for one unsecured lug nut on the No. 34 Ford after Sunday’s race at Texas.

No NASCAR practice and qualifying for rest of 2020 season

By Dustin LongJul 21, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT
1 Comment

The remainder of the 2020 season for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Trucks will be run without practice and qualifying, the sanctioning body announced Tuesday. NASCAR also stated it will “adjust” the starting lineup draw procedures for playoff races.

In a statement, Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said:

“Following discussions with our race teams and the broader industry, NASCAR will continue to conduct its race weekends without practice and qualifying for the remainder of the 2020 season in all three national series. The current format has worked well in addressing several challenges during our return to racing. Most importantly, we have seen competitive racing week-to-week. NASCAR will adjust the starting lineup draw procedure for the Playoff races, and will announce the new process at a later date.”

Cup has not had practice since its season resumed in May. It had qualifying only for the Coca-Cola 600. The rest of the races, the starting lineup has been determined by a random draw or inversion from a previous race. The Xfinity Series had two practice sessions the day before its inaugural race on the road course at Indianapolis.

With no practice and qualifying, it means that the first lap at speed for drivers on the Daytona road course next month will be when the green flag waves. Denny Hamlin and Clint Bowyer had both said recently that they wanted even a limited practice session for that event, which marks the first time Cup, Xfinity and Trucks have raced on Daytona’s road course.

Miller said Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that series officials were looking at setting the starting lineup differently in the playoffs.

“Maybe still some kind of a draw, but obviously, probably something that encompasses the playoff cars in one lot and the rest of the field in another,” he said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Currently in Cup, drivers whose teams are 1-12 in car owner points draw for starting positions 1-12. Those with teams that are 13th to 24th in owner points, draw for those starting spots. Those with teams that are 25th-36th, draw for those starting spots.

 