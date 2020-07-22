Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NASCAR’s premier series will complete a stretch of four events in 12 days with the Thursday Cup race at Kansas Speedway.

The race comes four days after Cup raced at Texas Motor Speedway. It is the first scheduled Cup race on a Thursday since the July 4, 1985 Firecracker 400 at Daytona, won by Greg Sacks.

Kevin Harvick will start from the pole for the first time this year.

Here’s all the info for the Thursday Cup race at Kansas:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones at 7:38 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:48 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 12:30 p.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments at 5:30 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 7:20 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:30 p.m. The national anthem will be performed at 7:31 p.m. by country music artist RaeLynn.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. with NASCAR America, followed by Countdown to Green at 7 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 88 degrees and 1% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Austin Dillon won at Texas Motor Speedway over Tyler Reddick and Joey Logano.

LAST RACE AT KANSAS: Denny Hamlin won over Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

