No NASCAR practice and qualifying for rest of 2020 season

By Dustin LongJul 21, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT
The remainder of the 2020 season for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Trucks will be run without practice and qualifying, the sanctioning body announced Tuesday. NASCAR also stated it will “adjust” the starting lineup draw procedures for playoff races.

In a statement, Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said:

“Following discussions with our race teams and the broader industry, NASCAR will continue to conduct its race weekends without practice and qualifying for the remainder of the 2020 season in all three national series. The current format has worked well in addressing several challenges during our return to racing. Most importantly, we have seen competitive racing week-to-week. NASCAR will adjust the starting lineup draw procedure for the Playoff races, and will announce the new process at a later date.”

Cup has not had practice since its season resumed in May. It had qualifying only for the Coca-Cola 600. The rest of the races, the starting lineup has been determined by a random draw or inversion from a previous race. The Xfinity Series had two practice sessions the day before its inaugural race on the road course at Indianapolis.

With no practice and qualifying, it means that the first lap at speed for drivers on the Daytona road course next month will be when the green flag waves. Denny Hamlin and Clint Bowyer had both said recently that they wanted even a limited practice session for that event, which marks the first time Cup, Xfinity and Trucks have raced on Daytona’s road course.

Miller said Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that series officials were looking at setting the starting lineup differently in the playoffs.

“Maybe still some kind of a draw, but obviously, probably something that encompasses the playoff cars in one lot and the rest of the field in another,” he said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Currently in Cup, drivers whose teams are 1-12 in car owner points draw for starting positions 1-12. Those with teams that are 13th to 24th in owner points, draw for those starting spots. Those with teams that are 25th-36th, draw for those starting spots.

 

Hendrick Motorsports’ struggles continue after All-Star Race win

By Daniel McFadinJul 21, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
Last week’s All-Star Race at Bristol was an oasis in the middle of a drought for Hendrick Motorsports.

Chase Elliott held off Kyle Busch to win his first All-Star Race and claim the $1 million prize. But in Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway, it was back to an unfortunate norm for the organization that’s won just twice in 18 points races this year.

The Texas race saw two HMS drivers, Alex Bowman and William Byron, eliminated by wrecks. A third Jimmie Johnson, finished 26th and 12 laps off the lead pace due to a Stage 2 incident. That left Elliott, who has one win this year, to finish 12th for his fifth finish outside the top 10 in the last six races.

Aside from the second Pocono race, where Elliott, Byron and Bowman all placed in the top 10, Hendrick has failed to have a driver finish in the top 10 in four of the last five points races. That includes at Indianapolis where Justin Allgaier drove in Johnson’s place and was eliminated due to an early pit road crash.

Hendrick takes their struggles to Kansas Speedway (7:30 p.m. Thursday on NBCSN), the 1.5-mile track where they led all teams in top-10 finishes last year (six).

In last year’s Kansas playoff race, Elliott was second, Byron was fifth, Johnson was 10th and Bowman placed 11th. In the first Kansas race, Bowman was second, Elliott was fourth, Johnson was sixth and Byron placed 20th.

The current five-race stretch, where Hendrick has led only 45 laps, is a stark comparison to the first 13 races of 2020. In those races Hendrick failed to put a car in the top 10 only once, in the Daytona 500.

While Elliott, Bowman and Byron’s last top 10s came at Pocono, it’s been seven starts since Johnson’s most recent, a 10th-place finish at Martinsville.

Elliott goes to Kansas hoping to earn his fifth top five in his last six starts there.

Byron will try to build on his top five at Kansas last fall, which followed three finishes of 20th or worse there. He’ll do so with Keith Rodden serving as his crew chief as Chad Knaus awaits the birth of his daughter.

Johnson will try to earn his third consecutive Kansas top 10 and his fourth career win at the track. His last victory at the 1.5-mile track was in 2015. He hasn’t led a lap there in his last eight starts.

Bowman will make his sixth start at Kansas for Hendrick. He has three top 10s and two finishes of 11th or worse in the first five starts. He led a total of 70 laps in last year’s races, with 63 coming in the spring race.

Angela Ruch’s husband fined for COVID-19 protocol violation

Angela Ruch
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 21, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT
NASCAR has fined Michael Ruch, husband of Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver Angela Ruch, $10,000 for violating its COVID-19 protocols.

Ruch, who was listed as the hauler driver for Reaume Brothers Racing’s No. 00 truck at Texas, violated sections 12.8.1.b of NASCAR’s Member Conduct Guidelines and 7.7.2.j of the Team Event Roster Guidelines.

Those were the same violations noted by NASCAR when it fined Xfinity Series team owner Anthony Clements $10,000 following the Kentucky race weekend.

Among the potential violations in Section 12.8.1.b is that a member can be fined $5,000-$25,000 for: “Failure to comply with NASCAR’s COVID-19 Event Protocol Guidelines and/or instructions from NASCAR including screenings, social distancing, compartmentalization, and use of required personal protective equipment, etc.”

Section 7.7.2.j says “If a team is not in compliance with the Team Event Roster Rules and guidelines, that team will be subject to a Penalty as outlined in Section 12 Violations and Disciplinary Action.”

Earlier this season Angela Ruch honored her father-in-law with a tribute paint scheme at Charlotte after his death from COVID-19.

NASCAR also issued a $10,000 fine to Drew Blickensderfer, crew chief for Michael McDowell in the Cup Series, for one unsecured lug nut on the No. 34 Ford after Sunday’s race at Texas.

Chad Knaus to miss Kansas race for birth of daughter

By Daniel McFadinJul 21, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT
Crew chief Chad Knaus will miss Thursday night’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway as he and his wife Brooke await the birth of their second child, a girl, Hendrick Motorsports announced Tuesday.

Keith Rodden, a former crew chief, will take Knaus’ place on William Byron‘s team Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN). Knaus’ absence comes as Byron enters the race two points behind the cutoff for the final playoff spot.

“Originally, this was going to be a stretch of back-to-back off weekends for us and everything was going to go to plan so I could be home for those two weeks,” Knaus said in a press release. “Unfortunately, we now have two races in one week due to the shift in the schedule from the pandemic. Either way, we still have a great plan in place so that I get to be by Brooke’s side, and we can welcome our baby girl together.”

Rodden has called 138 Cup Series races as a crew chief for drivers Jamie McMurray and Kasey Kahne. He led Kahne to his final Cup win on July 23, 2017 at Indianapolis. Thursday’s race also also on July 23.

Rodden, who also won the 2014 All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway with McMurray, has been the No. 24 team’s designated backup as Hendrick Motorsports planned for Knaus’ potential absence.

“I’ve known Chad for years, and our communication with each other is great,” Rodden said in a press release. “I’ve also been working with William and the No. 24 team the last several weeks in anticipation of this moment. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to step in and represent Axalta and Hendrick Motorsports. I want to get the best possible result, but the ultimate goal is to show up to win and bring a trophy back for Chad and his family.”

Rodden will be the third crew chief Bryon’s worked with in his Cup career. He worked with Darian Grubb his rookie year.

“I’m excited for Chad and Brooke on having their second child,” Byron said in a press release. “This is an important moment for them as a family. While we will miss Chad at the track on Thursday, I know that Keith will do a good job taking over during his absence.

“No matter the situation, the goal remains the same for the No. 24 team and we’re all committed to it.”

NASCAR stock market: Ups and downs heading to Kansas

By Dustin LongJul 21, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
On a recent edition of the “Positive Regression” podcast, racing analytics expert David Smith and broadcaster Alan Cavanna asked what was the third-best team in Cup behind those of Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin.

It was an interesting discussion with no clear-cut answer as they examined the pros and cons of Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano.

It showed how up-and-down this season has been with teams struggling to find consistency in a time where there is no practice. You might see one driver rival Hamlin and Harvick for a couple of weeks and then be replaced by someone else before they fade back to the field.

Cup teams again will have no practice before they race Thursday night (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN) at Kansas Speedway. NASCAR is not scheduled to have any practice for Cup teams for the next month.

Logano won two of the season’s first four races but then struggled after the series returned in May. His third-place finish Sunday at Texas was his best result since winning at Phoenix in March — the last Cup race before the season was suspended for 10 weeks by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s harder to recover,” Logano said about when teams fall behind the top teams. “When I said lost puppy, that’s what we are, that’s what we were. You don’t have a chance to fix anything, right? You get done with the race, this, this, and this we need to make better on the racecar at least. We’ll try this, this and this next week, but it’s a different track. We’ll go and race, have no practice. Who knows if we’re going to make it better or worse, right? How do you find direction out of that?

“That’s where practice was so important. You could go out there, make a run, make one change, go back out and say, ‘Was that better or worse? Now we’re done with the race, we have things we want to fix. Let’s go to a track that’s nowhere near the same as we just went to and make some changes to our car and tell me if it’s better or not.

“You can’t. You can’t. You only can tell just by overall finish compared to the field. That’s kind of what we worked on. Seems like there was some progress made.”

Lack of practice is something Kyle Busch has mentioned as to why he’s winless in 18 Cup races this year. He also has yet to win a stage this season and has no playoff points. Last year at this time, he had a series-high 25 playoff points. At this time in 2018, he had a series-high 30 playoff points.

Level of respect declining in Xfinity?

It has been a question asked throughout this season as more incidents take place on the track. The Xfinity Series is back on track at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Kansas Speedway on NBCSN.

Last weekend at Texas saw Noah Gragson, who has already had issues with Myatt Snider, Harrison Burton and teammate Justin Allgaier this season, run up on the back of Riley Herbst, making contact and causing Herbst to crash before the race was six laps old. Herbst said afterward that he “got absolutely drove through” by Gragson.

“I don’t get it,” NASCAR on NBC analyst Steve Letarte said on the broadcast after the incident. “I just don’t get it. Five laps into the race why you have to be that aggressive on a slick race track with Riley in front of him. I know Noah didn’t drive in there with the intention of wrecking (Herbst) … but definitely pushing the issue early.”

Said NASCAR on NBC analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr., who also is Gragson’s car owner, on the broadcast: “To me, it looks like Noah got in the back of (Herbst) and didn’t give him a break. Just ran into the back of him. … I’ve got to put that on Noah. This early in the race Noah had a chance to cut that 18 a break.”

Kyle Busch says he’s seen a big change in the Xfinity Series in how drivers race each other.

“Nobody races with respect anymore,” Busch said after last weekend’s race at Texas. “They all just run as hard as you can every lap and when you’re running on ovals and stuff like that, you have to give room and you have to be courteous sometimes.

“Yeah, there’s going to be times you have to run hard, but other times where – like I was getting blocked down the back straightaway today by (Anthony Alfredo) on the second restart or something like that. What are we doing? It’s a long way from the end of the race and if you want a crashed car right now, I’ll give you one and you won’t even make it to the end of the race. I guess that’s what everybody else is kind of thinking too.”

Ross Chastain, who has built a reputation as someone who is hard to pass, says losing any positions can be too difficult to overcome in the shorter races.

“Track position is key in any series now,” Chastain said. “I definitely think there are some things that I’ve had some run-ins with and we agree to disagree on about everything. That’s just part of it.”

Busch said he understands that “you try to make it as hard on your competition as you can possibly can” but there are times to be smart about it.

“I learned from the likes of Matt Kenseth and Tony Stewart and Mark Martin and Jeff Gordon and in that era,” Busch said. “Let’s call in the late 90s, early 2000s that it seemed like respect was a big deal on the racetrack and then you just started to get more and more call them kids that come on here and they beat and bang on short tracks in late models and K&N and ARCA and stuff like that and they just keep bringing it up into these levels.

“I don’t think they have a whole (lot of) respect for the equipment that they’re in sometimes because many of them have probably never worked on them before. They just pick up another ride and go on to the next year and run that stuff and then go on and move on.

“It’s just about trying to figure it out and pick and choose your battles. That’s typically what it boils down to. I certainly made poor decisions in the past and kind of still do sometimes today. You have to be smart as much as you can.”

Starting lineup draw Wednesday

NASCAR will set the starting lineup for the Cup race with a random draw on Wednesday.

Since replacing Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Clint Bowyer in the top 12 in owner points — and eligible for starting positions 1-12 in the random draw — Almirola has started in the top five all four times the random draw was used. Almirola started on the pole last weekend at Texas.

Bowyer became eligible for starting positions 13-24 since he fell into that group in owner points. In the four races the random draw has been used, Bowyer has started 18th, 22nd, 15th and 17th.

The way that the draw is for the top 12 it basically just protects those guys and makes it virtually impossible for anybody outside of that to capitalize on that first stage, which puts them in a really good position points wise for the rest of the race,” Bowyer said. “Furthermore, it puts you in a situation to have to try to gamble either at the tail end of that first stage or throughout that second stage to try to capitalize off some points, whether it be that second stage or set yourself up for the end of the race.

“Anytime you go to gamble we all know that it can either win or lose big. Nine times out of 10 the house wins from what I can see. So, I am kind of frustrated in a sense that I feel like over the last month and a half we have had a lot better runs than our stats show.”

