NASCAR stock market: Ups and downs heading to Kansas

By Dustin LongJul 21, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
On a recent edition of the “Positive Regression” podcast, racing analytics expert David Smith and broadcaster Alan Cavanna asked what was the third-best team in Cup behind those of Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin.

It was an interesting discussion with no clear-cut answer as they examined the pros and cons of Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano.

It showed how up-and-down this season has been with teams struggling to find consistency in a time where there is no practice. You might see one driver rival Hamlin and Harvick for a couple of weeks and then be replaced by someone else before they fade back to the field.

Cup teams again will have no practice before they race Thursday night (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN) at Kansas Speedway. NASCAR is not scheduled to have any practice for Cup teams for the next month.

Logano won two of the season’s first four races but then struggled after the series returned in May. His third-place finish Sunday at Texas was his best result since winning at Phoenix in March — the last Cup race before the season was suspended for 10 weeks by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s harder to recover,” Logano said about when teams fall behind the top teams. “When I said lost puppy, that’s what we are, that’s what we were. You don’t have a chance to fix anything, right? You get done with the race, this, this, and this we need to make better on the racecar at least. We’ll try this, this and this next week, but it’s a different track. We’ll go and race, have no practice. Who knows if we’re going to make it better or worse, right? How do you find direction out of that?

“That’s where practice was so important. You could go out there, make a run, make one change, go back out and say, ‘Was that better or worse? Now we’re done with the race, we have things we want to fix. Let’s go to a track that’s nowhere near the same as we just went to and make some changes to our car and tell me if it’s better or not.

“You can’t. You can’t. You only can tell just by overall finish compared to the field. That’s kind of what we worked on. Seems like there was some progress made.”

Lack of practice is something Kyle Busch has mentioned as to why he’s winless in 18 Cup races this year. He also has yet to win a stage this season and has no playoff points. Last year at this time, he had a series-high 25 playoff points. At this time in 2018, he had a series-high 30 playoff points.

Level of respect declining in Xfinity?

It has been a question asked throughout this season as more incidents take place on the track. The Xfinity Series is back on track at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Kansas Speedway on NBCSN.

Last weekend at Texas saw Noah Gragson, who has already had issues with Myatt Snider, Harrison Burton and teammate Justin Allgaier this season, run up on the back of Riley Herbst, making contact and causing Herbst to crash before the race was six laps old. Herbst said afterward that he “got absolutely drove through” by Gragson.

“I don’t get it,” NASCAR on NBC analyst Steve Letarte said on the broadcast after the incident. “I just don’t get it. Five laps into the race why you have to be that aggressive on a slick race track with Riley in front of him. I know Noah didn’t drive in there with the intention of wrecking (Herbst) … but definitely pushing the issue early.”

Kyle Busch says he’s seen a big change in the Xfinity Series in how drivers race each other.

“Nobody races with respect anymore,” Busch said after last weekend’s race at Texas. “They all just run as hard as you can every lap and when you’re running on ovals and stuff like that, you have to give room and you have to be courteous sometimes.

“Yeah, there’s going to be times you have to run hard, but other times where – like I was getting blocked down the back straightaway today by (Anthony Alfredo) on the second restart or something like that. What are we doing? It’s a long way from the end of the race and if you want a crashed car right now, I’ll give you one and you won’t even make it to the end of the race. I guess that’s what everybody else is kind of thinking too.”

Ross Chastain, who has built a reputation as someone who is hard to pass, says losing any positions can be too difficult to overcome in the shorter races.

“Track position is key in any series now,” Chastain said. “I definitely think there are some things that I’ve had some run-ins with and we agree to disagree on about everything. That’s just part of it.”

Busch said he understands that “you try to make it as hard on your competition as you can possibly can” but there are times to be smart about it.

“I learned from the likes of Matt Kenseth and Tony Stewart and Mark Martin and Jeff Gordon and in that era,” Busch said. “Let’s call in the late 90s, early 2000s that it seemed like respect was a big deal on the racetrack and then you just started to get more and more call them kids that come on here and they beat and bang on short tracks in late models and K&N and ARCA and stuff like that and they just keep bringing it up into these levels.

“I don’t think they have a whole (lot of) respect for the equipment that they’re in sometimes because many of them have probably never worked on them before. They just pick up another ride and go on to the next year and run that stuff and then go on and move on.

“It’s just about trying to figure it out and pick and choose your battles. That’s typically what it boils down to. I certainly made poor decisions in the past and kind of still do sometimes today. You have to be smart as much as you can.”

Starting lineup draw Wednesday

NASCAR will set the starting lineup for the Cup race with a random draw on Wednesday.

Since replacing Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Clint Bowyer in the top 12 in owner points — and eligible for starting positions 1-12 in the random draw — Almirola has started in the top five all four times the random draw was used. Almirola started on the pole last weekend at Texas.

Bowyer became eligible for starting positions 13-24 since he fell into that group in owner points. In the four races the random draw has been used, Bowyer has started 18th, 22nd, 15th and 17th.

The way that the draw is for the top 12 it basically just protects those guys and makes it virtually impossible for anybody outside of that to capitalize on that first stage, which puts them in a really good position points wise for the rest of the race,” Bowyer said. “Furthermore, it puts you in a situation to have to try to gamble either at the tail end of that first stage or throughout that second stage to try to capitalize off some points, whether it be that second stage or set yourself up for the end of the race.

“Anytime you go to gamble we all know that it can either win or lose big. Nine times out of 10 the house wins from what I can see. So, I am kind of frustrated in a sense that I feel like over the last month and a half we have had a lot better runs than our stats show.”

Bump and Run: Practice at Daytona road course, driver graduations

By NBC Sports StaffJul 21, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
NASCAR does not plan to have any practice before next month’s Cup race on the Daytona road course. Denny Hamlin and Clint Bowyer are lobbying for some practice time. Is it needed?

Dustin Long: This is a case of what’s best for the fans and what’s best for the teams. Denny Hamlin raises a valid point by questioning what the race might be like since it is a new course — and could possibly have an added chicane to slow the cars — and most drivers have not run on the configuration. However, the cost to prepare a second car for this event in case the primary car is wrecked in practice or qualifying is not something teams want. They voted against having a practice session. Still, this seems like a time when practice would be good. I like Hamlin’s idea of practice without a backup car and if you wreck in a short practice session, you finish last in the race. 

Daniel McFadin: I feel it’s needed. This is a course that no NASCAR vehicle, Cup, Xfinity or Truck has been on. Holding the Cup race without any sort of on-track prep makes the race more dangerous. This isn’t like lining up at Darlington or other tracks and dropping the green. NASCAR should want to send its top drivers into the safest possible scenario. You don’t want a historic race to be a fiasco because team owners didn’t want to spend the money on one-time costs. If anything, Hamlin’s idea about a team being scored as finishing last if they wreck in practice has merit to it. 

Dustin: For a different viewpoint, check out what Brian Murphy, a fabricator at Stewart-Haas Racing tweeted about building backup cars and the impact on teams and crews …  

 

 

Brad Keselowski advocates a system where drivers could graduate to Cup and be removed from Cup if they’re involved in too many on-track issues. What are your thoughts on this concept?

Dustin: Clint Bowyer had a good take on this. He said if a sanctioning body does well with preparing drivers up the series ladder, then it shouldn’t have to worry about removing them because of numerous on-track issues. Is that realistic when money can buy rides? Maybe not but it’s a goal for any top motorsports sanctioning body.

Daniel: I think a graduation/demotion system would be too complicated and unrealistic given the business structure of the sport. But NASCAR needs to take a hard look at how it approves drivers for the Cup Series. When testing is basically banned, the minimum needs to be bolstered. Should someone with 10 Xfinity starts and only two lead-lap finishes, like Quin Houff at the end of 2018, be given the OK to go Cup racing? I wouldn’t be in a rush to give my stamp of approval if I were NASCAR.

Dustin: If there ever was a graduation format, what track should host the “ceremony” and what would it be like?

Daniel: Texas Motor Speedway. Eddie Gossage already has a graduation outfit tucked away in his closet for the occasion from his many high school graduation ceremonies for young drivers. I’d expect plenty of pyro and an embarrassing montage on Big Hoss.

Dustin: Who would be the special guest? Got to have a special guest for this event, right?

Daniel: Actor Jim Rash, who portrayed the … eccentric Dean Craig Pelton on the cult classic NBC sitcom “Community,” about a wacky community college and the misfit students who attended it. 

 

The past two weeks have seen drivers who were outside a playoff spot win to secure a postseason position. If the streak continues Thursday at Kansas, who would you think is the best candidate to shake things up?

Daniel: Tyler Reddick is the easy pick for me here. He’s coming off a second-place finish at Texas which is his second career top five, tying him with Cole Custer. One of Reddick’s two Cup starts last year was at Kansas, where he placed ninth after benefitting from pit strategy.

Dustin: You took the easy pick Daniel. I’ll take the best pick. Erik Jones. Yes, this hasn’t been a memorable season for him but he has finished in the top 10 in each of the last four Kansas races. 

Daniel: Hopefully Jones’ sixth-place showing at Texas is a sign of things to come. It’s been his only top-10 finish on a 1.5-mile track this season.

Dustin: No better time than now to turn things around for Jones.

Drivers lobby for practice on Daytona road course

By Dustin LongJul 20, 2020, 4:02 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin and Clint Bowyer both want to practice before the Cup Series races next month on the Daytona road course for the first time, but NASCAR is not planning to do so.

Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said Monday on “The Morning Drive” that “we have announced and committed to no practice and qualifying through Dover (Aug. 21-23). What’s beyond that is still a little bit up in the air.”

The Cup race at the Daytona road course is Aug. 16. That event replaces the Watkins Glen weekend because of COVID-19 travel restrictions in New York. The ARCA, Truck and Xfinity Series also will race on the Daytona road course in August.

NASCAR has yet to announce details on the race lengths and the course — there is consideration for a second chicane to slow the cars between Turn 3 on the oval track to the turn off into the infield course just past pit exit.

Hamlin and Bowyer both raise concerns about the type of race fans will see since most competitors have never driven on the track’s road course or last raced on it years ago.

I really, personally would have liked to have seen even 30 minutes (of practice) to get us acclimated to some braking points,” Hamlin said. “I definitely understand the owner’s side of it and NASCAR’s side of it where you don’t want to have to prepare backup cars just in case. Heck, maybe even – I’m just politicking through (the media) – why not have the implication of knowing that this 30-minute practice session, if you wreck, you finish last. Just like you would in the race. If someone is going to wreck in that 30-minute practice session, they were more than likely going to wreck in the race anyway.

“I think that we can take it easy, we can go slow and make sure we just get acclimated before we go green. You don’t want to put on a bad race that’s just filled with cautions. I worry that could be the case.

If there is practice and/or qualifying, then teams would need to have a backup car ready. That’s an extra cost that not all teams are wiling to have.

“I voted to practice at Daytona,” Bowyer said. “I guess I’m probably unique in at least I have some laps on the racetrack, it was a long time ago, I don’t even remember those laps but I ran the Rolex 24 (in 2013) and have some experience on that track. But that being said, not in our cars and anything else.

“I think it’s a tall order to show up there and run a track that we’ve never been on before with the tire combination with the package, with the aero, horsepower, we’ve never seen before, it’s going to be a crapshoot for everybody.

“I think there’s definitely drivers and teams that have experience running that Rolex that will be ahead of the pack, ahead of the curve for sure. These are challenging times. To ask the teams to come up with a unique car and again for a backup car and everything else. It’s saving them money (not to do so). I get it. Everything is tight right now. You’ve got to give and take in this scenario, and I think that’s definitely a give for the Daytona race.”

Here are current Cup drivers who have competed on the Daytona road course (overall finish)

Clint Bowyer — 2013 Rolex 24 (finished 16th)

Kurt Busch 2005 Rolex 24 (27th), 2008 Rolex 24 (3rd)

Kyle Busch2009 Brumos Porsche 250 (10th), 2020 Rolex 24 (26th),

Cole Custer2019 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge (9th)

Kevin Harvick 2002 Rolex 24 (69th)

Timmy Hill2012 Rolex 24 (51st)

Jimmie Johnson2004 Rolex 24 (28th), 2005 Rolex 24 (2nd), 2007 Rolex 24 (36th), 2008 Rolex 24  (2nd), 2009 Rolex 24 (7th), 2010 Rolex 24 (21st), 2011 Rolex 24 (15th)

Matt Kenseth2005 Rolex 24 (27th), 2006 IROC race (10th)

Michael McDowell2005 Rolex 24 (42nd), 2007 Rolex 24 (10th), 2008 Rolex 24 (15th), 2011 Rolex 24 (7th), 2012 Rolex 24 (3rd)

Ryan Newman 2006 IROC race (3rd)

Martin Truex Jr. 2006 IROC race (6th)

Xfinity Series playoff grid after Texas

By Daniel McFadinJul 20, 2020, 2:52 PM EDT
For the third straight race the Xfinity Series saw Austin Cindric claim a victory, this time after Kyle Busch’s car failed post-race inspection Saturday in Texas.

Cindric’s win meant no other driver locked themselves into the 12-driver playoff grid with eight races left in the regular season.

Going into Saturday’s race at Kansas Speedway (5 p.m. ET on NBCSN), the last driver among the top 12 on the playoff grid is Brandon Brown.

The independent driver is 31 points above the cutline after his 10th-place finish in Texas. That’s an increase of 17 points from last week after the Kentucky doubleheader.

The first four drivers outside the top 12 are Jeremy Clements (-31 points from cutline), Myatt Snider (-38), Jesse Little (-51) and Alex Labbe (-63 points).

Cup Series playoff grid after Texas

By Daniel McFadinJul 20, 2020, 1:40 PM EDT
While Austin Dillon became the 10th driver to clinch a spot in the 16-driver Cup playoff field with his win Sunday at Texas, the playoff hopes for seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson are dimming.

Johnson, who was involved in an incident early in Stage 2, finished the race in 26th. He remains 16th on the playoff grid, but holds a two-point advantage over the cutline.

Going into Thursday’s race at Kansas Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN), Johnson’s teammate, William Byron, is the first driver outside the top 16.

Behind Byron on the grid are Tyler Reddick (-14 points), Erik Jones (-24) and Bubba Wallace (-76).

With eight races left in the regular season, here’s how the playoff standings look.

