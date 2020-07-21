Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Bump and Run: Practice at Daytona road course, driver graduations and more

By NBC Sports StaffJul 21, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
NASCAR does not plan to have any practice before next month’s Cup race on the Daytona road course. Denny Hamlin and Clint Bowyer are lobbying for some practice time. Is it needed?

Dustin Long: This is a case of what’s best for the fans and what’s best for the teams. Denny Hamlin raises a valid point by questioning what the race might be like since it is a new course — and could possibly have an added chicane to slow the cars — and most drivers have not run on the configuration. However, the cost to prepare a second car for this event in case the primary car is wrecked in practice or qualifying is not something teams want. They voted against having a practice session. Still, this seems like a time when practice would be good. I like Hamlin’s idea of practice without a backup car and if you wreck in a short practice session, you finish last in the race. 

Daniel McFadin: I feel it’s needed. This is a course that no NASCAR vehicle, Cup, Xfinity or Truck has been on. Holding the Cup race without any sort of on-track prep makes the race more dangerous. This isn’t like lining up at Darlington or other tracks and dropping the green. NASCAR should want to send its top drivers into the safest possible scenario. You don’t want a historic race to be a fiasco because team owners didn’t want to spend the money on one-time costs. If anything, Hamlin’s idea about a team being scored as finishing last if they wreck in practice has merit to it. 

Dustin: For a different viewpoint, check out what Brian Murphy, a fabricator at Stewart-Haas Racing tweeted about building backup cars and the impact on teams and crews …  

 

 

Brad Keselowski advocates a system where drivers could graduate to Cup and be removed from Cup if they’re involved in too many on-track issues. What are your thoughts on this concept?

Dustin: Clint Bowyer had a good take on this. He said if a sanctioning body does well with preparing drivers up the series ladder, then it shouldn’t have to worry about removing them because of numerous on-track issues. Is that realistic when money can buy rides? Maybe not but it’s a goal for any top motorsports sanctioning body.

Daniel: I think a graduation/demotion system would be too complicated and unrealistic given the business structure of the sport. But NASCAR needs to take a hard look at how it approves drivers for the Cup Series. When testing is basically banned, the minimum needs to be bolstered. Should someone with 10 Xfinity starts and only two lead-lap finishes, like Quin Houff at the end of 2018, be given the OK to go Cup racing? I wouldn’t be in a rush to give my stamp of approval if I were NASCAR.

Dustin: If there ever was a graduation format, what track should host the “ceremony” and what would it be like?

Daniel: Texas Motor Speedway. Eddie Gossage already has a graduation outfit tucked away in his closet for the occasion from his many high school graduation ceremonies for young drivers. I’d expect plenty of pyro and an embarrassing montage on Big Hoss.

Dustin: Who would be the special guest? Got to have a special guest for this event, right?

Daniel: Actor Jim Rash, who portrayed the … eccentric Dean Craig Pelton on the cult classic NBC sitcom “Community,” about a wacky community college and the misfit students who attended it. 

 

The past two weeks have seen drivers who were outside a playoff spot win to secure a postseason position. If the streak continues Thursday at Kansas, who would you think is the best candidate to shake things up?

Daniel: Tyler Reddick is the easy pick for me here. He’s coming off a second-place finish at Texas which is his second career top five, tying him with Cole Custer. One of Reddick’s two Cup starts last year was at Kansas, where he placed ninth after benefitting from pit strategy.

Dustin: You took the easy pick Daniel. I’ll take the best pick. Erik Jones. Yes, this hasn’t been a memorable season for him but he has finished in the top 10 in each of the last four Kansas races. 

Daniel: Hopefully Jones’ sixth-place showing at Texas is a sign of things to come. It’s been his only top-10 finish on a 1.5-mile track this season.

Dustin: No better time than now to turn things around for Jones.

Drivers lobby for practice on Daytona road course

By Dustin LongJul 20, 2020, 4:02 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin and Clint Bowyer both want to practice before the Cup Series races next month on the Daytona road course for the first time, but NASCAR is not planning to do so.

Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said Monday on “The Morning Drive” that “we have announced and committed to no practice and qualifying through Dover (Aug. 21-23). What’s beyond that is still a little bit up in the air.”

The Cup race at the Daytona road course is Aug. 16. That event replaces the Watkins Glen weekend because of COVID-19 travel restrictions in New York. The ARCA, Truck and Xfinity Series also will race on the Daytona road course in August.

NASCAR has yet to announce details on the race lengths and the course — there is consideration for a second chicane to slow the cars between Turn 3 on the oval track to the turn off into the infield course just past pit exit.

Hamlin and Bowyer both raise concerns about the type of race fans will see since most competitors have never driven on the track’s road course or last raced on it years ago.

I really, personally would have liked to have seen even 30 minutes (of practice) to get us acclimated to some braking points,” Hamlin said. “I definitely understand the owner’s side of it and NASCAR’s side of it where you don’t want to have to prepare backup cars just in case. Heck, maybe even – I’m just politicking through (the media) – why not have the implication of knowing that this 30-minute practice session, if you wreck, you finish last. Just like you would in the race. If someone is going to wreck in that 30-minute practice session, they were more than likely going to wreck in the race anyway.

“I think that we can take it easy, we can go slow and make sure we just get acclimated before we go green. You don’t want to put on a bad race that’s just filled with cautions. I worry that could be the case.

If there is practice and/or qualifying, then teams would need to have a backup car ready. That’s an extra cost that not all teams are wiling to have.

“I voted to practice at Daytona,” Bowyer said. “I guess I’m probably unique in at least I have some laps on the racetrack, it was a long time ago, I don’t even remember those laps but I ran the Rolex 24 (in 2013) and have some experience on that track. But that being said, not in our cars and anything else.

“I think it’s a tall order to show up there and run a track that we’ve never been on before with the tire combination with the package, with the aero, horsepower, we’ve never seen before, it’s going to be a crapshoot for everybody.

“I think there’s definitely drivers and teams that have experience running that Rolex that will be ahead of the pack, ahead of the curve for sure. These are challenging times. To ask the teams to come up with a unique car and again for a backup car and everything else. It’s saving them money (not to do so). I get it. Everything is tight right now. You’ve got to give and take in this scenario, and I think that’s definitely a give for the Daytona race.”

Here are current Cup drivers who have competed on the Daytona road course (overall finish)

Clint Bowyer — 2013 Rolex 24 (finished 16th)

Kurt Busch 2005 Rolex 24 (27th), 2008 Rolex 24 (3rd)

Kyle Busch2009 Brumos Porsche 250 (10th), 2020 Rolex 24 (26th),

Cole Custer2019 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge (9th)

Kevin Harvick 2002 Rolex 24 (69th)

Timmy Hill2012 Rolex 24 (51st)

Jimmie Johnson2004 Rolex 24 (28th), 2005 Rolex 24 (2nd), 2007 Rolex 24 (36th), 2008 Rolex 24  (2nd), 2009 Rolex 24 (7th), 2010 Rolex 24 (21st), 2011 Rolex 24 (15th)

Matt Kenseth2005 Rolex 24 (27th), 2006 IROC race (10th)

Michael McDowell2005 Rolex 24 (42nd), 2007 Rolex 24 (10th), 2008 Rolex 24 (15th), 2011 Rolex 24 (7th), 2012 Rolex 24 (3rd)

Ryan Newman 2006 IROC race (3rd)

Martin Truex Jr. 2006 IROC race (6th)

Xfinity Series playoff grid after Texas

By Daniel McFadinJul 20, 2020, 2:52 PM EDT
For the third straight race the Xfinity Series saw Austin Cindric claim a victory, this time after Kyle Busch’s car failed post-race inspection Saturday in Texas.

Cindric’s win meant no other driver locked themselves into the 12-driver playoff grid with eight races left in the regular season.

Going into Saturday’s race at Kansas Speedway (5 p.m. ET on NBCSN), the last driver among the top 12 on the playoff grid is Brandon Brown.

The independent driver is 31 points above the cutline after his 10th-place finish in Texas. That’s an increase of 17 points from last week after the Kentucky doubleheader.

The first four drivers outside the top 12 are Jeremy Clements (-31 points from cutline), Myatt Snider (-38), Jesse Little (-51) and Alex Labbe (-63 points).

Cup Series playoff grid after Texas

By Daniel McFadinJul 20, 2020, 1:40 PM EDT
While Austin Dillon became the 10th driver to clinch a spot in the 16-driver Cup playoff field with his win Sunday at Texas, the playoff hopes for seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson are dimming.

Johnson, who was involved in an incident early in Stage 2, finished the race in 26th. He remains 16th on the playoff grid, but holds a two-point advantage over the cutline.

Going into Thursday’s race at Kansas Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN), Johnson’s teammate, William Byron, is the first driver outside the top 16.

Behind Byron on the grid are Tyler Reddick (-14 points), Erik Jones (-24) and Bubba Wallace (-76).

With eight races left in the regular season, here’s how the playoff standings look.

NASCAR Cup playoff grid

Austin Dillon happy to ‘dictate the end’ of Texas race, celebrate for fans

By Daniel McFadinJul 20, 2020, 12:19 PM EDT
Austin Dillon and his crew chief, Justin Alexander, had been paying attention.

They saw Cole Custer‘s dramatic win at Kentucky Speedway and did what they could to repeat that effort in their win Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway, just without the four-wide pass to take the lead.

“Justin and I both talked about what kind of happened in Kentucky with Cole, the way they ran,” Dillon said after his win. “If you can get the track position at some point, you can be fast. You saw when we got out front, we had a hot rod.”

Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet became a hot rod when Alexander decided to put two new tires on instead of four following a caution for Quin Houff‘s contact with Christopher Bell and Matt DiBenedetto. That decision allowed Dillon to restart on the front row, survive three late-race restarts and earn the third Cup win of his career.

Dillon was asked whether Sunday’s win meant more than his victories in the 2017 Coca-Cola 600, which he won on fuel-mileage, and the 2018 Daytona 500, which he won after his last-lap contact wrecked leader Aric Almirola.

“Hell yeah, it does,” Dillon declared. “We took it from them. That feels good. … Either way we had to make it happen. So they’re both big wins in my career.

“This one, once again, we had to make it happen multiple times on older tires.”

Dillon added that “it was nice to also have the ball in my court, you know what I mean, to dictate the end of the race.”

The day was made better for Dillon as he got to celebrate his win in front of a grandstand that had an estimated 15,000-20,000 fans in it. TMS was just the fourth track to allow fans for a Cup race since the series returned to racing in May.

“Felt really good,” Dillon said. “I think it would have been awkward without them. That’s why I parked it right in front of them and let them smell that smoke, the burnt rubber. Everything I did was for those fans. I think they loved it.”

After he exited his No. 3 car, Dillon got a dig at critics of his NASCAR career, which had been spent nearly entirely racing for his grandfather at Richard Childress Racing.

“Not bad for a silver-spoon kid, right?” Dillon told NBCSN.

Does Dillon believe he deserves more credit from fans for his career success, which includes Xfinity and Truck Series titles?

“You got to have someone you don’t like,” Dillon said. “Maybe it’s just my background, where I come from. But I got a lot of people that love me, too. It doesn’t bother me at all really. They can either get on the bandwagon and love me… It’s okay. It’s part of sports. Haters are going to hate sometimes, but we’ll be all right.”

After his first Cup win since February 2018 and his first NASCAR win since a Xfinity victory at Michigan in June 2018, Dillon was looking forward to going back to RCR’s headquarters in Welcome, North Carolina.

“When you cross those railroad tracks, there’s a sign when you come in there,” Dillon said. “I can’t wait to get home because I know what it’s going to say on that sign: RCR goes 1‑2, and the 3 team brings home a victory at Texas.

“That’s my favorite thing to do, (go) home to all the hard‑working employees that have believed in me, those people matter the most to me.”

