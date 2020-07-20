Xfinity Series playoff grid after Texas

Austin Dillon and his crew chief, Justin Alexander, had been paying attention.

They saw Cole Custer‘s dramatic win at Kentucky Speedway and did what they could to repeat that effort in their win Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway, just without the four-wide pass to take the lead.

“Justin and I both talked about what kind of happened in Kentucky with Cole, the way they ran,” Dillon said after his win. “If you can get the track position at some point, you can be fast. You saw when we got out front, we had a hot rod.”

Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet became a hot rod when Alexander decided to put two new tires on instead of four following a caution for Quin Houff‘s contact with Christopher Bell and Matt DiBenedetto. That decision allowed Dillon to restart on the front row, survive three late-race restarts and earn the third Cup win of his career.

Dillon was asked whether Sunday’s win meant more than his victories in the 2017 Coca-Cola 600, which he won on fuel-mileage, and the 2018 Daytona 500, which he won after his last-lap contact wrecked leader Aric Almirola.

“Hell yeah, it does,” Dillon declared. “We took it from them. That feels good. … Either way we had to make it happen. So they’re both big wins in my career.

“This one, once again, we had to make it happen multiple times on older tires.”

Dillon added that “it was nice to also have the ball in my court, you know what I mean, to dictate the end of the race.”

The day was made better for Dillon as he got to celebrate his win in front of a grandstand that had an estimated 15,000-20,000 fans in it. TMS was just the fourth track to allow fans for a Cup race since the series returned to racing in May.

“Felt really good,” Dillon said. “I think it would have been awkward without them. That’s why I parked it right in front of them and let them smell that smoke, the burnt rubber. Everything I did was for those fans. I think they loved it.”

After he exited his No. 3 car, Dillon got a dig at critics of his NASCAR career, which had been spent nearly entirely racing for his grandfather at Richard Childress Racing.

“Not bad for a silver-spoon kid, right?” Dillon told NBCSN.

Does Dillon believe he deserves more credit from fans for his career success, which includes Xfinity and Truck Series titles?

“You got to have someone you don’t like,” Dillon said. “Maybe it’s just my background, where I come from. But I got a lot of people that love me, too. It doesn’t bother me at all really. They can either get on the bandwagon and love me… It’s okay. It’s part of sports. Haters are going to hate sometimes, but we’ll be all right.”