NASCAR to speak to driver for ‘very poor decision’ at Texas

By Dustin LongJul 20, 2020, 8:59 AM EDT
NASCAR plans to talk to rookie Quin Houff this week about his “very poor decision” to dive down from the second lane in Turn 4 and attempt to enter pit road late in Sunday’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway.

When Houff, who was nine laps behind the leaders at the time, came down the track, he hit Christopher Bell and Matt DiBenedetto. The contact brought out a caution on Lap 307 of the 334-lap race and dramatically altered the event.

DiBenedetto was critical of Houff on social media afterward, saying of the driver “This guy having zero awareness ruined our day … Lovely.”

Houff posted a video on social media taking blame for the incident.

Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, was asked on “The Morning Drive” on Monday by NBC Sports’ Nate Ryan about what actions the sanctioning body would take with Houff.

“I think nobody could argue that it was a very poor decision,” Miller said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Yes, we do review every incident of every race. We didn’t speak to the driver (Sunday) night, but we will before we get going again at Kansas (on Thursday night). Got to do better than that. Racing incident, things are going to happen. Every decision that is made out on the racetrack is an instantaneous, spur-of-the-moment decision, but I think that nobody could argue that wasn’t a poor one.”

After the race, Brad Keselowski, responding to a reporter’s question, said that NASCAR should consider demoting a driver when they’re involved in numerous on-track issues. Sunday’s incident was the third caution Houff has been listed on NASCAR race reports as being responsible for since the Martinsville race on June 10.

The caution for the incident Houff triggered changed Sunday’s race. Austin Dillon took two tires during that caution and restarted second to teammate Tyler Reddick, who took fuel only. Dillon took the lead and held the field off on two more restarts to win his first Cup race since the 2018 Daytona 500.

NASCAR may set starting lineup in different way in playoffs

By Dustin LongJul 20, 2020, 10:31 AM EDT
NASCAR is looking at determining the starting lineup in a different way for the playoffs.

Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, made the comment Monday on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Since NASCAR returned in May, the starting lineup for each race — except the Coca-Cola 600, which had qualifying — has been determined by a random draw. In Cup, teams that are between first and 12th in owner points draw for starting spots 1-12. Teams between 13th and 24th in owner points draw for starting spots 13-24. Teams between 25th and 36th in owner points draw for starting spots 25th and 36th. There are similar type draws in the Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

Miller said the random draw is used since teams are not practicing and qualifying, in part, because of crew roster limits at the track due to safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic. NASCAR has released tentative weekend schedules into August and none of those races has practice or qualifying listed. The Cup playoffs are scheduled to begin Sept. 6 at Darlington Raceway.

Miller explained on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio the sanctioning body’s approach to practice and qualifying and how that impacts a decision to use a random draw to set starting lineups.

“We have announced and committed to no practice and qualifying through Dover (Aug. 21-23),” Miller said. “What’s beyond that is still a little bit up in the air. To have practice and qualifying, we have to have more people on the rosters. There’s a lot more things that need to go on in the garage area, very much more difficult to execute all of the safety protocols with the COVID-19.

“To get back to anything different than what we’re doing now is really going to take a significant change in sort of the landscape of COVID-19. I look at least through Dover it will be the draws as we know it.

“Kind of reviewing now what would be the right thing to do in the playoffs if we can’t have qualifying. Maybe still some kind of a draw, but obviously, probably something that encompasses the playoff cars in one lot and the rest of the field in another. Haven’t really gotten there yet, but we know that once the playoffs come we may have to adjust the way we draw if we aren’t practicing and qualifying.”

Winners and losers at Texas

By Dustin LongJul 20, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
A look at the winners and losers at Texas Motor Speedway.

WINNERS

Surprise winners — Who really saw Cole Custer winning his first Cup race last weekend at Kentucky and Austin Dillon winning Sunday at Texas except for family and dedicated fans? The wins by Custer and Dillon meant two drivers outside the top 16 in points before their trips to Victory Lane each grabbed a playoff spot. That puts pressure on those at or near the cutoff line.

Richard Childress Racing — Winner Austin Dillon and runner-up Tyler Reddick gave RCR its first 1-2 Cup finish since Clint Bowyer and Jeff Burton did it at Talladega in 2011. Reddick was 15 years old when that happened.

Joey Logano His third-place finish was his best result since he won at Phoenix, the last race before NASCAR suspended the season for 10 weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christopher Bell His 21st-place finish doesn’t seem like much but he climbed from 25th to 23rd in car owner points. That’s important because the starting lineup draw is based on car owner points. Those in positions 1-12 are eligible for the pole, those in positions 13-24 can draw for those spots and those in positions 25-36 draw for those spots. Bell had been stuck in the 25-36 group and had drawn 32nd of worse in the last seven races that had a random draw. Now, he knows he can start no worse than 24th on Thursday at Kansas.

Kyle BuschHe drove through the grass in that multi-car crash and rebounded to finish fourth. Busch said going through the grass “killed the front end” and that the car was “definitely not right after that.” Asked by NBCSN’s Dave Burns how he drove his car to a top-five finish after that damage, Busch responded: “KFB.”

 

LOSERS

Quin Houff Trying to head to pit road from the middle lane in Turn 4 led to contact with Christopher Bell and Matt DiBenedetto and created a late caution that changed the race’s complexion. Houff took blame for the mistake. The incident led to Brad Keselowski, responding to a reporter’s question about that caution, to note that NASCAR should consider demoting drivers when they’re involved in numerous on-track issues.

Jimmie Johnson Hit the wall early and then was penalized two laps for too many crew members servicing the car while under the Damaged Vehicle Policy. He placed 26th, finishing 12 laps behind the leaders. Worse for him, he holds what would be the final playoff spot by two points on teammate William Byron.

Ryan PreeceHe has finished 40th, 38th and 40th in his last three races.

Ryan Blaney Led 150 laps and won both stages but didn’t come up with the race win. The caution for the incident involving Houff, Bell and DiBenedetto impacted his team’s strategy and left him deep in the pack. Blaney finished seventh.

Ryan Blaney: ‘We feel like we should have four or five wins by this point’

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 19, 2020, 11:03 PM EDT
Ryan Blaney did pretty much everything he needed to do in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway.

He won both stages, led a race-high 150 laps and appeared to have the car to beat to take his second win of the season.

Except for one thing, which proved to be his undoing. In the final stage, he and his team gambled to pit early under green. The gamble didn’t pay off. Several laps later, when others pitted under caution and got newer tires, Blaney was shuffled back to 15th when he did the wave around with about 20 laps to go and started behind those cars that had pitted.

By that point, he said there wasn’t enough time to make it back to the front, leaving him to settle for a seventh-place finish.

It was just another episode where Blaney and his team have come up short this season. Instead of multiple wins, he has won.

“I thought we had a good strategy for the last stage and the caution came out maybe eight to 10 laps before all the other guys that were on this different strategy would have had to pit,” Blaney said. “So, disappointing finish for sure. Dominant car all day, especially on long runs, but really proud of our effort. It’s just unfortunate the way it ended for us.”

Meanwhile, Austin Dillon won the race, and Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin continue to lead the Cup Series with four wins apiece.

“I don’t know what the opposite material of Golden Horseshoe is, but we found it,” Blaney said. “Just kind of been unlucky a lot of the year. We’ve had really fast cars, it’s just cautions when we didn’t need them or just bad breaks.

“We feel like we should have four or five wins at this point, we’ve had the cars to do it, it just doesn’t play out for us. But I’m proud of the speed we have. I feel like we can compete with (Harvick and Hamlin) and some of the best guys that have gotten all those wins this year.

“We’ve just got to be able to have things go our way. So I feel like we’re doing a lot of things right, it’s just some bad circumstances.

“It’s frustrating when it happens. You’re like, man, bad break after bad break. Gosh, what the hell do we have to do to have things go our way?

“There’s really two ways you can approach it. You can be upset and ticked off that things aren’t going your way, or you can just think about the good things, that our cars are really fast right and we’ve been capable to win a lot of races this year, it just hasn’t played out for us. You just have to focus on what you need to do and that’s just keep bringing fast race cars, if you keep running up front and leading laps, I hope and think that things will eventually go our way.”

Then, Blaney concluded about Sunday’s outcome: “I’m already over it. I’m going to go to bed and when I wake up, (I’ll) look forward to Kansas (on Thursday night).”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Austin Dillon wins Texas Cup race, earns playoff spot

By Dustin LongJul 19, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT
Austin Dillon used pit strategy and strong restarts late to win Sunday’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway, marking the second consecutive weekend a driver outside a playoff spot won and secured a spot in the postseason.

Dillon’s third career Cup victory snapped an 88-race winless streak. It was his first win since the 2018 Daytona 500.

Dillon’s Richard Childress Racing teammate Tyler Reddick finished second. He was followed by Joey Logano, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick.

Dillon gained track position with a two-tire pit stop on Lap 307 and restarted second to Reddick, who took no tires.

“I thought more guys would do two (tires),” said Dillon’s crew chief, Justin Alexander. “I honestly was not expecting to be starting on the front row for that first restart.”

Said Dillon of Alexander deciding to change only two left-side tires on that last pit stop: “The call was the win.”

Dillon took the lead from Reddick on Lap 312 of the 334-lap race. Dillon held off the field on the final two restarts, the final one with two laps to go.

Afterward, Dillon went to the infield care center for treatment. The race was held in 90-plus degree weather and NBCSN’s coverage showed the temperature inside cars above 135 degrees. Dillon said in his winner’s interview with NBCSN: “I’m out of breath right now. I’m about to go down. I need a drink.”

Dillon said he received IVs after the race.

The race was stopped after Lap 219 for a crash that included Martin Truex Jr., Chris Buescher, Cole Custer, Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Bubba Wallace, William Byron, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Matt Kenseth, Clint Bowyer and Ryan Preece. Cole, Truex and Buescher suffered the most damage. Kyle Busch went through the infield grass and had minor damage. Harvick and Kurt Busch each had minor fender damage. The crash started when Ryan Blaney got  loose in Turn 4 and bottled up the field as it came down the frontstretch.

“It’s always one of the most humbling sports you can be a part of,” Custer said on NBCSN about being eliminated in the crash a week after winning his first Cup race.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ryan Blaney

STAGE 2 WINNER: Ryan Blaney

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Richard Childress Racing went 1-2 with Austin Dillon winning and Tyler Reddick finishing second. This was RCR’s first 1-2 finish in a Cup race since 2011 at Talladega Superspeedway when Clint Bowyer won and Jeff Burton was second) … Joey Logano’s third-place finish was his best result since he won at Phoenix in March, the last Cup race before the season was suspended by the COVID-19 pandemic. … Kyle Busch’s fourth-place finish was his best result since his runner-up finish at Atlanta in early June. … Aric Almirola overcame brake problems and a penalty for violating the blend line to finish 10th, marking his seventh consecutive top-10 result.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Cole Custer, who scored his first Cup win last weekend at Kentucky, was collected in the multi-car crash that brought out the red flag after Lap 219 and finished 39th in the 40-car field. … Jimmie Johnson hit the wall and then was penalized two laps for too many crew members servicing the car while it was under the Damaged Vehicle Policy.

NOTABLE: Ryan Blaney led 150 laps. He’s led at least 100 laps in a race seven times in his career but failed to win all seven of those races.

NEXT: The series races Thursday night at Kansas Speedway (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN)