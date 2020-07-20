Entry lists for Kansas Speedway

A packed month of NASCAR racing continues this week with all three national series visiting Kansas Speedway.
The Cup Series will have its fourth event in in less than two weeks when it races Thursday night.
The Truck Series hold races Friday and Saturday and the Xfinity Series joins them at the 1.5-mile track on Saturday.
Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race:
Cup – Super Start Batteries 400 (7:30 p.m. ET Thursday on NBCSN)
Forty cars are entered.
Reed Sorenson is entered in Tommy Baldwin Racing’s No. 7 Chevrolet.
JJ Yeley is entered in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 27 Ford.
Josh Bilicki is entered in Rick Ware Racing No. 51 Chevrolet.
Garrett Smithley is entered in Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet.
Last year’s races at Kansas were won by Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin.
Click here for the entry list.
Xfinity – Kansas Lottery 250 (5 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)
Thirty-seven cars are entered.
Kaz Grala is entered in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet for his first start of the year.
Carson Ware is entered in SS Green Light Racing’s No. 07 Chevrolet.
Last year’s Xfinity race at Kansas was won by Brandon Jones over Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe.
Click here for the entry list.
Truck Series (7 p.m. ET Friday on FS1 and 1 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1)
Thirty-nine trucks are entered in both races. The only difference in drivers is for Hill Motorsports’ No. 56 Chevrolet. Timmy Hill is entered in Friday’s race and Tyler Hill is entered in Saturday’s race.
No driver is listed for Reaume Brothers Racing’s No. 33 Toyota.
Ross Chastain won last year’s Kansas race over Ben Rhodes and Todd Gilliland.
Click here for race No. 1’s entry list.
Click here for race No. 2’s entry list.