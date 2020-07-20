Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Cup Series playoff grid after Texas

By Daniel McFadinJul 20, 2020, 1:40 PM EDT
While Austin Dillon became the 10th driver to clinch a spot in the 16-driver Cup playoff field with his win Sunday at Texas, the playoff hopes for seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson are dimming.

Johnson, who was involved in an incident early in Stage 2, finished the race in 26th. He remains 16th on the playoff grid, but holds a two-point advantage over the cutline.

Going into Thursday’s race at Kansas Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN), Johnson’s teammate, William Byron, is the first driver outside the top 16.

Behind Byron on the grid are Tyler Reddick (-14 points), Erik Jones (-24) and Bubba Wallace (-76).

With eight races left in the regular season, here’s how the playoff standings look.

NASCAR Cup playoff grid

Austin Dillon happy to ‘dictate the end’ of Texas race, celebrate for fans

By Daniel McFadinJul 20, 2020, 12:19 PM EDT
Austin Dillon and his crew chief, Justin Alexander, had been paying attention.

They saw Cole Custer‘s dramatic win at Kentucky Speedway and did what they could to repeat that effort in their win Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway, just without the four-wide pass to take the lead.

“Justin and I both talked about what kind of happened in Kentucky with Cole, the way they ran,” Dillon said after his win. “If you can get the track position at some point, you can be fast. You saw when we got out front, we had a hot rod.”

Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet became a hot rod when Alexander decided to put two new tires on instead of four following a caution for Quin Houff‘s contact with Christopher Bell and Matt DiBenedetto. That decision allowed Dillon to restart on the front row, survive three late-race restarts and earn the third Cup win of his career.

Dillon was asked whether Sunday’s win meant more than his victories in the 2017 Coca-Cola 600, which he won on fuel-mileage, and the 2018 Daytona 500, which he won after his last-lap contact wrecked leader Aric Almirola.

“Hell yeah, it does,” Dillon declared. “We took it from them. That feels good. … Either way we had to make it happen. So they’re both big wins in my career.

“This one, once again, we had to make it happen multiple times on older tires.”

Dillon added that “it was nice to also have the ball in my court, you know what I mean, to dictate the end of the race.”

The day was made better for Dillon as he got to celebrate his win in front of a grandstand that had an estimated 15,000-20,000 fans in it. TMS was just the fourth track to allow fans for a Cup race since the series returned to racing in May.

“Felt really good,” Dillon said. “I think it would have been awkward without them. That’s why I parked it right in front of them and let them smell that smoke, the burnt rubber. Everything I did was for those fans. I think they loved it.”

After he exited his No. 3 car, Dillon got a dig at critics of his NASCAR career, which had been spent nearly entirely racing for his grandfather at Richard Childress Racing.

“Not bad for a silver-spoon kid, right?” Dillon told NBCSN.

Does Dillon believe he deserves more credit from fans for his career success, which includes Xfinity and Truck Series titles?

“You got to have someone you don’t like,” Dillon said. “Maybe it’s just my background, where I come from. But I got a lot of people that love me, too. It doesn’t bother me at all really. They can either get on the bandwagon and love me… It’s okay. It’s part of sports. Haters are going to hate sometimes, but we’ll be all right.”

After his first Cup win since February 2018 and his first NASCAR win since a Xfinity victory at Michigan in June 2018, Dillon was looking forward to going back to RCR’s headquarters in Welcome, North Carolina.

“When you cross those railroad tracks, there’s a sign when you come in there,” Dillon said. “I can’t wait to get home because I know what it’s going to say on that sign: RCR goes 1‑2, and the 3 team brings home a victory at Texas.

“That’s my favorite thing to do, (go) home to all the hard‑working employees that have believed in me, those people matter the most to me.”

Entry lists for Kansas Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJul 20, 2020, 11:45 AM EDT
A packed month of NASCAR racing continues this week with all three national series visiting Kansas Speedway.

The Cup Series will have its fourth event in in less than two weeks when it races Thursday night.

The Truck Series hold races Friday and Saturday and the Xfinity Series joins them at the 1.5-mile track on Saturday.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race:

 

Cup – Super Start Batteries 400 (7:30 p.m. ET Thursday on NBCSN)

Forty cars are entered.

Reed Sorenson is entered in Tommy Baldwin Racing’s No. 7 Chevrolet.

JJ Yeley is entered in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 27 Ford.

Josh Bilicki is entered in Rick Ware Racing No. 51 Chevrolet.

Garrett Smithley is entered in Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet.

Last year’s races at Kansas were won by Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin.

Click here for the entry list.

 

Xfinity – Kansas Lottery 250 (5 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)

Thirty-seven cars are entered.

Kaz Grala is entered in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet for his first start of the year.

Carson Ware is entered in SS Green Light Racing’s No. 07 Chevrolet.

Last year’s Xfinity race at Kansas was won by Brandon Jones over Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe.

Click here for the entry list.

 

Truck Series (7 p.m. ET Friday on FS1 and 1 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1)

Thirty-nine trucks are entered in both races. The only difference in drivers is for Hill Motorsports’ No. 56 Chevrolet. Timmy Hill is entered in Friday’s race and Tyler Hill is entered in Saturday’s race.

No driver is listed for Reaume Brothers Racing’s No. 33 Toyota.

Ross Chastain won last year’s Kansas race over Ben Rhodes and Todd Gilliland.

Click here for race No. 1’s entry list.

Click here for race No. 2’s entry list.

NASCAR may set starting lineup in different way in playoffs

By Dustin LongJul 20, 2020, 10:31 AM EDT
NASCAR is looking at determining the starting lineup in a different way for the playoffs.

Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, made the comment Monday on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Since NASCAR returned in May, the starting lineup for each race — except the Coca-Cola 600, which had qualifying — has been determined by a random draw. In Cup, teams that are between first and 12th in owner points draw for starting spots 1-12. Teams between 13th and 24th in owner points draw for starting spots 13-24. Teams between 25th and 36th in owner points draw for starting spots 25th and 36th. There are similar type draws in the Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

MORE: Winners and Losers from Texas 

MORE: NASCAR to speak to driver for “very poor decision” at Texas

Miller said the random draw is used since teams are not practicing and qualifying, in part, because of crew roster limits at the track due to safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic. NASCAR has released tentative weekend schedules into August and none of those races has practice or qualifying listed. The Cup playoffs are scheduled to begin Sept. 6 at Darlington Raceway.

Miller explained on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio the sanctioning body’s approach to practice and qualifying and how that impacts a decision to use a random draw to set starting lineups.

“We have announced and committed to no practice and qualifying through Dover (Aug. 21-23),” Miller said. “What’s beyond that is still a little bit up in the air. To have practice and qualifying, we have to have more people on the rosters. There’s a lot more things that need to go on in the garage area, very much more difficult to execute all of the safety protocols with the COVID-19.

“To get back to anything different than what we’re doing now is really going to take a significant change in sort of the landscape of COVID-19. I look at least through Dover it will be the draws as we know it.

“Kind of reviewing now what would be the right thing to do in the playoffs if we can’t have qualifying. Maybe still some kind of a draw, but obviously, probably something that encompasses the playoff cars in one lot and the rest of the field in another. Haven’t really gotten there yet, but we know that once the playoffs come we may have to adjust the way we draw if we aren’t practicing and qualifying.”

NASCAR to speak to driver for ‘very poor decision’ at Texas

By Dustin LongJul 20, 2020, 8:59 AM EDT
NASCAR plans to talk to rookie Quin Houff this week about his “very poor decision” to dive down from the second lane in Turn 4 and attempt to enter pit road late in Sunday’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway.

When Houff, who was nine laps behind the leaders at the time, came down the track, he hit Christopher Bell and Matt DiBenedetto. The contact brought out a caution on Lap 307 of the 334-lap race and dramatically altered the event.

DiBenedetto was critical of Houff on social media afterward, saying of the driver “This guy having zero awareness ruined our day … Lovely.”

Houff posted a video on social media taking blame for the incident.

Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, was asked on “The Morning Drive” on Monday by NBC Sports’ Nate Ryan about what actions the sanctioning body would take with Houff.

“I think nobody could argue that it was a very poor decision,” Miller said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Yes, we do review every incident of every race. We didn’t speak to the driver (Sunday) night, but we will before we get going again at Kansas (on Thursday night). Got to do better than that. Racing incident, things are going to happen. Every decision that is made out on the racetrack is an instantaneous, spur-of-the-moment decision, but I think that nobody could argue that wasn’t a poor one.”

After the race, Brad Keselowski, responding to a reporter’s question, said that NASCAR should consider demoting a driver when they’re involved in numerous on-track issues. Sunday’s incident was the third caution Houff has been listed on NASCAR race reports as being responsible for since the Martinsville race on June 10.

The caution for the incident Houff triggered changed Sunday’s race. Austin Dillon took two tires during that caution and restarted second to teammate Tyler Reddick, who took fuel only. Dillon took the lead and held the field off on two more restarts to win his first Cup race since the 2018 Daytona 500.