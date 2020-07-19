Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NASCAR’s busy stretch continues with the premier series in the midst of a four-race stretch in 11 days that includes a Sunday Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway.

The stretch began with Cole Custer‘s win at Kentucky and continued to the All-Star Race at Bristol, won by Chase Elliott. After a Sunday Cup race at Texas, the series races at Kansas Speedway on Thursday night.

Here’s all the info you need for Sunday’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by four-time Super Bowl winning quarterback and sports broadcaster Terry Bradshaw at 3:08 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:17 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 8 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments at 1 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 2:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3 p.m by Bret Shisler with Texas Alliance Raceway Ministries. “God Bless America” will be performed at 3:01 p.m. by Texas singer/songwriter Rachel Bradshaw. The national anthem will be performed at 3:02 p.m. by members of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Trumpet Section: Kyle Sherman, Oscar Garcia and Cordelia Dedecker.

DISTANCE: The race is 334 laps (501 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 85. Stage 2 ends on Lap 170.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. with NASCAR America, followed by Countdown to Green at 2:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 2 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 92 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Cole Custer went from sixth to first in the last two laps last weekend at Kentucky to score his first career Cup win. Martin Truex Jr. was second. Matt DiBenedetto placed third.

LAST RACE AT TEXAS: Kevin Harvick won last November’s playoff race, leading a 1-2-3 finish for Stewart-Haas Racing that day with Aric Almirola second and Daniel Suarez third.

TO THE REAR: Chase Elliott (two pre-race inspection failures) and Reed Sorenson (two pre-race inspection failures).

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Cup starting lineup

