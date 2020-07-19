Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Results from Cup race at Texas

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 19, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Austin Dillon became the second driver in as many races to solidify his position in the upcoming NASCAR Cup playoffs, winning Sunday’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway.

It was Dillon’s third career Cup win and broke an 88-race winless streak for him. Richard Childress Racing teammate Tyler Reddick finished second (and also was the highest-finishing Cup rookie).

It’s the first time RCR drivers have finished 1-2 since Clint Bowyer and Jeff Burton turned the trick in 2011 at Talladega.

Joey Logano finished third Sunday, followed by Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick.

With the win, Dillon jumped from the 17th playoff position to lock himself into the playoffs. Johnson drops to 16th, the final playoff-eligible spot. Johnson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron, who finished 37th Sunday after wrecking, dropped out of the top 16 playoff positions to 17th, two points below the cutoff line.

Click here for results

Dillon joined last week’s winner at Kentucky, Cole Custer, as securing their spots not only in the playoffs but also gained in the overall standings.

Click here for driver standings

Follow @JerryBonkowski

What drivers said after Texas

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 19, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Austin Dillon – winner: “Not bad for a silver spoon kid, right? I’ll take that. (Teammate) Tyler Reddick, he raced me clean. 1-2 for RCR – this has been coming. We’ve had good cars all year. (Crew chief) Justin Alexander and my whole crew. I’m just so happy – thank God. … To tell you the truth, it means a whole lot. Just for the family, for everybody, all of our partners. That was fun. … I definitely had to earn it.”

Kyle Busch — finished fourth: “It was a good finish and proud of the effort for everyone on this Interstate Batteries team. We came a long way today. We got a lot of damage on the frontend of the car that you can’t see with the eye. Going through the grass, it killed it. I thought early on in the first stage, second stage maybe that we had a second-place car and then as the day went, we just kept getting further and further behind. Still a lot of work to do. The car didn’t drive very good at all. Just was able to get something out of nothing there at the end. We’ll go to Kansas and see if we can get a win there.”

Erik Jones — finished sixth: “It was kind of a weird day. I thought the Craftsman Camry was decent all day long and had good speed at times when we could get some clean air and make some passes here and there. It was kind of a struggle to make some of those passes. It was challenging there towards the end with the short runs and the restarts. Our car really took 15 laps or so to get rolling so that kind of hurt us at the end, but we’ll take it. Sixth place isn’t too bad. We needed a solid run and mistake free and that’s what we did. I thought coming into this race if we could just go in and have no mistakes and have decent speed we could run top-five and we came real close to that. We have to keep doing that. Obviously, we need to get some points, especially with two winners the last two weeks that have been from outside the Playoff picture. That kind of changes things for us. We’ll keep rolling, but a decent day for us.”

Michael McDowell — finished 15th: “That was a long and hot day at Texas Motor Speedway. I’m really proud of my team; they did a great job. We started off really rough and the car was bouncing really bad over the bumps through Turns 3 and 4, but luckily Drew and the guys were able to work on it and get some good adjustments in; move some packer around and finally get it to where the car stopped bouncing and we were okay. From there, we were able to get back on the lead lap and come out with a Top-15. We battled hard today for 500 miles and got a good finish.”

William Byron – finished 37th: “(How hard will it be to make the playoffs?) Honestly, it’s going to be tough. We just have to find speed first. We’re not really running good at all and we’ve got to figure that out. Obviously, the 13 (Ty Dillon) got up into us there and took us out, but we were pretty far back anyway. Thanks to Axalta and everybody on the team. We’ve just got to figure it out and figure it out quick before the fall.”

Cole Custer – finished 39th: “(It looked like a chain-reaction incident, right?) Yeah, I mean it’s always one of the most humbling sports you can be a part of — winning last week and part of a wreck this week.  I was on the brakes as hard as I could and then the 19, I think, came down from hitting the wall.  It’s just one of those things where you couldn’t go anywhere.  It felt bad.  I thought we were getting our Haas Automation Mustang better as the day went and was trying to keep up with the racetrack, but didn’t really have much to show for it.  I thought we would have ended up pretty good right there.”

We’ll have more driver quotes shortly. Please check back.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Austin Dillon wins Texas Cup race, earns playoff spot

By Dustin LongJul 19, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Austin Dillon used pit strategy and strong restarts late to win Sunday’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway, marking the second consecutive weekend a driver outside a playoff spot won and secured a spot in the postseason.

Dillon’s third career Cup victory snapped an 88-race winless streak. It was his first win since the 2018 Daytona 500.

Dillon’s Richard Childress Racing teammate Tyler Reddick finished second. He was followed by Joey Logano, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick.

MORE: Race results

MORE: What drivers said after the race 

Dillon gained track position with a two-tire pit stop on Lap 307 and restarted second to Reddick, who took no tires.

“I thought more guys would do two (tires),” said Dillon’s crew chief, Justin Alexander. “I honestly was not expecting to be starting on the front row for that first restart.”

Said Dillon of Alexander deciding to change only two left-side tires on that last pit stop: “The call was the win.”

Dillon took the lead from Reddick on Lap 312 of the 334-lap race. Dillon held off the field on the final two restarts, the final one with two laps to go.

Afterward, Dillon went to the infield care center for treatment. The race was held in 90-plus degree weather and NBCSN’s coverage showed the temperature inside cars above 135 degrees. Dillon said in his winner’s interview with NBCSN: “I’m out of breath right now. I’m about to go down. I need a drink.”

Dillon said he received IVs after the race.

The race was stopped after Lap 219 for a crash that included Martin Truex Jr., Chris Buescher, Cole Custer, Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Bubba Wallace, William Byron, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Matt Kenseth, Clint Bowyer and Ryan Preece. Cole, Truex and Buescher suffered the most damage. Kyle Busch went through the infield grass and had minor damage. Harvick and Kurt Busch each had minor fender damage. The crash started when Ryan Blaney got  loose in Turn 4 and bottled up the field as it came down the frontstretch.

“It’s always one of the most humbling sports you can be a part of,” Custer said on NBCSN about being eliminated in the crash a week after winning his first Cup race.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ryan Blaney

STAGE 2 WINNER: Ryan Blaney

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Richard Childress Racing went 1-2 with Austin Dillon winning and Tyler Reddick finishing second. This was RCR’s first 1-2 finish in a Cup race since 2011 at Talladega Superspeedway when Clint Bowyer won and Jeff Burton was second) … Joey Logano’s third-place finish was his best result since he won at Phoenix in March, the last Cup race before the season was suspended by the COVID-19 pandemic. … Kyle Busch’s fourth-place finish was his best result since his runner-up finish at Atlanta in early June. … Aric Almirola overcame brake problems and a penalty for violating the blend line to finish 10th, marking his seventh consecutive top-10 result.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Cole Custer, who scored his first Cup win last weekend at Kentucky, was collected in the multi-car crash that brought out the red flag after Lap 219 and finished 39th in the 40-car field. … Jimmie Johnson hit the wall and then was penalized two laps for too many crew members servicing the car while it was under the Damaged Vehicle Policy.

NOTABLE: Ryan Blaney led 150 laps. He’s led at least 100 laps in a race seven times in his career but failed to win all seven of those races.

NEXT: The series races Thursday night at Kansas Speedway (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

Busch brothers, Truex, several others in big wreck at Texas

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 19, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

They do things bigger in Texas and such was the case in a multi-car chain reaction wreck in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Shortly after a restart and Ryan Blaney getting loose, Kurt Busch hit Aric Almirola in the rear on Lap 219 of the scheduled 334-lap Cup race at Texas. Kyle Busch then appeared to be tapped from behind, spinning him into Martin Truex Jr.

Others involved included last week’s race winner at Kentucky Speedway, Cole Custer, as well as Matt Kenseth, William Byron, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Newman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Preece and Chris Buescher. Ty Dillon and Jimmie Johnson also made contact away from the incident after the caution flag fell.

“I mean it’s always one of the most humbling sports you can be a part of — winning last week and part of a wreck this week,” Custer told NBCSN. “I was on the brakes as hard as I could and then the 19, I think, came down from hitting the wall. It’s just one of those things where you couldn’t go anywhere. It felt bad. I thought we were getting our Haas Automation Mustang better as the day went and was trying to keep up with the racetrack, but didn’t really have much to show for it.  I thought we would have ended up pretty good right there.”

The mayhem prompted NASCAR to stop the race with a red flag to clean up the extensive debris. Brad Keselowski is scored as the leader.

The race has resumed.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Jimmie Johnson and playoff hopes both hit the wall at Texas

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 19, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jimmie Johnson‘s struggles in his final season in the Cup Series continued Sunday.

The seven-time Cup champion hit the outside wall hard early in Stage 2. As if that wasn’t bad enough, when he took his car to pit road for repairs, he was penalized two laps for having too many members in the service area under NASCAR’s damaged vehicle policy.

That penalty will likely prove to be even more costly than the actual contact with the wall, as Johnson came into the race 15th in the Cup standings in what was the final playoff-eligible spot (Cole Custer is behind Johnson in the 16th and final playoff spot, but Custer is assured of a playoff berth by virtue of his win last Sunday at Kentucky).

Johnson finished 26th in Sunday’s race. Race winner Austin Dillon jumped from the 17th playoff position to 14th in the standings, assuring himself a playoff berth. Johnson remains 15th and Custer 16th. Johnson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron, who finished 37th Sunday after wrecking, dropped out of the top 16 playoff positions to 17th, two points below the cutoff line.

Upon returning to the track, Johnson — who is a seven-time winner at Texas — fell to last in the field on Lap 130. His overall winless streak will likely increase to 112 consecutive races without a visit to victory lane, dating back to his last win on June 4, 2017, at Dover International Speedway.

Follow @JerryBonkowski