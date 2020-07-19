Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Chase Elliott to start at the rear at Texas

By Dustin LongJul 19, 2020, 12:49 PM EDT
Chase Elliott will start at the rear for Sunday’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway after his car failed inspection twice before the event.

Reed Sorenson also will start at the rear for the same violation.

Elliott, who won Wednesday’s All-Star Race, was to have started eighth Sunday. Sorenson already was set to start last in the 40-car field.

NBCSN broadcasts today’s race. Pre-race coverage begins at 2 p.m. The race also can be viewed online here.

Aric Almirola will lead the field to the green flag today. Ryan Blaney joins him on the front row for the 500-mile race. Details for today’s race can be  found here.

Sunday Cup race at Texas: Start time, TV channel, lineup

By Dustin LongJul 19, 2020, 11:01 AM EDT
NASCAR’s busy stretch continues with the premier series in the midst of a four-race stretch in 11 days that includes a Sunday Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway.

The stretch began with Cole Custer‘s win at Kentucky and continued to the All-Star Race at Bristol, won by Chase Elliott. After a Sunday Cup race at Texas, the series races at Kansas Speedway on Thursday night.

Here’s all the info you need for Sunday’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START:  The command to start engines will be given by four-time Super Bowl winning quarterback and sports broadcaster Terry Bradshaw at 3:08 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:17 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 8 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments at 1 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 2:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3 p.m by Bret Shisler with Texas Alliance Raceway Ministries. “God Bless America” will be performed at 3:01 p.m. by Texas singer/songwriter Rachel Bradshaw. The national anthem will be performed at 3:02 p.m. by members of the  Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Trumpet Section: Kyle Sherman, Oscar Garcia and Cordelia Dedecker.

DISTANCE: The race is 334 laps (501 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 20

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 85. Stage 2 ends on Lap 170.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. with NASCAR America, followed by Countdown to Green at 2:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 2 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 92 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Cole Custer went from sixth to first in the last two laps last weekend at Kentucky to score his first career Cup win. Martin Truex Jr. was second. Matt DiBenedetto placed third.

LAST RACE AT TEXAS: Kevin Harvick won last November’s playoff race, leading a 1-2-3 finish for Stewart-Haas Racing that day with Aric Almirola second and Daniel Suarez third.

TO THE REAR: Chase Elliott (two pre-race inspection failures) and Reed Sorenson (two pre-race inspection failures).

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Cup starting lineup

Kevin Harvick set for 700th Cup Series start

By Daniel McFadinJul 19, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Just a few weeks after Kurt Busch became the only active Cup Series driver to reach 700 Cup Series starts — having done so with the July 5 race at Indianapolis —  he’s about to get some company in the 700 Club.

On Sunday, Kevin Harvick will reach that mark when he competes in the Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

The achievement comes nineteen years after his first start at Rockingham Speedway in 2001.

Harvick’s Cup career was ushered in quickly when he was tapped by Richard Childress Racing to succeed Dale Earnhardt after Earnhardt’s death at the end of the Daytona 500 the week before.

The 700-start mark comes in a season where Harvick has notched other notable achievements.

With his four wins through 17 races, Harvick has passed Tony Stewart, Ned Jarrett and Junior Johnson on the all-time wins list and he sits at No. 12 with 53 victories. One more victory would tie him with Hall of Famer Lee Petty.

Harvick’s win on June 27 at Pocono left him with just two active Cup tracks he’s competed at and not won (Kentucky and the Charlotte Roval). The number could go back up to three if he fails to win on the Daytona road course on Aug. 16.

This weekend’s race at Texas could see Harvick reach another career mark.

Harvick only needs to complete 222 of Sunday’s 334 laps in order to record his 200,000th lap of Cup competition, according to Racing Insights.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver is currently 16th on the all-time list for laps completed. In 15th is Dale Earnhardt with 202,888 laps.

At the top of the list is Richard Petty with 307,844 laps.

Harvick is also closing in on a laps led mark. He needs 315 more laps led to eclipse 15,000 laps led in Cup.

Harvick enters Sunday’s race having won three of the last five Cup races at the Fort Worth facility. Prior to his 2017 playoff victory, he was winless at the 1.5-mile track. He has 11 consecutive top-10 finishes at TMS. That streak also includes eight top-fives.

Results from Truck race at Texas

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 18, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT
If at first you don’t succeed, try again was Kyle Busch‘s mantra Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway.

Having been disqualified after winning the Xfinity Series race earlier in the day due to a car height violation, Busch roared back to dominate and win the evening’s Truck Series event.

MORE: Kyle Busch bounces back from DQ to take Truck Series win at Texas

Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Christian Eckes finished a close second. Defending Truck Series champ Matt Crafton equaled his best finish of the season thus far with a third-place outing, followed by Stewart Friesen and Brett Moffitt.

Click here for results

There was some movement in the standings. Crafton moved up to 10th place, the final playoff-eligible spot, 75 points behind series leader Austin Hill. Derek Kraus is 11th, 11 points behind Crafton and below the playoff cut line, while Johnny Sauter dropped from 10th to 12th in the standings, 22 points behind Crafton and below the cut line.

Click here for updated standings

Kyle Busch bounces back from DQ to take Truck Series win at Texas

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 18, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT
Kyle Busch bounced back from a disqualification earlier in the day in the Xfinity Series to dominate and win Saturday night’s Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Busch was disqualified after winning the Xfinity race due to the height of his car being too low. But everything was right after winning the Truck race, his series-best 59th triumph.

It was Busch’s fifth career win in a Truck at Texas. It also was his fifth and final start in a Truck this season, winning three of those (the others were Las Vegas and Homestead).

“Technically, I haven’t won yet, so put it over the sticks,” Busch quipped to FS1 after the race but before post-race inspection, still smarting from the Xfinity race DQ.

MORE: Results from Truck race at Texas

His young Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate, Christian Eckes, finished second. Defending Truck Series champion Matt Crafton equaled his season-best showing by finishing third, Stewart Friesen had a season-best fourth place finish and Brett Moffitt was fifth.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kyle Busch

STAGE 2 WINNER: Brett Moffitt

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Matt Crafton struggled all race long with alternator and battery issues that included cutting out his air conditioning, yet still managed to finish third, equaling his best finish of the season. “That probably was the hottest I’ve ever been in a race car without any helmet blower. It was grueling without a doubt,” Crafton said.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Todd Gilliland was battling Ben Rhodes for fifth place with 16 laps to go when they made contact, sending Gilliland into the wall and out of the race, finishing 27th and ending a streak of five straight top-10 finishes.

NOTABLE: Johnny Sauter’s motor blew up with under 20 laps left and running ninth in Stage 2, leaving him with a 33rd place finish. “I thought we were going to win this race tonight, I’m telling you,” Sauter said over his team radio while taking his truck to the garage. The issue could have significance on Sauter’s hopes to make the playoffs: he came into Saturday’s race in the 10th and final playoff spot and left 12th, 22 points now below the cut line.

WHAT’S NEXT: Truck Series doubleheader weekend at Kansas Speedway – Friday, July 24 (7 p.m. ET) and Saturday, July 25 (1:30 p.m. ET), both to be televised on FS1.

