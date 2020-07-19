Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Busch brothers, Truex, several others in big wreck at Texas

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 19, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT
They do things bigger in Texas and such was the case in a multi-car chain reaction wreck in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Shortly after a restart and Ryan Blaney getting loose, Kurt Busch hit Aric Almirola in the rear on Lap 219 of the scheduled 334-lap Cup race at Texas. Kyle Busch then appeared to be tapped from behind, spinning him into Martin Truex Jr.

Others involved included last week’s race winner at Kentucky Speedway, Cole Custer, as well as Matt Kenseth, William Byron, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Newman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Preece and Chris Buescher. Ty Dillon and Jimmie Johnson also made contact away from the incident after the caution flag fell.

“I mean it’s always one of the most humbling sports you can be a part of — winning last week and part of a wreck this week,” Custer told NBCSN. “I was on the brakes as hard as I could and then the 19, I think, came down from hitting the wall. It’s just one of those things where you couldn’t go anywhere. It felt bad. I thought we were getting our Haas Automation Mustang better as the day went and was trying to keep up with the racetrack, but didn’t really have much to show for it.  I thought we would have ended up pretty good right there.”

The mayhem prompted NASCAR to stop the race with a red flag to clean up the extensive debris. Brad Keselowski is scored as the leader.

The race has resumed.

Jimmie Johnson and playoff hopes both hit the wall at Texas

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 19, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT
Jimmie Johnson‘s struggles in his final season in the Cup Series continued Sunday.

The seven-time Cup champion hit the outside wall hard early in Stage 2. As if that wasn’t bad enough, when he took his car to pit road for repairs, he was penalized two laps for having too many members in the service area under NASCAR’s damaged vehicle policy.

That penalty will likely prove to be even more costly than the actual contact with the wall, as Johnson came into the race 15th in the Cup standings in what was the final playoff-eligible spot (Cole Custer is behind Johnson in the 16th and final playoff spot, but Custer is assured of a playoff berth by virtue of his win last Sunday at Kentucky).

Upon returning to the track, Johnson — who is a seven-time winner at Texas — fell to last in the field on Lap 130. His overall winless streak will likely increase to 112 consecutive races without a visit to victory lane, dating back to his last win on June 4, 2017, at Dover International Speedway.

Chase Elliott to start at the rear at Texas

By Dustin LongJul 19, 2020, 12:49 PM EDT
Chase Elliott will start at the rear for Sunday’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway after his car failed inspection twice before the event.

Reed Sorenson also will start at the rear for the same violation.

Elliott, who won Wednesday’s All-Star Race, was to have started eighth Sunday. Sorenson already was set to start last in the 40-car field.

NBCSN broadcasts today’s race. Pre-race coverage begins at 2 p.m. The race also can be viewed online here.

Aric Almirola will lead the field to the green flag today. Ryan Blaney joins him on the front row for the 500-mile race. Details for today’s race can be  found here.

Sunday Cup race at Texas: Start time, TV channel, lineup

By Dustin LongJul 19, 2020, 11:01 AM EDT
NASCAR’s busy stretch continues with the premier series in the midst of a four-race stretch in 11 days that includes a Sunday Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway.

The stretch began with Cole Custer‘s win at Kentucky and continued to the All-Star Race at Bristol, won by Chase Elliott. After a Sunday Cup race at Texas, the series races at Kansas Speedway on Thursday night.

Here’s all the info you need for Sunday’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START:  The command to start engines will be given by four-time Super Bowl winning quarterback and sports broadcaster Terry Bradshaw at 3:08 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:17 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 8 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments at 1 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 2:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3 p.m by Bret Shisler with Texas Alliance Raceway Ministries. “God Bless America” will be performed at 3:01 p.m. by Texas singer/songwriter Rachel Bradshaw. The national anthem will be performed at 3:02 p.m. by members of the  Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Trumpet Section: Kyle Sherman, Oscar Garcia and Cordelia Dedecker.

DISTANCE: The race is 334 laps (501 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 20

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 85. Stage 2 ends on Lap 170.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. with NASCAR America, followed by Countdown to Green at 2:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 2 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 92 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Cole Custer went from sixth to first in the last two laps last weekend at Kentucky to score his first career Cup win. Martin Truex Jr. was second. Matt DiBenedetto placed third.

LAST RACE AT TEXAS: Kevin Harvick won last November’s playoff race, leading a 1-2-3 finish for Stewart-Haas Racing that day with Aric Almirola second and Daniel Suarez third.

TO THE REAR: Chase Elliott (two pre-race inspection failures) and Reed Sorenson (two pre-race inspection failures).

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Cup starting lineup

Kevin Harvick set for 700th Cup Series start

By Daniel McFadinJul 19, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Just a few weeks after Kurt Busch became the only active Cup Series driver to reach 700 Cup Series starts — having done so with the July 5 race at Indianapolis —  he’s about to get some company in the 700 Club.

On Sunday, Kevin Harvick will reach that mark when he competes in the Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

The achievement comes nineteen years after his first start at Rockingham Speedway in 2001.

Harvick’s Cup career was ushered in quickly when he was tapped by Richard Childress Racing to succeed Dale Earnhardt after Earnhardt’s death at the end of the Daytona 500 the week before.

The 700-start mark comes in a season where Harvick has notched other notable achievements.

With his four wins through 17 races, Harvick has passed Tony Stewart, Ned Jarrett and Junior Johnson on the all-time wins list and he sits at No. 12 with 53 victories. One more victory would tie him with Hall of Famer Lee Petty.

Harvick’s win on June 27 at Pocono left him with just two active Cup tracks he’s competed at and not won (Kentucky and the Charlotte Roval). The number could go back up to three if he fails to win on the Daytona road course on Aug. 16.

This weekend’s race at Texas could see Harvick reach another career mark.

Harvick only needs to complete 222 of Sunday’s 334 laps in order to record his 200,000th lap of Cup competition, according to Racing Insights.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver is currently 16th on the all-time list for laps completed. In 15th is Dale Earnhardt with 202,888 laps.

At the top of the list is Richard Petty with 307,844 laps.

Harvick is also closing in on a laps led mark. He needs 315 more laps led to eclipse 15,000 laps led in Cup.

Harvick enters Sunday’s race having won three of the last five Cup races at the Fort Worth facility. Prior to his 2017 playoff victory, he was winless at the 1.5-mile track. He has 11 consecutive top-10 finishes at TMS. That streak also includes eight top-fives.