Jimmie Johnson and playoff hopes both hit the wall at Texas

Jimmie Johnson‘s struggles in his final season in the Cup Series continued Sunday.
The seven-time Cup champion hit the outside wall hard early in Stage 2. As if that wasn’t bad enough, when he took his car to pit road for repairs, he was penalized two laps for having too many members in the service area under NASCAR’s damaged vehicle policy.
That penalty will likely prove to be even more costly than the actual contact with the wall, as Johnson came into the race 15th in the Cup standings in what was the final playoff-eligible spot (Cole Custer is behind Johnson in the 16th and final playoff spot, but Custer is assured of a playoff berth by virtue of his win last Sunday at Kentucky).
Upon returning to the track, Johnson — who is a seven-time winner at Texas — fell to last in the field on Lap 130. His overall winless streak will likely increase to 112 consecutive races without a visit to victory lane, dating back to his last win on June 4, 2017, at Dover International Speedway.