NASCAR Triple Truck Challenge kicks off August 16 at Daytona road course

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 18, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT
With the Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash now in NASCAR’s rearview mirror, it’s time to look ahead to the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Triple Truck Challenge program.

The three-race schedule and format was announced prior to Saturday night’s Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Here’s the schedule of the three-race event:

  • Race #1: Daytona Road Course – Aug. 16
  • Race #2: Dover – Aug. 21
  • Race #3: Gateway – Aug. 30

And here’s the format for the event:

  • No qualifying
  • All NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series drivers are eligible, events are not open to Xfinity or NCS regulars
  • The winner of each of the three events receives an extra $50k
  • If a driver wins two of the three events, they are awarded an extra $50k totaling $150k
  • If a driver wins all three events, they receive an additional $300k bringing the total to $500k in prize money

Results from Truck race at Texas

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 18, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT
If at first you don’t succeed, try again was Kyle Busch‘s mantra Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway.

Having been disqualified after winning the Xfinity Series race earlier in the day due to a car height violation, Busch roared back to dominate and win the evening’s Truck Series event.

Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Christian Eckes finished a close second. Defending Truck Series champ Matt Crafton equaled his best finish of the season thus far with a third-place outing, followed by Stewart Friesen and Brett Moffitt.

Click here for results

There was some movement in the standings, with Johnny Sauter dropping out of the top 10 and potentially putting his playoff hopes in jeopardy.

We’ll have the updated driver standings shortly. Please check back.

Kyle Busch bounces back from DQ to take Truck Series win at Texas

Kyle Busch
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 18, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT
Kyle Busch bounced back from a disqualification earlier in the day in the Xfinity Series to dominate and win Saturday night’s Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Busch was disqualified after winning the Xfinity race due to the height of his car being too low. But everything was right after winning the Truck race, his series-best 59th triumph.

It was Busch’s fifth career win in a Truck at Texas. It also was his fifth and final start in a Truck this season, winning three of those (the others were Las Vegas and Homestead).

“Technically, I haven’t won yet, so put it over the sticks,” Busch quipped to FS1 after the race but before post-race inspection, still smarting from the Xfinity race DQ.

His young Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate, Christian Eckes, finished second. Defending Truck Series champion Matt Crafton equaled his season-best showing by finishing third, Stewart Friesen had a season-best fourth place finish and Brett Moffitt was fifth.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kyle Busch

STAGE 2 WINNER: Brett Moffitt

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Matt Crafton struggled all race long with alternator and battery issues that included cutting out his air conditioning, yet still managed to finish third, equaling his best finish of the season. “That probably was the hottest I’ve ever been in a race car without any helmet blower. It was grueling without a doubt,” Crafton said.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Todd Gilliland was battling Ben Rhodes for fifth place with 16 laps to go when they made contact, sending Gilliland into the wall and out of the race, finishing 27th and ending a streak of five straight top-10 finishes.

NOTABLE: Johnny Sauter’s motor blew up with under 20 laps left and running ninth in Stage 2, leaving him with a 33rd place finish. “I thought we were going to win this race tonight, I’m telling you,” Sauter said over his team radio while taking his truck to the garage. The issue could have significance on Sauter’s hopes to make the playoffs: he came into Saturday’s race in the 10th and final playoff spot and left 12th.

WHAT’S NEXT: Truck Series doubleheader weekend at Kansas Speedway – Friday, July 24 (7 p.m. ET) and Saturday, July 25 (1:30 p.m. ET), both to be televised on FS1.

Ty Gibbs dominates at Iowa for third ARCA win of season

Ty Gibbs
Photo courtesy ARCA Menards Series
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 18, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT
Ty Gibbs continued to dominate the ARCA Menards Series, winning Saturday’s Shore Lunch 150 at Iowa Speedway.

Gibbs led 135 of the race’s 150 laps, defeating Sam Mayer by 1.410 seconds. Bret Holmes finished third, followed by Chandler Smith and Taylor Gray.

It’s the second straight win and third triumph in his last four of five starts thus far this season for the 17-year-old grandson of NASCAR team owner and Super Bowl winning coach Joe Gibbs.

In addition to a prior win in the ARCA Menards Series East earlier this summer and the 2019 season-ending ARCA Menards Series West race, the younger Gibbs has now won five of his last eight overall ARCA races, as well as eight wins and eight runner-up finishes in his last 25 starts across all three ARCA series.

Hailie Deegan got as high as second place and had a strong car, only to see her day abruptly end early due to a broken trackbar. Deegan finished 18th.

The ARCA Menards Series remains in the Midwest with its next race next Saturday at Kansas Speedway. In addition, the Sioux Chief Showdown resumes with a doubleheader at Ohio’s Toledo Speedway on July 31 and August 1.

UPDATED: NASCAR disqualifies Kyle Busch; Austin Cindric declared winner

By Dustin LongJul 18, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT
UPDATE (11:15 p.m. ET): Following his win in Saturday night’s Truck Series race, Kyle Busch further addressed his disqualification after winning the Xfinity Series race earlier in the day. Here are some of his comments:

“I mean, yeah, it’s bothersome, it pisses me off. We come out here and raced and run hard, score a win and then it gets taken away from you. It sucks because it’s nothing we did. We even put a round in the right rear during the race in order to help the handling characteristic and the left rear was low, so I don’t know. There’s nothing I can do about it. You just kind of move on. I guess NASCAR just wants me here longer.”

Busch did not say whether Joe Gibbs Racing will appeal the DQ. The company has until Noon ET Monday to file an appeal with NASCAR.

“I really don’t understand what happened there,” Busch reiterated about how his car was found to be too low. “I don’t know why we would have been too low. Obviously, you start the cars in the green and then there’s a leeway, I don’t know if it’s 3/8th of an inch or what it is on the sticks before you fall into the red, and we were 1/16th into the red.

“It doesn’t make any sense to me. The only thing I can think of is when they’re allowed to unhook the shocks and pull the front of the car up, they overpulled the front of the car up, which dipped it on the left rear because the left rear spring is kind of soft and lowered the left rear spoiler height where they check it all the way at the back of the car, so that made it low.

“If the front was a half-inch high or whatever and they would have let it push the front down to minimum legal, it probably would have picked the back up and the back would have been fine.

“Too many letters, too many things, too much bulls**t that you’ve got to go through. It’d be nice to get rid of all the ride-height rules across all three series, in my opinion.”

ORIGINAL STORY

Kyle Busch’s winning car failed inspection and was disqualified, handing the victory in Saturday’s Xfinity race to Austin Cindric, who crossed the finish line second. Busch’s car failed post-race height measurements for the left rear. Cindric’s car passed inspection after the race.

The team has until noon ET Monday to file an appeal.

Cindric has now won three races in a row, including his doubleheader sweep last weekend at Kentucky Speedway. Busch is scored last in the 37-car field.

The most recent Xfinity winner to be disqualified was Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 car at Darlington last year. That car failed a pair of height requirements and Denny Hamlin’s win was taken away. Cole Custer was declared the winner of that race.

Wayne Auton, managing director of the Xfinity Series, said officials did not see any damage that would have caused the problem with the left rear of Busch’s car Saturday.

Because the team can appeal, Auton declined to say by how much Busch’s car was too low but that it was “definitely in the red.”

“The teams know the guidelines, they know the rules,” Auton said after the race.

Brian Wilson, crew chief for Cindric, explained how a car that was low in the left rear might benefit on the track.

“They’ve always got fast race cars,” Wilson said of the Joe Gibbs Racing team. “I don’t want to take anything away from those guys because they’re really good, but the saying in racing is always low left and light. That helps get your car down and helps lower the CG and there’s a reason why there are rules in place. It’s our job to toe the line and I’m always worried about stuff like that. I definitely feel bad for those guys. That’s not how you want to lose a race. They executed a really good race and they were out ahead of us by a good amount. Maybe on the restart it played a little bit of a difference, but I feel like we’ve got some things that we should work on as far as restarts go, so I’m not gonna say that was the reason why those guys were in Victory Lane earlier, but it definitely doesn’t hurt.”

Auton also discussed matters involving Justin Allgaier and Chase Briscoe during the race.

NASCAR penalized Allgaier for blending on to the track too soon after a pit stop. Allgaier served his pass-through penalty down pit road on Lap 169 of the 201-lap race.

“Whenever we saw (Allgaier) go up the racetrack, we pulled up the video as quickly as we could to make sure what we saw with the 7 exiting pit road was what we saw with the naked eye,” Auton said. ” With all the video we had up top, definitely he went up the racetrack in (Turns) 1 and 2. I pulled up the driver meeting notes before we issued the penalty to make sure that I didn’t write it wrong, we had it out there and it plainly states that exiting pit road you must stay below the white line until exiting Turn 2. He went up the racetrack. … I had a conversation with Justin about it. He sees our point. The penalty was assessed like it should be.

NBCSN’s cameras caught Chase Briscoe throwing a water bottle out of his car on to the track before a pit stop. He said after the race he was getting rid of the water bottle to help save time before getting another water bottle on what would be a two-tire pit stop.

Auton said he wasn’t aware of that situation but “definitely will look into that. That’s not something that we really like to see. I don’t think all of the drivers like to see it either.”