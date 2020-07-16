Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Entry lists for Texas Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJul 16, 2020, 12:29 PM EDT
With the All-Star Race in the rear-view mirror, NASCAR now turns its attention to the Lone Star State and a trip to Texas Motor Speedway.

All three of NASCAR’s national series will be in action on the 1.5-mile track, with a Xfinity and Truck Series doubleheader on Saturday.

Kyle Busch is entered in all three races.

Here are the entry lists for the weekend.

Cup – O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 (3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN)

Forty cars are entered.

No driver is listed for Tommy Baldwin Racing’s No. 7 Chevrolet or Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet.

Gray Gaulding is entered in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 27 Ford.

Kevin Harvick won this race last year over Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez. Kevin Harvick won the playoff race over Aric Almirola and Suarez.

Xfinity – My Bariatric Solutions 300 (3 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)

Thirty-seven cars are entered.

Kyle Busch is entered in the No. 54 Toyota for his fourth Xfinity start of the year.

Jeb Burton is entered in JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet.

Busch won this race last year over Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell.

The playoff race was won by Bell over Ross Chastain and Austin Cindric.

Trucks – Vankor 250 (8 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1)

Thirty-six trucks are entered.

Busch is entered in the No. 51 Toyota for his fifth and final truck start of the year.

Ross Chastain is entered in Niece Motorsports’ No. 42 Chevrolet.

Ryan Truex is entered in Niece Motorsports’ No. 40 Chevrolet.

This race was won last year by Greg Biffle over Matt Crafton and Tyler Ankrum.

Xfinity starting lineup at Texas

By Dustin LongJul 16, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT
Michael Annett will start on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. The Texas Xfinity starting lineup was determined by a random draw. The race airs at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

JR Motorsports teammate Jeb Burton joins Annett on the front row of the Texas Xfinity starting lineup. Austin Cindric, who won both of last weekend’s Xfinity races at Kentucky, will start third and be followed by Justin Allgaier and Riley Herbst.

Harrison Burton, who was involved a fight with Noah Gragson after the Kentucky race, starts seventh. Gragson starts ninth, meaning Gragson will start directly behind Burton on the inside lane.

Kyle Busch will start 28th.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas 

Race Time: 3 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Texas Motor Speedway; Fort Worth, Texas (1.5-mile speedway)

Length: 200 laps (300 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 45. Stage 2 ends Lap 90

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Performance Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); goprn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Texas Truck starting lineup

By Dustin LongJul 16, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT
Sheldon Creed, coming off his first career NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series victory last weekend, will start on the pole for Saturday night’s race at Texas Motor Speedway. The Texas Truck starting lineup was determined by a random draw Thursday.

Creed will be joined on the front row by Grant Enfinger. Austin Hill starts third. Kyle Busch starts fourth. Todd Gilliland starts fifth.

NASCAR Truck Series at Texas 

Race Time: 8 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Texas Motor Speedway; Fort Worth, Texas (1.5-mile speedway)

Length: 167 laps (250.5 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 40. Stage 2 ends Lap 80.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: Fox Sports (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Aric Almirola draws pole Sunday for Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway

By Nate RyanJul 16, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Aric Almirola will start on the pole position in the Texas Cup starting lineup announced by NASCAR for Sunday’s race (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN), whose green flag order was set Thursday via random draw.

This will be the second time in five races that Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 10 Ford will start first. Almirola also started first in the June 27 race at Pocono Raceway.

This will be Almirola’s fifth front row start in the 14 races since NASCAR returned to racing May 17.

Ryan Blaney‘s No. 12 of Team Penske will start second for an all-Ford front row.

STARTING LINEUP: Where everyone will start in the Cup race at Texas

Here are the next five rows in order:

Kurt Busch (third), Kyle Busch (fourth), Kevin Harvick (fifth), Brad Keselowski (sixth), Denny Hamlin (seventh), Chase Elliott (eighth), Joey Logano (ninth), Martin Truex Jr. (10th), Matt DiBenedetto (11th) and Alex Bowman (12th).

There have been four winners from the pole in 38 Cup races at Texas, most recently Kevin Harvick last November.

The field was ordered Thursday afternoon through a random draw of the following groups:

  • Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points

NASCAR Cup Series at Texas 

Race Time: 3 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Texas Motor Speedway; Fort Worth, Texas (1.5-mile speedway)

Length: 334 laps (501 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 105. Stage 2 ends Lap 210

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Performance Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); goprn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Chase Elliott All-Star win helps make up for some of season’s struggles

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 16, 2020, 12:08 PM EDT
When he’s been good this season, Chase Elliott has been very good, with one win, seven top five and nine top-10 finishes. And now you can add his $1 million win in Wednesday’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway to that list.

“To me, this is one of those prestigious events that the Cup Series only has,” Elliott said after his first career All-Star Race win. “You’re racing against the very best over recent times and anybody’s career that have locked themselves into this event. To beat the best I think is always special.”

But even with the excitement of Wednesday’s win, Elliott was quick to point out that he and his team have also struggled this season – including six finishes of 20th or worse.

“I feel like I needed to hit the reset button, not overthink things, do what I feel is right,” Elliott said. “That’s a hard thing to do all the time. You try to get better, you try to learn. A lot of times you can take yourself down a road, this or that, that may not necessarily be benefitting you.

“But we all want to improve. I certainly have room for improvement. Tonight was a great night for us, but I still think I can do better and there’s areas I can improve on. I’m going to keep working on that.”

In addition to the winner’s check going a long way toward helping his wallet, Elliott was happy to have fans back in the stands. The racetrack capped admission at 30,000 fans — and The Associated Press estimated 20,000 attended —  but it was still the country’s largest crowd at a sporting event since the COVID-19 pandemic halted U.S. sports four months ago.

“To me, tonight felt like an event again,” Elliott said. “I feel like we’ve been missing that piece for a couple months. I mean, NASCAR is built on the fans. Once the race starts, it’s hard to engage with them because you can’t hear them. Before a race, the atmosphere was energetic again. I felt like the vibe was back.

“I felt like that fire and intensity in me was back even more so than it has been, a piece that had been missing. I think that’s driven by the people, the cars pulling in, the prerace parties and everything that you see.”

Elliott saw that fan excitement up close, admitting he “snuck up” into the grandstands to watch the All-Star Open, which preceded the main event.

“I’m looking around, seeing all these kids and families, people wearing their respective drivers, a lot of 9 gear,” he said. “You don’t realize how much impact you have on people you never met, you never will meet, who genuinely want to see me do well and they don’t even know me. It’s pretty dang cool to experience that.

“I felt like I had a special night sitting up there with them watching that Open from the grandstands, really seeing and getting back to the roots of what this sport is built on. Then to engage with them after the race, to me it made it mean that much more.”

The All-Star win helped Elliott make up for his disappointing 23rd-place finish last weekend at Kentucky Speedway.

But he feels some semblance of redemption to give Hendrick Motorsports its series-record 10th All-Star Race win. And Elliott joins father Bill as the only Cup drivers to win the All-Star Race when it was held somewhere other than Charlotte Motor Speedway. The elder Elliott won the exhibition event when it was held in 1986 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“Any race is hard to win, but this is a special race to win, something that locks you in the All‑Star Race for life,” he said. “That’s extremely special to join dad.”

Elliott’s crew chief, Alan Gustafson, had one regret after the race.

“I certainly wish this was a points race,” Gustafson said. “We’ve had a couple races, a stretch, that haven’t been the greatest for us. … That’s the way it goes sometimes, you just don’t get the finishes that you feel like you deserve. That’s certainly the case at Indianapolis (11th) and Kentucky (23rd) and the first Pocono (25th). We have some points to make up.”

Elliott is fourth in the standings, but he’s 100 points behind series leader Kevin Harvick.

Wednesday’s race was the second leg of a string that will see Cup teams compete in four races in 11 days. Next up are Texas (this Sunday) and Kansas (July 23), then there are nine days off before returning to action at New Hampshire on August 2.

“To be honest with you, Texas and Loudon aren’t two of our better tracks,” Gustafson acknowledged. “Those tracks we’ve circled to work hard on and try to improve. I feel like we can. I think we learned some things from Kentucky we can take to Texas. We’re looking forward to putting that to use. Loudon is a place we need to work on. We’ve had some decent runs there. I wouldn’t say we’ve got that one circled as one of our favorites.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski