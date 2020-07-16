Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Choose Rule took ‘funny business’ out of All-Star Race restarts

By Daniel McFadinJul 16, 2020, 12:44 AM EDT
The first NASCAR All-Star Race held at Bristol Motor Speedway is in the books and so is the first major NASCAR event with the Choose Rule.

The Cup Series got its first taste of drivers being able to choose which lane they restarted during Wednesday night’s race at the half-mile track.

Drivers chose their lanes on the lap before the restart when they drove to the right or left of an orange cone symbol painted on the track just beyond the start-finish line.

After the experiment, drivers asked about the rule had positive reactions.

“I think the thing that it does is it just takes all the question out of where everybody is and who is where,” Kevin Harvick said. “When you get to that line everybody has already made their choice and there’s no funny business of people trying to start in a different lane or do something that they didn’t choose to do. I think that went really well and, for the most part, I don’t think there were any issues.”

The most enthusiastic support came from race winner Chase Elliott.

“I think the choose rule’s been needed for a long time,” he said. “I think it should be that way every week. I don’t think there’s really a reason to not have it. There’s no reason to me why you shouldn’t have the choice or you should be automatically told where you’re going to line up when one lane has an obvious advantage, just based on where you come off pit road. Life ain’t fair I guess, but just makes way more sense to put it in our hands and it either works out for you or it doesn’t. If it doesn’t work out, then it’s your own fault and not luck of the draw and where you come off pit road.”

Elliott’s crew chief, Alan Gustafson, said his team had gone over a “statistical analysis” of the effectiveness of each lane beforehand. He said other than once, Elliott went “against the grain” when it came to lane choice.

“We certainly leave that up to him,” Gustafson said. “He knows what the car’s driving like and what the opportunities are. I don’t think it’s a just absolute monumental change to the sport, but … I’ve been in this situation a lot of times where it’s just really frustrating when you get taken out of an opportunity to race for a win because of a lane.

“There are some tracks, and (Bristol) is one of them, the lanes can get huge amounts of disparity and it kind of sucks when you’re second or third and you get stuck on the bottom and you end up seventh or eighth and you don’t get a chance to race for the win. I do think it gives an opportunity to make it a little bit more fair for the competitors, but I don’t think it’s going to be a monumental shift. It’s probably going to affect a row or two, which you saw tonight.”

After the end of the first stage, Harvick restarted first in the outside lane while Ryan Blaney restarted second on the inside. That was made possible by Elliott going from second to fourth to restart on the outside thanks to the choose rule.

After Stage 2, Blaney did not pit and assumed the lead. Brad Keselowski was first off pit road thanks to taking two tires and chose the outside lane behind Blaney instead of starting on the front row on the inside lane. Elliott was next to choose and selected the front row inside spot, restarting second.

Kyle Busch, who finished second, thought the experiment “worked well.”

“It was kind of interesting how it played out, how a few guys took to it,” Busch said. “Seemed like a lot of times guys were restarting kind of in their positions, maybe one off here or there, but not a whole lot different. There was a time where I think there was like four or five guys that chose the outside, one guy on the inside. I went ahead and took that inside spot. I think I netted out back even again.

“The inside here tonight, for whatever reason, even though the inside is the preferred groove once you get going, it’s such a detriment when you fire off. I don’t know why. It’s just weird. I thought it worked. … Maybe we’ll see it happen more.”

To glow or not to glow? That is the question for NASCAR

By Dustin LongJul 16, 2020, 12:12 AM EDT
Wednesday night’s NASCAR All-Star Race featured underglow lighting on Cup cars similar to what has been showcased under cars in “The Fast and Furious” films.

Blue lights were underneath Fords. Orange lights were under Chevrolets. Red lights were under Toyotas.

Consider William Byron a fan of the lights.

“The lights under the cars were cool to see,” he said after the race.

Not everyone was sold on the concept, though.

“I wish mine would have fallen off,” Kevin Harvick said, laughing. “The only person that I talked to that thought that that underglow light was good was my 8‑year‑old. Hopefully the kids liked it. It was definitely something that I’m way out of that age group for.”

All-Star Race winner Chase Elliott also wasn’t a big fan of the lights under the back of the cars.

“I didn’t think it did much of anything, to be honest with you,” he said. “It sure didn’t do anything for me.”

Elliott’s crew chief, Alan Gustafson, had his driver turn off those lights — drivers had a switch on their dash — when Elliott came in for pit stops.

“I didn’t want to take a chance and have the lights ‑‑ we didn’t get the lights until pretty late in the game,” Gustafson said. “We hadn’t had experience doing it. I don’t think it would be a problem ultimately. Certainly we weren’t going to take that chance.”

So now the question for NASCAR is to glow or not to glow in future races.

 

What drivers said after All-Star Race at Bristol

By Dustin LongJul 15, 2020, 11:37 PM EDT
Chase Elliott — Winner: “I can’t believe it. What a better night to have fans back than tonight – y’all are awesome. There’s nothing like Bristol. There’s nothing like the lights here. There’s nothing like racing here. I’ve never won here – what a race to do it. Just really proud of our team tonight and rebounding. We’ve had a really tough couple of weeks and just felt like we had kind of gotten off base and I felt like I was struggling. Just tried to hit the reset button this week, and came out and put on a great performance – great car. Just can’t thank all our partners enough, everybody that makes this happen. All those No. 9 hats and t-shirts up in the stands – love to see it.”

Kyle Busch — Finished 2nd: “It seemed like we were mired in 10th most of tonight and then the last couple adjustments really helped us. Adam (Stevens, crew chief) did a great job helping the car and making it better. I got a good restart. I think I went from 12th all the way up to fifth so that was a huge bonus for us getting that track position. Overall, just have to keep fighting.”

Kevin Harvick — Finished 3rd: “There were a couple laps there that I had to spend a little more time in traffic than I needed to to get back to the front, but our Busch Light Apple Ford Mustang guys did a good job. I think that was the right call. That was our only chance. We weren’t gonna beat (Chase Elliott) where we were sitting on the same tires, so it all came down to getting past those cars for the first couple laps, but, in the end, it was definitely one lane.  Much different than I thought it was gonna be.”

Brad Keselowski — Finished 4th: “We had a solid night in our Discount Tire Ford and great strategy by Jeremy Bullins. (Chase Elliott) was dominant but we gave him all we had.”

Denny Hamlin — Finished 5th: “We started in the back and we just didn’t have a great balance to start. Overall, just chipped away at it. Just not enough time. 140 laps around here goes real quick and not enough cautions to kind of let us get up there. It took 140 laps to move up 10 spots so that’s all we had.”

Ryan Blaney — Finished 6th: “We managed to win Stage 1 but fought a tight condition most of the race. I should have pitted at the end of Stage 2, but it was a fun event and glad to see fans back in the stands at Bristol tonight. We’ll be ready to go racing for real on Sunday in Texas.”

Joey Logano — Finished 7th: “We fought the handling a little bit tonight and really were a bit surprised by the final stage going caution free. Great pit stops on pit road all night from the Shell-Pennzoil crew. We gained spots on every stop; the guys were lights out.”

Alex Bowman — Finished 8th: “Not completely the night we wanted, especially after starting up front. Frustrating to go backwards there. I was really pleased with our final adjustments there at the end. We started out way too loose into the corner and struggled to get any rear grip in the car. Over the course of two stops, we made the exit worse instead of helping the entry. On the last stop we changed up what we were doing and really helped the car. For the last 15 laps we were just buried there trying to pass guys. To get back to eighth was really good. This will give us a good notebook for when we come back in the playoffs. Ran out of laps, but congrats to Chase (Elliott) and the guys on the win.”

Aric Almirola — Finished 9th: “Great job to all of our guys. We definitely deserved to be in this race today. We learned some things today. Can’t wait to get to Texas this weekend and continue the momentum to get us a win.” 

William Byron — FINISHED 12th: “I had fun in the All-Star race tonight. It wasn’t the result we hoped for. It was really awesome to see fans back too which added a whole new level of excitement. On to Texas.”

Cole Custer — Finished 16th: “I am pretty pumped that I got to run my first All-Star Race. It wasn’t the night that we wanted though for our Haastooling.com/Autodesk Fusion. We couldn’t get a handle on it. The track seemed to change since the spring race. We will move on to Texas.” 

Matt Kenseth – Finished 18th: “It was a tough night for us. We just couldn’t get the balance where we needed it to be. We got the car handling better late in the race, but with such a short race that didn’t help us too much. It’s always fun to race at Bristol, just wish we could’ve been more competitive.”

Results for All-Star Race at Bristol

By Daniel McFadinJul 15, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Chase Elliott won the final three stages and claimed his first victory in NASCAR’s All-Star Race Wednesday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Elliott led 60 of 140 laps and beat Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver is the eighth different winner in the last eight All-Star Races.

Elliott (24 years, 7 months and 18 days) is the third youngest driver to win the All-Star race and the youngest since Ryan Newman in 2002 at 24 years, 5 months and 10 days (Jeff Gordon is youngest at 23 years, 9 months, 16 days in 1994).

Click here for the results.

Chase Elliott pulls away to win All-Star Race at Bristol

By Dustin LongJul 15, 2020, 10:19 PM EDT
Chase Elliott had a dominant car, pulling away to win the NASCAR All-Star Race for the first time and collect the $1 million paycheck.

Elliott’s win marks the sixth time in the last seven years the All-Star Race has had a first-time winner. He won in the first All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway and in front of fans, estimated by some to be more than 20,000 — the largest crowd at a NASCAR race since the series resumed in May.

Elliott won three of the last four stages.

“I can’t believe it,” Elliott said on FS1. “There’s nothing like Bristol. There’s nothing like the lights here. There’s nothing like racing here.”

MORE: Race results 

Kyle Busch finished second.

“You got to catch the guy to bump him and there was no catching him,” Busch said.

He was followed by Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin. Ryan Blaney, who won the opening stage, finished sixth.

The anticipated fireworks did not happen during the All-Star Race but came during the Open when Michael McDowell turned Bubba Wallace, earning Wallace’s wrath.

But the All-Star Race was run without caution in the last two stages.

The opening stages were relatively calm. Blaney took the lead on Lap 3 and held it through the end of the stage on Lap 55. Elliott took the lead after the restart to begin Stage 2 and held it for the 35 laps. Elliott cruised to the win in the third stage, which went without caution.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ryan Blaney

STAGE 2 WINNER: Chase Elliott

STAGE 3 WINNER: Chase Elliott

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Kyle Busch finished second for his sixth consecutive top-10 finish in this event. … Kevin Harvick finished third for his third consecutive top-three finish in this event.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Kurt Busch finished last after he had contact with Brad Keselowski early and spun. … Ryan Newman finished 19th in the 20-car field after his car was damaged in an incident.

NOTABLE: Chase and Bill Elliott are the second father-son combination to win the All-Star Race, joining Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Both of the wins by the Elliotts were at the only All-Star Races not at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Bill Elliott won in 1986 at Atlanta.

NEXT: The Cup series races Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN)