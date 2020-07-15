NASCAR All-Star Race paint schemes

When the field takes to Bristol Motor Speedway tonight for the All-Star Open (7 p.m. ET on FS1) and the All-Star Race (8:30 p.m. ET on FS1), the cars will look a little bit different.
Each car will have a special scheme that sees the numbers on the sides slid back to make room for a sponsor logo. Drivers who automatically qualified for the event will have underglow lights.
Here are the paint schemes for Wednesday’s event:
Kurt Busch, No. 1 Chevrolet
Tomorrow is going to be one 🔥 night.
Ryan Newman, No. 6 Ford
.@RyanJNewman and the No. 6 @oscarmayer team are ready to tackle the All-Star race at @BMSupdates
pic.twitter.com/mAENo4m7j6
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet
Brennan Poole, No. 15 Chevrolet
Excited to be running this #REDsupport paint scheme tomorrow in my first ever @NASCAR #AllStarRace! 🤘🏼
Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford
.@Chris_Buescher and the No. 17 @FastenalRacing team are ready to race their way into the All-Star race @BMSupdates 😉
pic.twitter.com/3Vjvl9FBNp
Matt DiBenedetto, No. 21 Ford
William Bryon, No. 24 Chevrolet
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Chevrolet
.@Mc_Driver and his No. 34 @LovesTravelStop Ford Mustang will lead the field to the green flag tomorrow evening for the @NASCAR All-Star Open at @BMSupdates!

7 p.m. ET on @FS1 📺
7 p.m. ET on @FS1 📺
pic.twitter.com/zWVVoJOHR1
Ryan Preece, No. 37 Chevrolet
.@RyanPreece_ is racing his way into the #AllStarRace with a little extra help this weekend from a familiar bunny. 🐰@Energizer | @BMSupdates | #StillGoing
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 38 Ford
Matt Kenseth, No. 42 Chevrolet
We have a McDelivery for your timeline: @mattkenseth's 2020 #AllStarRace paint scheme 🍟 🎨 #MK42 | #CGR30 | @NASCAR
Bubba Wallace, No. 43 Chevrolet
Shakin' things up! Check out @BubbaWallace's @wwt_inc Chevy for @BMSupdates 🔥#WWTonTrack #AllStarRace
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet
A new twist on @StenhouseJr's #AllStarRace paint scheme tomorrow night!@kroger | @cottonelle | #NASCAR
Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Chevrolet
Justin Haley, No. 77 Chevrolet
The No. 77 @FOEGrandAerie @Spire77–@Spire77_News Chevy for driver @Justin_Haley_.
#NASCAR | #AllStarRace | @BMSupdates | @Spire77 | @Spire77_News pic.twitter.com/K5xEUunv9X
Alex Bowman, No. 88 Chevrolet
Christopher Bell, No. 95 Toyota
We are excited to have @procoretech on the car this week as we try to race our way into the All Star Race. What do you all think of the new scheme? #NASCAR #PoweredbyProcore
Daniel Suarez, No. 96 Toyota
Here it is folks, @Daniel_SuarezG's It's Good to Be Genuine, Parts & Service Toyota #Camry All-Star paint scheme! #NASCAR | #TeamToyota
Richard Childress Racing
Fresh digs for All-Star night at @BMSupdates ⭐️
Joe Gibbs Racing
To the right, To the right… Check out our paint schemes for Wednesday night's #NASCAR All-Race @BMSupdates! @FedEx | @BassProShops | @mmschocolate | @craftsman
Team Penske
We can't wait for a Wednesday race under the lights at @BMSupdates! 🏁#NASCAR
Stewart-Haas Racing
Rick Ware Racing
🚨Paint Scheme Reveal 🚨Here are the schemes we will be running for the All-Star race @bmsupdates @jjyeley1 will pilot the #27 @greenlightcard Mustang @joeygaseracing will pilot the #51 @red_rock_secured Mustang and @garrettsmithley will pilot the @chantzscottkia #53 Camaro #chantzscottkia #chantzscottcdjr #autoworldbsg