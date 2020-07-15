Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR All-Star Race paint schemes

By Daniel McFadinJul 15, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
When the field takes to Bristol Motor Speedway tonight for the All-Star Open (7 p.m. ET on FS1) and the All-Star Race (8:30 p.m. ET on FS1), the cars will look a little bit different.

Each car will have a special scheme that sees the numbers on the sides slid back to make room for a sponsor logo. Drivers who automatically qualified for the event will have underglow lights.

Here are the paint schemes for Wednesday’s event:

Kurt Busch, No. 1 Chevrolet

Ryan Newman, No. 6 Ford

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

Brennan Poole, No. 15 Chevrolet

Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford

Matt DiBenedetto, No. 21 Ford

William Bryon, No. 24 Chevrolet

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Chevrolet

Ryan Preece, No. 37 Chevrolet

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 38 Ford

 

Matt Kenseth, No. 42 Chevrolet

Bubba Wallace, No. 43 Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet

Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Chevrolet

Justin Haley, No. 77 Chevrolet

Alex Bowman, No. 88 Chevrolet

Christopher Bell, No. 95 Toyota

Daniel Suarez, No. 96 Toyota

Richard Childress Racing

Joe Gibbs Racing

Team Penske

Stewart-Haas Racing

Rick Ware Racing

Xfinity starting lineup at Texas

By Dustin LongJul 16, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT
Michael Annett will start on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. The Texas Xfinity starting lineup was determined by a random draw. The race airs at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

JR Motorsports teammate Jeb Burton joins Annett on the front row of the Texas Xfinity starting lineup. Austin Cindric, who won both of last weekend’s Xfinity races at Kentucky, will start third and be followed by Justin Allgaier and Riley Herbst.

Harrison Burton, who was involved a fight with Noah Gragson after the Kentucky race, starts seventh. Gragson starts ninth, meaning Gragson will start directly behind Burton on the inside lane.

Kyle Busch will start 28th.

Click here for Texas Xfinity starting lineup

 

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas 

Race Time: 3 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Texas Motor Speedway; Fort Worth, Texas (1.5-mile speedway)

Length: 200 laps (300 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 45. Stage 2 ends Lap 90

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Performance Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); goprn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Cup race: Sunday at Texas (334 laps, 501 miles) 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Truck race: Saturday at Texas (167 laps, 250.5 miles) 8 p.m. ET on FS1

Texas Truck starting lineup

By Dustin LongJul 16, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT
Sheldon Creed, coming off his first career NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series victory last weekend, will start on the pole for Saturday night’s race at Texas Motor Speedway. The Texas Truck starting lineup was determined by a random draw Thursday.

Creed will be joined on the front row by Grant Enfinger. Austin Hill starts third. Kyle Busch starts fourth. Todd Gilliland starts fifth.

Click here for Texas Truck starting lineup

 

NASCAR Truck Series at Texas 

Race Time: 8 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Texas Motor Speedway; Fort Worth, Texas (1.5-mile speedway)

Length: 167 laps (250.5 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 40. Stage 2 ends Lap 80.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: Fox Sports (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Cup race: Sunday at Texas (334 laps, 501 miles) 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Texas (200 laps, 300 miles) 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Aric Almirola draws pole Sunday for Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway

By Nate RyanJul 16, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Aric Almirola will start on the pole position in the Texas Cup starting lineup announced by NASCAR for Sunday’s race (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN), whose green flag order was set Thursday via random draw.

This will be the second time in five races that Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 10 Ford will start first. Almirola also started first in the June 27 race at Pocono Raceway.

This will be Almirola’s fifth front row start in the 14 races since NASCAR returned to racing May 17.

Ryan Blaney‘s No. 12 of Team Penske will start second for an all-Ford front row.

STARTING LINEUP: Where everyone will start in the Cup race at Texas

Here are the next five rows in order:

Kurt Busch (third), Kyle Busch (fourth), Kevin Harvick (fifth), Brad Keselowski (sixth), Denny Hamlin (seventh), Chase Elliott (eighth), Joey Logano (ninth), Martin Truex Jr. (10th), Matt DiBenedetto (11th) and Alex Bowman (12th).

There have been four winners from the pole in 38 Cup races at Texas, most recently Kevin Harvick last November.

The field was ordered Thursday afternoon through a random draw of the following groups:

  • Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points

Click here for the Texas Cup starting lineup for Sunday’s race.

NASCAR Cup Series at Texas 

Race Time: 3 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Texas Motor Speedway; Fort Worth, Texas (1.5-mile speedway)

Length: 334 laps (501 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 105. Stage 2 ends Lap 210

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Performance Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); goprn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Texas (200 laps, 300 miles), 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Truck race: Saturday at Texas (167 laps, 250.5 miles) 8 p.m. ET on FS1

Entry lists for Texas Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJul 16, 2020, 12:29 PM EDT
With the All-Star Race in the rear-view mirror, NASCAR now turns its attention to the Lone Star State and a trip to Texas Motor Speedway.

All three of NASCAR’s national series will be in action on the 1.5-mile track, with a Xfinity and Truck Series doubleheader on Saturday.

Kyle Busch is entered in all three races.

Here are the entry lists for the weekend.

Cup – O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 (3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN)

Forty cars are entered.

No driver is listed for Tommy Baldwin Racing’s No. 7 Chevrolet or Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet.

Gray Gaulding is entered in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 27 Ford.

Kevin Harvick won this race last year over Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez. Kevin Harvick won the playoff race over Aric Almirola and Suarez.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – My Bariatric Solutions 300 (3 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)

Thirty-seven cars are entered.

Kyle Busch is entered in the No. 54 Toyota for his fourth Xfinity start of the year.

Jeb Burton is entered in JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet.

Busch won this race last year over Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell.

The playoff race was won by Bell over Ross Chastain and Austin Cindric.

Click here for the entry list.

Trucks – Vankor 250 (8 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1)

Thirty-six trucks are entered.

Busch is entered in the No. 51 Toyota for his fifth and final truck start of the year.

Ross Chastain is entered in Niece Motorsports’ No. 42 Chevrolet.

Ryan Truex is entered in Niece Motorsports’ No. 40 Chevrolet.

This race was won last year by Greg Biffle over Matt Crafton and Tyler Ankrum.

Click here for the entry list.