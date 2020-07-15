Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Who will leave All-Star Race at Bristol angry?

By Dustin LongJul 15, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Last year’s All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway ended with Clint Bowyer rushing to Ryan Newman’s car and throwing several punches as Newman remained in his car.

Tonight, for the first time, the All-Star Race will be held on a short track. Bristol Motor Speedway, with a history of driver confrontations, hosts the race for $1 million.

You’re going to have people really pissed off at each other after that one and you’ll have one guy that’s happy,” Ryan Blaney said of the All-Star Race.

“There’s going to be beating and banging for sure, so you better be ready to be the bully, I’m going to be honest with you, because everybody is going to be that way.”

MORE: NASCAR video explains Choose Rule for All-Star Race

MORE: Start time, lineup and more for All-Star Race

MORE: All-Star Race paint schemes

The expectations are high for the non-points race, which will pay $1 million to winner. The most recent Cup race there ended with Joey Logano upset at Chase Elliott for contact that cost both a chance at the victory and allowed Brad Keselowski to win that race.

“I don’t think (the All-Star Race) will look much different than the spring race did and that was pretty exciting,” Keselowski said of the May event.

Tonight’s race (8:30 p.m. ET on FS1) will have a 20-car field. Sixteen drivers are already qualified. Martin Truex Jr. will start on the pole after a random draw. He’ll be joined on the front row by Alex Bowman.

Also in the All-Star Race are: Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Jimmie Johnson, Matt Kenseth, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, rookie Cole Custer, Justin Haley, Newman, Logano, Elliott, Keselowski and Blaney.

The three segment winners from the All-Star Open (7 p.m. ET on FS1) will compete in the All-Star Race, along with the fan vote winner.

The All-Star Race also will feature the debut of the Choose Rule, which will allow drivers to select whether to restart on the inside or outside lane.

I think the … choose rule for restarts will be interesting,” said Custer, who qualified for the All-Star Race with his win last weekend at Kentucky Speedway. “It puts the driver’s hands in it more, where somebody is going to take that chance of going in the other lane or things like that. I think that’s going to be really interesting.”

Bowyer, though, cautions setting too high of expectations for the rule.

“You hear drivers talk about it and I don’t want to oversell it,” said Bowyer, who must advance from the Open to the All-Star Race. “Can it make an impact? Absolutely. But if you oversell it, it will never hold up to the expectations of what people are expecting out of that. For the most part, I don’t see that it probably will make a difference past … I just don’t see people giving up two or three spots to stay on the outside (lane).”

Maybe so, but we’ll soon find out. And see who leaves the track angry and who is celebrating a victory worth $1 million.

NASCAR All-Star Race paint schemes

By Daniel McFadinJul 15, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

When the field takes to Bristol Motor Speedway tonight for the All-Star Open (7 p.m. ET on FS1) and the All-Star Race (8:30 p.m. ET on FS1), the cars will look a little bit different.

Each car will have a special scheme that sees the numbers on the sides slid back to make room for a sponsor logo. Drivers who automatically qualified for the event will have underglow lights.

Here are the paint schemes for Wednesday’s event:

Kurt Busch, No. 1 Chevrolet

Ryan Newman, No. 6 Ford

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

Brennan Poole, No. 15 Chevrolet

Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford

Matt DiBenedetto, No. 21 Ford

William Bryon, No. 24 Chevrolet

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Chevrolet

Ryan Preece, No. 37 Chevrolet

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 38 Ford

 

Matt Kenseth, No. 42 Chevrolet

Bubba Wallace, No. 43 Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet

Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Chevrolet

Justin Haley, No. 77 Chevrolet

Alex Bowman, No. 88 Chevrolet

Christopher Bell, No. 95 Toyota

Daniel Suarez, No. 96 Toyota

Richard Childress Racing

Joe Gibbs Racing

Team Penske

Stewart-Haas Racing

Rick Ware Racing

Power Rankings: Kevin Harvick reigns going into All-Star Race

By NBC Sports StaffJul 15, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin Harvick‘s dominance of his Cup competitors continues in this week’s NBC Sports power rankings, as the Stewart-Haas Racing driver is the unanimous No. 1 driver for the second week in a row.

That comes after Harvick placed fourth at Kentucky Speedway in a race won by rookie Cole Custer.

Fourteen drivers earned votes this week following a weekend of four NASCAR races, including two Xfinity Series events.

Here is this week’s top 10:

 1. Kevin Harvick (30 points): Fourth-place finish is his fourth consecutive top-five finish. Last week: First.

 2. Aric Almirola (22 points): While Almirola finished eighth, he led a career-best 128 laps, won Stage 1 and earned his sixth consecutive top-10 finish. Last Week: Second.

(Tie) 3. Cole Custer (19 points): Custer became the first rookie of the year candidate to win a Cup race since 2016 and the first 2020 rookie to score consecutive top fives with his win. Last week: Ninth.

(Tie) 3. Matt DiBenedetto (19 points): Earned his second top five of the year and his second top 10 in three races. DiBenedetto has earned points in the last eight stages. Last week: Unranked.

(Tie) 5. Brad Keselowski (16 points): His ninth-place finish was his 10th top 10 in the last 12 races, but he didn’t earn any applause from Jimmie Johnson after contact spun Johnson. Last week: Third.

(Tie) 5. Martin Truex Jr. (16 points): Runner-up finish marked his fifth top 10 in the last eight races. Last week: Unranked.

 7. Austin Cindric (12 points): The Xfinity driver dominated his series’ doubleheader in Kentucky and came away with his first oval track wins in NASCAR. Last Week: Unranked.

 8. Kurt Busch (8 points): Placed fifth for his first top five since the second Charlotte race in May. Last Week: Unranked.

 9. Denny Hamlin (7 points): Forgettable day at Kentucky. On to the All-Star race at Bristol. Last week: Fourth.

 10. Tyler Reddick (6 points): Placed 10th to earn his first consecutive top 10 of his Cup career. Last Week: Unranked

Others receiving votes: Chase Briscoe (3 points), Ryan Blaney (3 points), Christopher Bell (3 points), Sheldon Creed (1 point)

NASCAR video explains Choose Rule for All-Star Race at Bristol

By Dustin LongJul 14, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT
1 Comment

NASCAR detailed in its drivers meeting video how the Choose Rule will be used for restarts in Wednesday night’s NASCAR All-Star Race (8:30 p.m. ET on FS1).

The non-points race marks the first time Choose Rule — which allows drivers to determine what lane they restart — will be used in a NASCAR Cup event. Drivers have been vocal about trying the rule since May.

The Choose Rule will be used for restarts only. It will not be used for the start of the All-Star Race, which is being held for the first time at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The video states that drivers must be single file under caution when crossing the start/finish line at the time to choose their restart lane. The video states that a V shaped painted mark on the track will show where drivers must decide what lane they wish to restart.

To restart in the inside lane, drivers must have their right side tires on or below the painted line at the V shaped mark.

To restart in the outside lane, drivers must have their left side tires on or above the painted line at the V shaped mark on the track.

If in NASCAR’s discretion, a driver has not chosen a lane at the V shaped mark on the track, changes lanes, tires touch the painted box after the V shaped mark or impedes the process, that driver will have to restart at the tail end of the field in the longest line of cars.

Xfinity team owner fined for violating COVID-19 protocol at Kentucky

By Daniel McFadinJul 14, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR announced on Tuesday the first fine for a violation of its COVID-19 protocols.

Anthony Clements, owner of Jeremy Clements Racing, was fined $10,000 for violating section 12.8.1.b of the Member Conduct Guidelines and section 7.7.2.j Team Event Roster Guidelines in the rulebook.

Among the potential violations in Section 12.8.1.b is that a member can be fined $5,000-$25,000 for: “Failure to comply with NASCAR’s COVID-19 Event Protocol Guidelines and/or instructions from NASCAR including screenings, social distancing, compartmentalization, and use of required personal protective equipment, etc.”

Last week, NASCAR issued a memo to teams requesting them to address “complacency” regarding its COVID-19 mask policy.

Section 7.7.2.j says “If a team is not in compliance with the Team Event Roster Rules and guidelines, that team will be subject to a Penalty as outlined in Section 12 Violations and Disciplinary Action.”

NASCAR also issued a $5,000 fine to crew chief Dave Rogers for one unsecured lug nut on Riley Herbst‘s No. 18 Toyota.

NASCAR did not issue any penalties for Friday’s post-race fight between Noah Gragson and Harrison Burton.

Last Saturday, NASCAR announced L1 level penalties for three Truck Series teams that failed pre-race inspection.