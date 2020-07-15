Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Chase Elliott pulls away to win All-Star Race at Bristol

By Dustin LongJul 15, 2020, 10:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Chase Elliott had a dominant car, pulling away to win the NASCAR All-Star Race for the first time and collect the $1 million paycheck.

Elliott’s win marks the sixth time in the last seven years the All-Star Race has had a first-time winner. He won in the first All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway and in front of fans, estimated by some to be more than 20,000 — the largest crowd at a NASCAR race since the series resumed in May.

Elliott won three of the last four stages.

“I can’t believe it,” Elliott said on FS1. “There’s nothing like Bristol. There’s nothing like the lights here. There’s nothing like racing here.”

Kyle Busch finished second.

“You got to catch the guy to bump him and there was no catching him,” Busch said.

He was followed by Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin. Ryan Blaney, who won the opening stage, finished sixth.

The anticipated fireworks did not happen during the All-Star Race but came during the Open when Michael McDowell turned Bubba Wallace, earning Wallace’s wrath.

But the All-Star Race was run without caution in the last two stages.

The opening stages were relatively calm. Blaney took the lead on Lap 3 and held it through the end of the stage on Lap 55. Elliott took the lead after the restart to begin Stage 2 and held it for the 35 laps. Elliott cruised to the win in the third stage, which went without caution.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ryan Blaney

STAGE 2 WINNER: Chase Elliott

STAGE 3 WINNER: Chase Elliott

NEXT: The Cup series races Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

All-Star Open: DiBenedetto wins Stage 3, Clint Bowyer wins fan vote

NASCAR
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 15, 2020, 7:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Matt DiBenedetto led all 15 laps to win the final stage of the All-Star Open and clinch a spot in the All-Star Race.

DiBenedetto beat Clint Bowyer, Austin Dillon, Chris Buescher and Ty Dillon.

DiBenedetto joined William Byron and Aric Almirola in advancing through stage wins. Bowyer was announced as being the winner of the fan vote, advancing him to the All-Star Race.

This is DiBenedetto’s first time to compete in the All-Star Race.

“I was hanging on for dear life,” DiBenedetto told FS1. “We were so loose on entry. I was right on (the) ragged edge. Just thankful to the team for battling back. My gosh, we had big damage there at the start. Had to fix it. … So proud to be driving this thing.”

Click here for the results

Stage 2

Byron led all 35 laps and won Stage 2 of the All-Star Open, locking him into the All-Star Race.

Byron beat DiBenedetto by just over two seconds. The top five was completed by Austin Dillon, Bowyer and Christopher Bell.

Byron was one of two drivers who did not pit in the first two stages, including Ty Dillon.

Byron’s stage win means all four of Hendrick Motorsports’ cars will be in the main event.

Ryan Preece and rookie John Hunter Nemechek made contact and spun in Turn 1 a few laps into the stage. They were able to continue

STAGE 1

Almirola won the first stage of Wednesday night’s All-Star Open, advancing him to the All-Star Race.

Almirola led 25 of the stage’s 35 laps around Bristol Motor Speedway and beat Byron and Ty Dillon.

Michael McDowell, who started first, and Bubba Wallace wrecked with 18 laps to go in the stage. Wallace was trying to pass McDowell going into Turn 3 when McDowell tagged Wallace’s right rear, turning him into the outside wall.

Wallace, who was a favorite to win the fan vote to get into the All-Star Race was eliminated and McDowell continued, though with significant damage.

“Just disrespect when you get hooked into the wall,” Wallace told FS1. “I don’t even need to see a replay. … People say (McDowell’s) one of the nicest guys in the garage. Can’t wait for the God-fearing text he that he’s going to send me about preaching and praising and respect. What a joke he is.”

 

Martin Truex Jr. to start at rear for All-Star Race

By Dustin LongJul 15, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Martin Truex Jr., who was to have started on the pole for tonight’s NASCAR All-Star Race, will move to the rear after his car failed inspection twice.

The All-Star Race will have a 20-car field. The race will be divided into four segments. Truex has never won the All-Star Race in nine previous attempts.

Also, NASCAR announced that Corey LaJoie‘s failed inspection twice and will start at the rear for the NASCAR Open. He already was scheduled to start last in the 22-car field.

 

Myrtle Beach Speedway moves one step closer to shutting down

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 15, 2020, 12:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One of the oldest and longest operating tracks in NASCAR and other racing series is one step closer to shutting its doors forever.

The Horry County Council in South Carolina passed the first reading of a rezoning request Tuesday night that will likely lead to Myrtle Beach Speedway being redeveloped into a commercial and residential development, per a story by the Myrtle Beach Sun News/MyrtleBeachOnline.com.

The rezoning request needs two more readings in front of the Council before approval would be given to complete the sale of the speedway property. Including the track, the overall size of the property is about 45.5 acres and worth about $2.17 million, per the Sun News.

The .538-mile paved oval was built in 1958 and has operated for the past 62 years. Because its rezoning and sale are expected to be approved, the track has set August 15 as its “farewell race,” according to the Sun News. However, the track’s web site still lists events into early December.

This past February, track owner Bob Lutz, who purchased the property in 2012, said operating the facility continues to be a money losing proposition, according to the Sun News.

“(Closing the track) isn’t an easy decision to do that but the problem is it’s getting harder and harder for short tracks to survive, and the reason why is because we’re just not getting the attendance that they used to years ago,” Lutz told the Sun News in February. “It makes it hard, because you struggle and do everything you can. I think me and my team have shown that we have put 100 percent effort into building the speedway and making it successful and making it a great place for people to race at, and even though we’ve put in all the effort it still continues to lose money.”

NASCAR has a long history with the track, including holding events in Cup (1958-65) and the Xfinity Series (1988-2000). Since then, the facility has hosted a number of races across a variety of racing series.

Drivers who have raced at Myrtle Beach over the years include NASCAR On NBC and 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Dale Earnhardt Jr. (see video above of his race there in 1999); NASCAR Hall of Famers Dale Earnhardt, Tony Stewart, Jeff Gordon, Mark Martin and Ned Jarrett and Dale Jarrett; Matt Kenseth, Elliott Sadler and NASCAR On NBC analyst Jeff Burton.

Speedway general manager Steve Zacharias, who has been at the track for nearly a decade, had previously told the Sun News that he and two partners have agreed to purchase Florence (S.C.) Motor Speedway and essentially move racing operations to there from Myrtle Beach Speedway.

Plans are for the new ownership group to hold its first race at Florence Motor Speedway on September 4, according to the Sun News.

As for Myrtle Beach Speedway, it’s a bittersweet ending for Lutz.

“It is so expensive to operate a facility like that, we continue losing money year after year and just at some point you have to say we tried with everything we possibly could and realize that without people in the stands you’re never going to be able to survive,” Lutz told the Sun News in February. “So the people that say, ‘Why is it going away?’ and ‘We wish it would stay,’ I wish those people would support us week after week and we wouldn’t have to do this.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Brendan Gaughan tests positive for COVID-19

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 15, 2020, 12:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR driver Brendan Gaughan revealed Wednesday that he has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The Las Vegas native last competed in a Cup race June 22 at Talladega Superspeedway, where he finished 21st. He has not been at a race since and his next scheduled start isn’t until August 29 at Daytona International Speedway.

Gaughan revealed on Wednesday’s SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “On Track” that he tested positive last Friday (July 10).

“So I’m indoors for a couple weeks,” he said on the show. “No wife, no kids for two weeks. I am indoor, quarantined with my puppy and staying isolated on one side of the house and the kids are at a friend’s house, hanging out, playing and swimming.

“My son just texted me this morning, saying ‘I miss you daddy.’”

Gaughan is taking the virus in stride, chuckling and saying: “I’m good, I’m here. I’ve been watching racing. I have lots of time to catch up on many things. Yesterday I was down to the Lone Ranger reruns and Matlock, so I have all sorts of energy to get out today.”

Gaughan then turned serious, describing what led to his getting tested.

“I’m fine,” he said. “I had a head cold with a headache, a stuffy nose and a little post-nasal drip and that’s it. That’s really the most of anything I’ve had, maybe felt tired one of the days or so.”

Gaughan said all his co-workers have been tested and all came back with negative results.

Gaughan is the second Cup driver to announce he’s tested positive for the coronavirus. Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson revealed he tested positive on July 3 and was forced to miss the Brickyard 400 that weekend, snapping a consecutive starting streak of 663 races.

Johnson was cleared to return to racing after testing negative twice more than 24 hours apart last week. He competed last Sunday at Kentucky Speedway and finished 18th.

At least three other individuals within the NASCAR community have tested positive for the virus. Two team members from Stewart-Haas Racing tested positive and one other from Team Penske.

Gaughan, who turned 45 on July 10, announced last December that the 2020 season would be his final year of racing in NASCAR.

He is slated to run the four NASCAR Cup oval races at Talladega and Daytona for Beard Racing. He finished seventh in the season-opening Daytona 500 and 21st at Talladega Superspeedway on June 22.

His other two races are scheduled to be at Daytona on August 29 and at Talladega Superspeedway on October 4.

Follow @JerryBonkowski