Tickets on sale for Daytona road course doubleheader

A limited number of fans will be able to attend the Aug. 16 NASCAR Cup and Truck Series races on the Daytona International Speedway road course and tickets are on sale, the track announced Tuesday.

The limited number of fans for the doubleheader is in accordance with public health officials and local, state and federal authorities on amended safety protocols and procedures that will provide a safe experience for all fans in attendance.

Frontstretch seating is available, plus there are options for infield camping guests.

Tickets start at $49 (both races included) for adults and $10 for kids 12 years old and younger. To reserve tickets visit www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com, call 1-800-PIT-SHOP or click here.

Tickets also remain for the Aug. 29 Coke Zero Sugar 400 on the 2.5-mile tri-oval, which will serve as the Cup Series’ regular season finale for the first time. Tickets also start at $49 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Limited infield camping is also available.

To ensure social distancing between groups, fans who have already purchased tickets to the event have been reseated in comparable new locations, and new, lower ticket pricing has been applied. All guests who attend both weekends will screened before entering the facility and will be required to wear face coverings and maintain six-feet of social distancing throughout the venue.

Other safety protocols include:

Strict adherence to the CDC-recommended 6 feet of social distancing will be mandated onsite

All guests (age 3 and up) will be required to bring and wear mandatory face coverings*

Guests will be directed to specific parking areas

A sequenced ingress/egress procedure into the facility property/gates will be used to minimize large concentrations of personnel or guests

Each guest will be screened prior to entering the event gates; initial screening will include questions regarding current health status and potential exposure, as well as a non-contact temperature check

Entry and exits to the frontstretch seating, along with routes to concession stands and restrooms via the frontstretch concourse will adhere to social distancing guidelines

Multiple handwashing and hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the operating areas and entrances

A “Clean Team” of staff, clearly identified for guests, will be cleaning or disinfecting at all times

Limited concessions and merchandise will be available for purchase via cashless transactions

*For guests who may need an accommodation in order to comply with any facility rules and/or protocols, contact the track’s Guest Services team when you arrive on property for further information.

Full protocols can be found here.