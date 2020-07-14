After a two month pause for COVID-19, the NASCAR returned to action on May 17th with a revised NASCAR 2020 schedule for the Cup, Xfinity and Truck series. The sport will still run a complete slate of 36 races, even though only four races were completed before the pandemic.
NASCAR became the first American sports league to resume its season — albeit without fans in attendance — starting with a previously unscheduled race at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, May 17.
Dates have been confirmed through August 29th but are subject to change. NASCAR will announce details about additional national series events and the playoffs at a later date.
This weekend’s race will be held on Sunday, July 19th at Texas Motor Speedway. Race coverage begins at 3 PM on NBCSN. Nine races remain in the 2020 regular season and seven Playoff berths are still up for grabs. Kevin Harvick tops the playoff standings with 4 race wins and 2 stage wins. He has won three of the last five races at Texas Motor Speedway. Click here for more on the current playoff standings.
NASCAR 2020 schedule: Full look at Cup Series & how to watch (all times ET)
July 15 – NASCAR All-Star Race
Date: July 15
Winner: Chase Elliott
TV/stream info: FS1 and FS1 App
July 19 – O’Reilly Auto Parts 500
Time: 3 p.m.
Track: Texas Motor Speedway
TV/stream info: NBCSN/NBC Sports app
July 23- Super Start Batteries 400
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Track: Kansas Speedway
TV/stream info: NBCSN/NBC Sports app
Aug. 2 – Foxwoods Resort Casino 301
Time: 3 p.m.
Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway
TV/stream info: NBCSN/NBC Sports app
Aug. 8 – FireKeepers Casino 400
Time: 4 p.m.
Track: Michigan International Speedway
TV/stream info: NBCSN/NBC Sports app
Aug. 9 – Consumers Energy 400
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Track: Michigan International Speedway
TV/stream info: NBCSN/NBC Sports app
Aug. 16 – NASCAR Cup Series Race at Daytona Road Course
Time: 3 p.m.
Track: Daytona Road Course
TV/stream info: NBC/NBC Sports app
Aug. 22 – NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover
Time: 4 p.m.
Track: Dover International Speedway
TV/stream info: NBCSN/NBC Sports app
Aug. 23 – Drydene 400
Time: 4 p.m.
Track: Dover International Speedway
TV/stream info: NBCSN/NBC Sports app
Aug. 29 – Coke Zero Sugar 400
Regular Season Finale
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Track: Daytona International Speedway
TV/stream info: NBC / NBC Sports app
NASCAR 2020 schedule Playoffs – Round of 16
Sept. 6 – Southern 500
Time: 6 p.m.
Track: Darlington Raceway, 6 p.m.
Sept. 12 – Federated Auto Parts 400
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Track: Richmond Raceway
Sept. 19 – Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Track: Bristol Motor Speedway
Playoffs – Round of 12
Sept. 27 – South Point 400
Time: 7 p.m.
Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Oct. 4 – YellaWood 500
Time: 2 p.m.
Track: Talladega Superspeedway
Oct. 11 – Bank of America Roval 400
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL
Playoffs – Round of 8
Oct. 18 – Hollywood Casino 400
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Track: Kansas Speedway, 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 25 – Texas 500
Time: 3 p.m.
Track: Texas Motor Speedway
Nov. 1 – Xfinity 500
Time: 2 p.m.
Track: Martinsville Speedway
Championship – Round of 4
Nov. 8 – NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Time: 3 p.m.
Track: Phoenix Raceway
PAST RESULTS for NASCAR 2020 SCHEDULE
Daytona 500
Date: Feb. 17
Winner: Denny Hamlin
Pennzoil 500 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Date: Feb. 23
Winner: Joey Logano (video)
Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway
Date: March 1
Winner: Alex Bowman
FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway
Date: March 8
Winner: Joey Logano (video)
The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway
Date: May 17
Winner: Kevin Harvick
Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway
Date: May 20
Winner: Denny Hamlin (video)
Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Date: May 24
Winner: Brad Keselowski
Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Date: May 28
Winner: Chase Elliott (video)
Supermarket Heroes 500 – at Bristol Motor Speedway
Date: May 31
Winner: Brad Keselowski
Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway
Date: June 7
Winner: Kevin Harvick
Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway
Date: June 10
Winner: Martin Truex Jr. (video)
Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Date: June 14
Winner: Denny Hamlin (video)
Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway
Date: June 22
Winner: Ryan Blaney
Pocono Organics 325 at Pocono Raceway
Date: June 27
Winner: Kevin Harvick
Pocono 350 at Pocono Raceway
Date: June 28
Winner: Denny Hamlin
Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Date: July 5
Winner: Kevin Harvick
Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway
Date: July 12
Winner: Cole Custer