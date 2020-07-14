Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The Jimmie Johnson Foundation on Tuesday unveiled this year’s recipients of its Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope grants.

The five $25,000 grants are typically awarded to not-for-profit (501c3) organizations that support K-12 public education

This year, the nomination process was expanded to include non-profits that have been directly impacted by the COVID-19 public health crisis.

More than 223,000 votes were cast for the 10 semi-finalists during the voting period.

In addition to a $25,000 grant, each of the five recipient organizations will receive a Blue Bunny Ice Cream party and special recognition on Johnson’s race helmet during a NASCAR Cup race this season. To date, the Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope program has contributed more than $1.3 million to 121 different charities.

“There are so many deserving organizations and now more than ever, they need our help,” Johnson said in a press release. “These grants are one small way we can help make a difference. (Wife) Chani and I appreciate the partnership that we have had with Blue Bunny over the years. This program has not only brought some needed funding to various organizations but a little recognition as well, with their names on my helmet. It’s also brought a little fun, because, let’s be honest, who doesn’t love an ice cream party?”

The five grant recipients are: