The Jimmie Johnson Foundation on Tuesday unveiled this year’s recipients of its Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope grants.
The five $25,000 grants are typically awarded to not-for-profit (501c3) organizations that support K-12 public education
This year, the nomination process was expanded to include non-profits that have been directly impacted by the COVID-19 public health crisis.
More than 223,000 votes were cast for the 10 semi-finalists during the voting period.
In addition to a $25,000 grant, each of the five recipient organizations will receive a Blue Bunny Ice Cream party and special recognition on Johnson’s race helmet during a NASCAR Cup race this season. To date, the Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope program has contributed more than $1.3 million to 121 different charities.
“There are so many deserving organizations and now more than ever, they need our help,” Johnson said in a press release. “These grants are one small way we can help make a difference. (Wife) Chani and I appreciate the partnership that we have had with Blue Bunny over the years. This program has not only brought some needed funding to various organizations but a little recognition as well, with their names on my helmet. It’s also brought a little fun, because, let’s be honest, who doesn’t love an ice cream party?”
The five grant recipients are:
- DMF Youth, Inc. (New York City): Teaches underserved youth the life skills needed to thrive in and out of the classroom by providing free after-school and summer programming to youth attending Title 1 Schools and youth living in homeless shelters.
- Foodbank of Siouxland (Sioux City, Iowa): Ensures that food is easily accessible to students and families in need through their BackPack Program: Food for Kids, and their Mobile School Pantry: Food for Families.
- National Mental Health Association of Georgia (Atlanta, Georgia) Kids on the Block (KOTB): An educational puppetry program that uses life-sized, multicultural puppets to promote mental wellness for children.
- TABLE, Inc. (Carrboro, North Carolina): Committed to delivering healthy food and providing nutrition education to food-insecure children living in Orange County, N.C.
- Working in the Schools (Chicago, Illinois): Sets students on a trajectory for long-term success by building critical literacy skills and developing positive self-identity through volunteer-powered mentorship programs and teacher-led literacy professional development.