Cash App to sponsor Bubba Wallace in multi-year deal

By Daniel McFadinJul 14, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT
Cash App, a consumer finance service app, will sponsor Bubba Wallace and the No. 43 Chevrolet in a multi-year deal starting this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN).

The deal will see Cash App as a primary sponsor of Wallace in five races while serving as an associate sponsor throughout this season.

In addition to Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway, Cash App will be on Wallace’s car for the Aug. 2 race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and the playoff races at Darlington Raceway, Bristol Motor Speedway, and Kansas Speedway.

“This announcement is really exciting news for our team. It is always nice to see new brands come to the sport and make a commitment like Cash App has with this news,” Wallace said in a press release. “We are excited to have Cash App onboard the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE and I look forward to introducing NASCAR fans to the easiest way to send, spend, save, and invest their money.”

This is Cash App’s first partnership with a professional sports team, and its first traditional athletic sponsorship.

“Bubba Wallace is a once-in-a-generation talent and we are proud to partner with Richard Petty Motorsports to usher in this new era of racing,” Garrett McManus, artistic development lead for Cash App, said in a press release. “We stand with Bubba and we are thrilled to team-up on the next part of his journey.”

Xfinity team owner fined for violating COVID-19 protocol at Kentucky

By Daniel McFadinJul 14, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT
NASCAR announced on Tuesday the first fine for a violation of its COVID-19 protocols.

Anthony Clements, owner of Jeremy Clements Racing, was fined $10,000 for violating section 12.8.1.b of the Member Conduct Guidelines and section 7.7.2.j Team Event Roster Guidelines in the rulebook.

Among the potential violations in Section 12.8.1.b is that a member can be fined $5,000-$25,000 for: “Failure to comply with NASCAR’s COVID-19 Event Protocol Guidelines and/or instructions from NASCAR including screenings, social distancing, compartmentalization, and use of required personal protective equipment, etc.”

Last week, NASCAR issued a memo to teams requesting them to address “complacency” regarding its COVID-19 mask policy.

Section 7.7.2.j says “If a team is not in compliance with the Team Event Roster Rules and guidelines, that team will be subject to a Penalty as outlined in Section 12 Violations and Disciplinary Action.”

NASCAR also issued a $5,000 fine to crew chief Dave Rogers for one unsecured lug nut on Riley Herbst‘s No. 18 Toyota.

NASCAR did not issue any penalties for Friday’s post-race fight between Noah Gragson and Harrison Burton.

Last Saturday, NASCAR announced L1 level penalties for three Truck Series teams that failed pre-race inspection.

Wednesday’s Bristol All-Star Race: Start time, lineup and more

By Daniel McFadinJul 14, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
History will be made Wednesday night when NASCAR holds the All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway for the first time.

The night will be filled with many other firsts. Cars will have unique paint schemes centered around their sponsors. Drivers who automatically qualified for the All-Star race will have underglow lights on their cars. This will be the first national NASCAR event with the choose rule.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Wednesday night’s event.

(All times are Eastern)

START: All-Star Open: Command to start engines is at 7:02 p.m. Green flag is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. All-Star Race: Command to start engines is at 8:56 p.m. Green flag is at 9:01 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at Noon (teams are assigned specific times). All-Star Open: Driver introductions at 6:43 p.m. Drivers report to cars at 6:45 p.m. Invocation at 6:54 p.m. All-Star Race: Driver introductions at 8:35 p.m. Invocation at 8:47 p.m. National anthem at 8:49 p.m.

DISTANCES: All-Star Open: 85 laps around the half-mile track. All-Star Race: 140 laps.

SEGMENTS: All-Star Open: 35 laps / 35 laps / 15 laps. All-Star Race: 55 laps / 35 laps / 35 laps / 15 laps (only green-flag laps count in final segment)

ADVANCING: The winners of each stage in the Open will advance to the All-Star Race. A fourth driver will advance through a fan vote.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

FORECAST: For the All-Star Open, wunderground.com forecasts partly cloudy skies, a high of 87 degrees and chance of rain at the start. For the All-Star Race, it forecasts a high of 81 degrees and no chance of rain.

LAST ALL-STAR RACE: Kyle Larson beat Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch to claim his All-Star Race win.

ALL-STAR OPEN STARTING LINEUP: Click here for NASCAR Open starting lineup

ALL-STAR RACE STARTING LINEUP: Click here for All-Star Lineup

Tickets on sale for Daytona road course doubleheader

By Daniel McFadinJul 14, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT
A limited number of fans will be able to attend the Aug. 16 NASCAR Cup and Truck Series races on the Daytona International Speedway road course and tickets are on sale, the track announced Tuesday.

The limited number of fans for the doubleheader is in accordance with public health officials and local, state and federal authorities on amended safety protocols and procedures that will provide a safe experience for all fans in attendance.

Frontstretch seating is available, plus there are options for infield camping guests.

Tickets start at $49 (both races included) for adults and $10 for kids 12 years old and younger. To reserve tickets visit www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com, call 1-800-PIT-SHOP or click here.

Tickets also remain for the Aug. 29 Coke Zero Sugar 400 on the 2.5-mile tri-oval, which will serve as the Cup Series’ regular season finale for the first time. Tickets also start at $49 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Limited infield camping is also available.

More: Which upcoming Cup race will fans be able to attend

To ensure social distancing between groups, fans who have already purchased tickets to the event have been reseated in comparable new locations, and new, lower ticket pricing has been applied. All guests who attend both weekends will screened before entering the facility and will be required to wear face coverings and maintain six-feet of social distancing throughout the venue.

Other safety protocols include:

  • Strict adherence to the CDC-recommended 6 feet of social distancing will be mandated onsite
  • All guests (age 3 and up) will be required to bring and wear mandatory face coverings*
  • Guests will be directed to specific parking areas
  • A sequenced ingress/egress procedure into the facility property/gates will be used to minimize large concentrations of personnel or guests
  • Each guest will be screened prior to entering the event gates; initial screening will include questions regarding current health status and potential exposure, as well as a non-contact temperature check
  • Entry and exits to the frontstretch seating, along with routes to concession stands and restrooms via the frontstretch concourse will adhere to social distancing guidelines
  • Multiple handwashing and hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the operating areas and entrances
  • A “Clean Team” of staff, clearly identified for guests, will be cleaning or disinfecting at all times
  • Limited concessions and merchandise will be available for purchase via cashless transactions

*For guests who may need an accommodation in order to comply with any facility rules and/or protocols, contact the track’s Guest Services team when you arrive on property for further information.

Full protocols can be found here.

Jimmie Johnson Foundation announces Helmet of Hope grants

Jimmie Johnson
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 14, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
The Jimmie Johnson Foundation on Tuesday unveiled this year’s recipients of its Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope grants.

The five $25,000 grants are typically awarded to not-for-profit (501c3) organizations that support K-12 public education

This year, the nomination process was expanded to include non-profits that have been directly impacted by the COVID-19 public health crisis.

More than 223,000 votes were cast for the 10 semi-finalists during the voting period. 

In addition to a $25,000 grant, each of the five recipient organizations will receive a Blue Bunny Ice Cream party and special recognition on Johnson’s race helmet during a NASCAR Cup race this season. To date, the Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope program has contributed more than $1.3 million to 121 different charities.

“There are so many deserving organizations and now more than ever, they need our help,” Johnson said in a press release. “These grants are one small way we can help make a difference. (Wife) Chani and I appreciate the partnership that we have had with Blue Bunny over the years. This program has not only brought some needed funding to various organizations but a little recognition as well, with their names on my helmet. It’s also brought a little fun, because, let’s be honest, who doesn’t love an ice cream party?”

The five grant recipients are:

  • DMF Youth, Inc. (New York City): Teaches underserved youth the life skills needed to thrive in and out of the classroom by providing free after-school and summer programming to youth attending Title 1 Schools and youth living in homeless shelters.
  • Foodbank of Siouxland (Sioux City, Iowa): Ensures that food is easily accessible to students and families in need through their BackPack Program: Food for Kids, and their Mobile School Pantry: Food for Families.
  • National Mental Health Association of Georgia (Atlanta, Georgia) Kids on the Block (KOTB): An educational puppetry program that uses life-sized, multicultural puppets to promote mental wellness for children.
  • TABLE, Inc. (Carrboro, North Carolina): Committed to delivering healthy food and providing nutrition education to food-insecure children living in Orange County, N.C. 
  • Working in the Schools (Chicago, Illinois): Sets students on a trajectory for long-term success by building critical literacy skills and developing positive self-identity through volunteer-powered mentorship programs and teacher-led literacy professional development. 