Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR 2020 schedule: Times, TV channels, stream info and tracks for Cup series

By Mary OmatigaJul 13, 2020, 7:36 AM EDT
Leave a comment

After a two month pause for COVID-19, the NASCAR returned to action on May 17th with a revised NASCAR 2020 schedule  for the Cup, Xfinity and Truck series. The sport will still run a complete slate of 36 races, even though only four races were completed before the pandemic.

NASCAR became the first American sports league to resume its season — albeit without fans in attendance — starting with a previously unscheduled race at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, May 17.

Dates have been confirmed through August 29th but are subject to change. NASCAR will announce details about additional national series events and the playoffs at a later date.

This weekend’s race will be held on Sunday, July 19th at Texas Motor Speedway. Race coverage begins at 3 PM on NBCSN. Nine races remain in the 2020 regular season and seven Playoff berths are still up for grabs. Kevin Harvick tops the playoff standings with 4 race wins and 2 stage wins. He has won three of the last five races at Texas Motor Speedway. Click here for more on the current playoff standings.

NASCAR 2020 schedule: Full look at Cup Series & how to watch (all times ET)

July 15 – NASCAR All-Star Open

Time: 7 p.m. on FS1
Track: Bristol Motor Speedway
TV/stream info: FS1 and FS1 App

NASCAR All-Star Race

Time: 8:30 p.m. on FS1
Track: Bristol Motor Speedway
TV/stream info: FS1 and FS1 App

July 19 – O’Reilly Auto Parts 500

Time: 3 p.m.
Track: Texas Motor Speedway
TV/stream info: NBCSN/NBC Sports app

July 23- Super Start Batteries 400

Time: 7:30 p.m.
Track: Kansas Speedway
TV/stream info: NBCSN/NBC Sports app

Aug. 2 – Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

Time: 3 p.m.
Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway
TV/stream info: NBCSN/NBC Sports app

Aug. 8 – FireKeepers Casino 400

Time: 4 p.m.
Track: Michigan International Speedway
TV/stream info: NBCSN/NBC Sports app

Aug. 9 – Consumers Energy 400

Time: 4:30 p.m.
Track: Michigan International Speedway
TV/stream info: NBCSN/NBC Sports app

Aug. 16 – NASCAR Cup Series Race at Daytona Road Course

Time: 3 p.m.
Track: Daytona Road Course
TV/stream info: NBC/NBC Sports app

Aug. 22 – NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover

Time: 4 p.m.
Track: Dover International Speedway
TV/stream info: NBCSN/NBC Sports app

Aug. 23 – Drydene 400

Time: 4 p.m.
Track: Dover International Speedway
TV/stream info: NBCSN/NBC Sports app

Aug. 29 – Coke Zero Sugar 400

Regular Season Finale
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Track: Daytona International Speedway
TV/stream info: NBC / NBC Sports app

NASCAR 2020 schedule Playoffs – Round of 16

Sept. 6 – Southern 500

Time: 6 p.m.
Track: Darlington Raceway, 6 p.m.

Sept. 12 – Federated Auto Parts 400

Time: 7:30 p.m.
Track: Richmond Raceway

Sept. 19 – Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

Time: 7:30 p.m.
Track: Bristol Motor Speedway

Playoffs – Round of 12

Sept. 27 – South Point 400

Time: 7 p.m.
Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Oct. 4 – YellaWood 500

Time: 2 p.m.
Track: Talladega Superspeedway

Oct. 11 – Bank of America Roval 400

Time: 2:30 p.m.
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Playoffs – Round of 8

Oct. 18 – Hollywood Casino 400

Time: 2:30 p.m.
Track: Kansas Speedway, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 – Texas 500

Time: 3 p.m.
Track: Texas Motor Speedway

Nov. 1 – Xfinity 500

Time: 2 p.m.
Track: Martinsville Speedway

Championship – Round of 4

Nov. 8 – NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Time: 3 p.m.
Track: Phoenix Raceway

PAST RESULTS for NASCAR 2020 SCHEDULE

Daytona 500

Date: Feb. 17
Winner: Denny Hamlin

Pennzoil 500 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Date: Feb. 23
Winner: Joey Logano (video)

Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway

Date: March 1
Winner: Alex Bowman

FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway

Date: March 8
Winner: Joey Logano (video)

The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway

Date: May 17
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway

Date: May 20
Winner: Denny Hamlin (video)

Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Date: May 24
Winner: Brad Keselowski

Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Date: May 28
Winner: Chase Elliott  (video)

Supermarket Heroes 500 – at Bristol Motor Speedway

Date: May 31
Winner: Brad Keselowski

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Date: June 7
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway

Date: June 10
Winner: Martin Truex Jr. (video)

Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Date: June 14
Winner: Denny Hamlin (video)

Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Date: June 22
Winner: Ryan Blaney

Pocono Organics 325 at Pocono Raceway

Date: June 27
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Pocono 350 at Pocono Raceway

Date: June 28
Winner: Denny Hamlin

Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Date: July 5
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway

Date: July 12
Winner: Cole Custer

For more on the NASCAR 2020 schedule, news and information, read NASCAR Talk

NASCAR video explains Choose Rule for All-Star Race at Bristol

By Dustin LongJul 14, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR detailed in its drivers meeting video how the Choose Rule will be used for restarts in Wednesday night’s NASCAR All-Star Race (8:30 p.m. ET on FS1).

The non-points race marks the first time Choose Rule — which allows drivers to determine what lane they restart — will be used in a NASCAR Cup event. Drivers have been vocal about trying the rule since May.

The Choose Rule will be used for restarts only. It will not be used for the start of the All-Star Race, which is being held for the first time at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The video states that drivers must be single file under caution when crossing the start/finish line at the time to choose their restart lane. The video states that a V shaped painted mark on the track will show where drivers must decide what lane they wish to restart.

To restart in the inside lane, drivers must have their right side tires on or below the painted line at the V shaped mark.

To restart in the outside lane, drivers must have their left side tires on or above the painted line at the V shaped mark on the track.

If in NASCAR’s discretion, a driver has not chosen a lane at the V shaped mark on the track, changes lanes, tires touch the painted box after the V shaped mark or impedes the process, that driver will have to restart at the tail end of the field in the longest line of cars.

Xfinity team owner fined for violating COVID-19 protocol at Kentucky

By Daniel McFadinJul 14, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR announced on Tuesday the first fine for a violation of its COVID-19 protocols.

Anthony Clements, owner of Jeremy Clements Racing, was fined $10,000 for violating section 12.8.1.b of the Member Conduct Guidelines and section 7.7.2.j Team Event Roster Guidelines in the rulebook.

Among the potential violations in Section 12.8.1.b is that a member can be fined $5,000-$25,000 for: “Failure to comply with NASCAR’s COVID-19 Event Protocol Guidelines and/or instructions from NASCAR including screenings, social distancing, compartmentalization, and use of required personal protective equipment, etc.”

Last week, NASCAR issued a memo to teams requesting them to address “complacency” regarding its COVID-19 mask policy.

Section 7.7.2.j says “If a team is not in compliance with the Team Event Roster Rules and guidelines, that team will be subject to a Penalty as outlined in Section 12 Violations and Disciplinary Action.”

NASCAR also issued a $5,000 fine to crew chief Dave Rogers for one unsecured lug nut on Riley Herbst‘s No. 18 Toyota.

NASCAR did not issue any penalties for Friday’s post-race fight between Noah Gragson and Harrison Burton.

Last Saturday, NASCAR announced L1 level penalties for three Truck Series teams that failed pre-race inspection.

Wednesday’s Bristol All-Star Race: Start time, lineup and more

By Daniel McFadinJul 14, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

History will be made Wednesday night when NASCAR holds the All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway for the first time.

The night will be filled with many other firsts. Cars will have unique paint schemes centered around their sponsors. Drivers who automatically qualified for the All-Star race will have underglow lights on their cars. This will be the first national NASCAR event with the choose rule.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Wednesday night’s event.

(All times are Eastern)

START: All-Star Open: Command to start engines is at 7:02 p.m. Green flag is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. All-Star Race: Command to start engines is at 8:56 p.m. Green flag is at 9:01 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at Noon (teams are assigned specific times). All-Star Open: Driver introductions at 6:43 p.m. Drivers report to cars at 6:45 p.m. Invocation at 6:54 p.m. All-Star Race: Driver introductions at 8:35 p.m. Invocation at 8:47 p.m. National anthem at 8:49 p.m.

DISTANCES: All-Star Open: 85 laps around the half-mile track. All-Star Race: 140 laps.

SEGMENTS: All-Star Open: 35 laps / 35 laps / 15 laps. All-Star Race: 55 laps / 35 laps / 35 laps / 15 laps (only green-flag laps count in final segment)

CHOOSE RULE FOR ALL-STAR RACE: Competitors can choose which lane to restart. Rule is detailed here.

ADVANCING: The winners of each stage in the Open will advance to the All-Star Race. A fourth driver will advance through a fan vote.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

FORECAST: For the All-Star Open, wunderground.com forecasts partly cloudy skies, a high of 87 degrees and chance of rain at the start. For the All-Star Race, it forecasts a high of 81 degrees and no chance of rain.

LAST ALL-STAR RACE: Kyle Larson beat Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch to claim his All-Star Race win.

ALL-STAR OPEN STARTING LINEUP: Click here for NASCAR Open starting lineup

ALL-STAR RACE STARTING LINEUP: Click here for All-Star Lineup

Catch up on NBC Sports’ coverage:

Bump and Run: All-Star Race picks, surprising wins, and more

Cash App to sponsor Bubba Wallace in multi-year deal

Xfinity team owner fined for violating COVID-19 protocol at Kentucky

Cup playoff grid after Kentucky Speedway

Cup rookies shine going into All-Star Race

NASCAR in ‘good place’ with Harrison Burton, Noah Gragson after fight

Tickets on sale for Daytona road course doubleheader

By Daniel McFadinJul 14, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A limited number of fans will be able to attend the Aug. 16 NASCAR Cup and Truck Series races on the Daytona International Speedway road course and tickets are on sale, the track announced Tuesday.

The limited number of fans for the doubleheader is in accordance with public health officials and local, state and federal authorities on amended safety protocols and procedures that will provide a safe experience for all fans in attendance.

Frontstretch seating is available, plus there are options for infield camping guests.

Tickets start at $49 (both races included) for adults and $10 for kids 12 years old and younger. To reserve tickets visit www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com, call 1-800-PIT-SHOP or click here.

Tickets also remain for the Aug. 29 Coke Zero Sugar 400 on the 2.5-mile tri-oval, which will serve as the Cup Series’ regular season finale for the first time. Tickets also start at $49 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Limited infield camping is also available.

More: Which upcoming Cup race will fans be able to attend

To ensure social distancing between groups, fans who have already purchased tickets to the event have been reseated in comparable new locations, and new, lower ticket pricing has been applied. All guests who attend both weekends will screened before entering the facility and will be required to wear face coverings and maintain six-feet of social distancing throughout the venue.

Other safety protocols include:

  • Strict adherence to the CDC-recommended 6 feet of social distancing will be mandated onsite
  • All guests (age 3 and up) will be required to bring and wear mandatory face coverings*
  • Guests will be directed to specific parking areas
  • A sequenced ingress/egress procedure into the facility property/gates will be used to minimize large concentrations of personnel or guests
  • Each guest will be screened prior to entering the event gates; initial screening will include questions regarding current health status and potential exposure, as well as a non-contact temperature check
  • Entry and exits to the frontstretch seating, along with routes to concession stands and restrooms via the frontstretch concourse will adhere to social distancing guidelines
  • Multiple handwashing and hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the operating areas and entrances
  • A “Clean Team” of staff, clearly identified for guests, will be cleaning or disinfecting at all times
  • Limited concessions and merchandise will be available for purchase via cashless transactions

*For guests who may need an accommodation in order to comply with any facility rules and/or protocols, contact the track’s Guest Services team when you arrive on property for further information.

Full protocols can be found here.