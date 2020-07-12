Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Cole Custer ready for encore of first career Cup top-5 finish

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 12, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Sunday’s Cup race at Kentucky Speedway will be a night and day difference.

In recent years, the Cup race at the 1.5-mile Sparta, Kentucky track has primarily been a nighttime affair. Teams have compiled big notebooks of data from racing under the lights.

That won’t be the case Sunday, as the green flag is slated to drop shortly after 2:30 p.m. ET.

While this will be his first career Cup start at Kentucky, rookie Cole Custer is no stranger to the track, having won last summer’s Xfinity race there – and scored consecutive fifth-place finishes in the two preceding races in 2017 and 2018.

“It’s something that you definitely see a difference in the track, I feel like, when it’s day and when it goes to night,” Custer said in a media teleconference. “So trying to figure out how you want to adjust your car to kind of a slicker track is gonna be pretty important.

“And also the biggest difference is we don’t have all the practice sessions before the race to work in the track. You saw that Thursday night with the Xfinity race, there was dust all over. The bottom lane was not worked in very well, so it’s gonna take a little while for that bottom lane to work in. We’re gonna see how worked in it is by the time we get to our race.

“There’s a lot of differences, honestly, but, at the same time it’s still the same track. It’s a really edgy racetrack because it’s new pavement, it’s a repave, so the tires are a little bit harder. The track takes a little bit of time to get worked in and you have that PJ1 (traction material), so you’re able to take things from the Xfinity car – what lines kind of worked there and how it changed throughout the weekend – so basic characteristics with the track you’re able to kind of carry over. But at the same time, the feel in the car is completely different and how you work traffic and things like that.”

Custer enters Sunday’s race ranked 25th in the Cup standings, the lowest position of the four major drivers in this year’s Cup rookie class (Tyler Reddick is 18th, John Hunter Nemechek is 22nd and Christopher Bell is 24th).

“There’s definitely been a lot of learning, for sure,” Custer said. “Obviously, these cars are a lot different than what the Xfinity cars were, so trying to wrap your head around that and figure out how to effect every little thing, whether it’s passing or restarts or how to work traffic or pit road, just anything about it, you’re trying to make sure you’re getting 100 percent out of it.

“It’s always going to be challenging being a rookie, but at the same time it’s probably been a little bit more challenging this year because you don’t have practice, we didn’t have rookie testing, and these cars are a big difference from the Xfinity Series. It’s hard to do that without the practice time.

“I think it pushes all of us to be better because we all want to compete against each other and make sure we’re not falling behind too much. I think it’s just a matter of you still have to focus on yourself most of the time. If you’re focused on other people, you’re not gonna be making yourself better and working on your own problems. But at the same time it does push you to make sure you’re pushing yourself as much as you can.”

Custer is coming off his first top-five finish of the season at Indianapolis this past Sunday, and has just one other top 10 in the first 16 races.

Still, Custer’s finish at Indy, which included pushing Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kevin Harvick to the win, leaves Custer optimistic heading into this weekend.

“At that point, my best shot was to push Kevin and that might have got me in a better position to try and maybe make a move to try to win the race also,” Custer said. “It’s definitely nerve-wracking. I mean, you’re coming to that line and you’re like, ‘I’ve got to do this right. This is important right here. We need this.’

“So I’ve been in those situations before where you’ve got to push people if you’re running up front in the Xfinity cars or the Truck Series or whatever it is, so you have experience doing that kind of stuff, but doing it at this level puts that much more pressure on it and you’re at the Brickyard 400 so you want to make it happen. It was definitely nerve-wracking, but it was something that we were able to kind of control those nerves and make sure that we do our jobs right.

“Now I feel like we’re at a good point where we’re putting it all together and get close to affect all those little things. But you have to do it on a consistent basis and I think we’re gaining on that.”

The driver of the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang has his work cut out for himself Sunday, starting 29th in the field.

“I feel like I’ve already spent hours trying to figure that out,” Custer quipped. “It’s definitely gonna be a tough race.

“It looks like it’s gonna be a really dominant top lane kind of race, so that makes it a little bit tough to pass. But at the same time, the track is gonna be changing throughout the whole weekend, so it’s hard to tell exactly what our race is gonna be like yet.

“You’re trying to work through all the different possibilities in your mind of what our race might look like. But overall I feel like it’s gonna be a track position race. You’re gonna want to try to get towards the front on restarts and on pit road, and from there you’re just trying to run a solid race without having mistakes.”

Ty Gibbs wins second ARCA race of season

Photo courtesy: ARCA Menards Series
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 11, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT
Ty Gibbs, grandson of NASCAR team owner and former Super Bowl winning head coach Joe Gibbs, won his second race of the season in Saturday’s ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 at Kentucky Speedway.

The 17-year-old Gibbs beat runner-up Bret Holmes to the checkered flag by 1.247 seconds. It was Holmes’ best career finish in 67 starts in ARCA competition. Points leader Michael Self finished third, followed by Sam Mayer and Drew Dollar.

Gibbs has now won two of the four starts he’s made in the series this season. He also won at Pocono, finished third in his season opener at Phoenix and was 15th last week at Indianapolis.

Gibbs has now won seven races across the ARCA Menards, East and West series over the previous two seasons.

With Satuday’s victory, Gibbs became Kentucky Speedway’s youngest race winner at 17 years, nine months and seven days, breaking the previous mark held by two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch, who had just turned 18 when he won at the 1.5-mile track back in 2003.

Hailie Deegan wrecked on Lap 77 and finished 14th, dropping her from second to fourth in the point standings, 24 points now behind series leader Michael Self.

The ARCA Menards Series’ next race is next Saturday, July 18, at Iowa Speedway, the seventh race of the season. It will be televised live on MAVTV and streamed on TrackPass on NBC Gold.

Click here for Saturday’s race results.

 

Results, standings after rain-shortened Kentucky Truck race

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 11, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT
Sheldon Creed earned his first career NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race in Saturday’s Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway.

The race was shortened by rain. Only two stages – each 35 laps for a total of 70 laps in what was schedled to be a 150-lap event – were able to be run before NASCAR called trucks to pit road prior to the start of the third and final stage due to lightning and then the race was called roughly 30 minutes later due to heavy rain.

Sheldon Creed wins rain-shortened Trucks race at Kentucky

ThorSport Racing took the next three positions: Kentucky native Ben Rhodes finished second, followed by defending Truck Series champion Matt Crafton, who earned his best finish of the season, and Johnny Sauter in fourth. Austin Hill rounded out the top five.

Click here for race results

Austin Hill remains No. 1 in the Truck Series standings. With the win, Creed moves up two spots to second place — 46 points behind Hill — and assures himself a playoff berth. Rhodes dropped one spot from second to third (57 points behind Hill), followed by Christian Eckes (-71, climbed two spots) and Grant Enfinger (-72 points, dropped two spots) and Zane Smith (also -72, gained one spot).

Click here for updated driver standings

Sheldon Creed wins rain-shortened Truck race at Kentucky

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 11, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT
Sheldon Creed timed things just right — and wound up with his first career NASCAR Truck Series win in Saturday’s Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway.

The 22-year Creed took the lead with 19 laps to go in Stage 2 and then held on to earn his third stage win of the season.

With 70 laps and the first two stages completed in the scheduled 150-lap event, instead of preparing for the restart for the third and final stage, NASCAR officials brought teams to pit road due to lightning in the area of the Sparta, Kentucky track.

A red flag race stoppage was called and then roughly 30 minutes later and with heavy rain coming down, the race was called official and Creed was scored the race winner.

Results, standings after Kentucky Truck race

“This is an odd first win,” Creed said in a post-race teleconference. “I always said I’d be good rather than have luck, and everybody else has been (the opposite), but today I’ll take the luck.

“I miss the fans, normal schedules, everything about it. I have 37 Truck starts today and finally got a win. I’m definitely going to enjoy it tonight.”

Creed’s best finishes prior to capturing Saturday’s win were second-place finishes during races last season at Eldora and Michigan, as well as a third-place finish two weeks ago at Pocono.

Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton, Johnny Sauter — all ThorSport Racing drivers — and Austin Hill rounded out the top-five.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Zane Smith (first career stage win)

STAGE 2 WINNER: Sheldon Creed (third stage win of season)

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Defending Truck Series champ Matt Crafton, who has struggled for much of the season, earned his best finish of 2020 with a third-place finish. It also helped bring Crafton from 31 points out of the 10th and final playoff spot to 22 points back after the rain-shortened race was called.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Spencer Boyd completed just one lap before his engine blew up, knocking him out of the race.

NOTABLE: Codie Rohrbaugh, carrying a special paint scheme for 8-year-old Joshua Shirk, who was in a near-fatal kayaking accident on May 17, lost control of his truck and wrecked out on Lap 13. It was the second straight race Rohrbaugh wrecked out early, having been involved in a Lap 1 wreck at Pocono two weeks ago.

WHAT’S NEXT: The series moves to Texas Motor Speedway for the Vankor 350, Saturday July 18 at 8 p.m. ET (FS1 and MRN).

Lightning brings stoppage to Truck Series race at Kentucky

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 11, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT
Lightning in the area has brought out a red flag stoppage of Saturday’s Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Kentucky Speedway.

NASCAR has issued a warning to all team members and others in the track area to seek shelter.

There have been 70 laps completed in the scheduled 150-lap event. Sheldon Creed is listed as the race leader, followed by Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton, Johnny Sauter and Austin Hill.

The first two stages — 35 laps each — were able to be completed before the race stoppage. Zane Smith earned his first career stage win in Stage 1, while Creed earned his third stage win of the 2020 season in Stage 2.

Weather radar does not look promising. With the first two stages complete, the race would be considered official if NASCAR decides to call the event.

Per NASCAR rules, races are placed on hold for a minimum of 30 minutes if lightning is detected within an eight-mile range of a racetrack.

We’ll keep you posted as conditions warrant. Please check back.

