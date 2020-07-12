Cole Custer earns first career Cup win Sunday at Kentucky

NASCAR Cup rookie Cole Custer roared from sixth place on the final restart with two laps to go to earn his first career Cup win Sunday at Kentucky Speedway.

Custer went to the outside coming to the white flag lap to get around Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kevin Harvick, as well as Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney, and sailed on to the checkered flag.

“I’m surprised, yes,” Custer said with a laugh on a media teleconference. “We’ve done a better job putting things together. It was just putting the whole picture together. But I think we’re now at the point where we can race with these guys and go to the front.”

He then added with a chuckle, “I started yelling (coming to the white flag and taking the lead) but I didn’t want to jinx it.”

He becomes the first Cup rookie to win a race since Chris Buescher did so in a rain-shortened event at Pocono Raceway in 2016.

Custer’s total of four laps led in the race marked the first laps he’s led as a Cup driver.

Custer won last year at Kentucky in the Xfinity Series.

The California native came into Sunday’s race ranked 25th in the Cup standings, the lowest ranked of the four full-time Cup rookies. Now, he’s the first Cup rookie this season to be locked into the playoffs.

“We were so good, our car was so good,” Custer told FS1. “That was the best car I’ve ever driven in my life. Unbelievable car. It definitely was not the start of the year we wanted, we were off in some places.”

But Custer has scored his two best finishes of his Cup career in the last eight days. He was fifth at Indianapolis last Sunday and followed that up with Sunday’s win, which also earns him an automatic berth in Wednesday’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“Everything lined up perfectly for us, we had our shot and took advantage of it,” Custer’s crew chief, Mike Shiplett, said after the race. “We put it all together today and gave it our best shot.”

Not only was it Custer’s first Cup win, it also was Shiplett’s first Cup win as a crew chief, having done so previously in both the Xfinity and Truck Series.

Truex finished second followed by Matt DiBenedetto, Harvick and Kurt Busch.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Aric Almirola (second stage win of season)

STAGE 2 WINNER: Brad Keselowski (fourth stage win of season)

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Third-place finisher Matt DiBenedetto earned his second-best showing of the season (was second earlier this year in Las Vegas). Much like Custer, DiBenedetto roared up through the pack on the last lap and got past Harvick and almost caught Truex.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Jimmie Johnson tried to block Brad Keselowski on a restart with 19 laps, and Keselowski spun Johnson out of the way. Johnson finished 19th. Keselowski wasn’t happy, saying on his team radio, “This is ridiculous. Run me off the racetrack. I don’t run people off the racetrack.”

NOTABLE: It was revealed before the race that Zach Price, Ryan Blaney’s tire changer, suffered a fractured leg after being struck by a car on pit road in last Sunday’s race at Indianapolis. Price will be sidelined indefinitely but will not require surgery, it was revealed.

WHAT’S NEXT: NASCAR All-Star Race, Wednesday, July 15, 8:30 p.m. ET (FS1), at Bristol Motor Speedway. Will be preceded by the All-Star Open at 7 p.m. ET (FS1). The next points race is Sunday, July 19, at Texas Motor Speedway at 3 p.m. ET (NBCSN).

